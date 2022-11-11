 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty hits 52-week high, Sensex gain 1,100 pts; RIL, HDFC Bank positive contributors

Rakesh Patil
Nov 11, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Information Technology and Metal indices are up 2-3 percent each while auto stocks are under pressure.

November 11, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST

Nomura View On Container Corporation of India:

November 11, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

Emami Q2

November 11, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

Jet Airways Q2

November 11, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

Supriya Lifesciences Q2

November 11, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

KRBL Q2

November 11, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

European Markets Updates

November 11, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

IDFC Q2

November 11, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2

November 11, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Exide Industries Q2

November 11, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Five Star Business Finance IPO updates