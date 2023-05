May 23, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Spencers Retail has increased its consolidated loss to Rs 61.23 crore for March FY23 quarter, from Rs 42.5 crore in same period last fiscal due to tepid revenue growth and lower other income. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 543.4 crore grew by 0.3% over year-ago period.

Spencer Retail was quoting at Rs 59.57, down Rs 1.46, or 2.39 percent on the BSE.