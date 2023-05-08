Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty above 18,200; Financials, IT, automobiles gain

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank rallied 7 percent to Rs 78.4 in early trade today after the company reported robust Q4 numbers. The lender earned the highest ever net profit in a quarter at Rs 190 crore in the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2023, as per a recent filing with BSE. Q4FY23 PAT climbed by 59 percent year-on-year. Equitas registered a strong growth of 80 percent in quarterly disbursements to the tune of Rs 5,917 crore. Net interest income (NII) climbed by a healthy 28 percent YoY to Rs 706.9 crore in the quarter.

The bank saw strong disbursement across all product segments, with the Bank’s flagship product - SBL clocking a YoY disbursement growth of 56 percent. Also, newer products like Housing finance, used car continue to scale up.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes higher net interest income and other income boosted earnings for the lender, which were utilized to increase the provision coverage ratio. The firm has a 'buy' rating for Equitas Small Finance Bank, with a target price of Rs 87.