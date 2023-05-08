English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    May 08, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty above 18,200; Financials, IT, automobiles gain

    Market LIVE Updates: Most sectoral indices were trading in the green.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty above 18,200; Financials, IT, automobiles gain
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:17 AM IST

        Equitas Small Finance Bank jumps 7% on robust Q4 results

      • 10:05 AM IST

        TCNS Clothing slumps as shareholders feel deprived over share swap ratio; ARFBL gains

      • 10:03 AM IST

        Indices trade higher; Sensex gains 520 pts, Nifty above 18,200

      • 09:54 AM IST

        JPMorgan gives 'neutral' rating to Britannia, raises TP to Rs 4,920

      • 09:52 AM IST

        Coal India slumps 3% as higher wage provisioning plays a spoilsport in Q4

      • 09:41 AM IST

        MRF at record high, share price in futures hits Rs 1 lakh per share for the first time

      • 09:29 AM IST

        Britannia gains on a robust Q4 but brokerages cautious on valuation, volumes

      • 09:24 AM IST

        Morgan Stanley downgrades Federal Bank to 'equal-weight'; TP cut to Rs 175

      • 09:17 AM IST

        Indices open higher; Sensex gains 170 pts, Nifty around 18,100

      • 09:12 AM IST

        Rupee Opens At 81.76/$ Vs Thursday’s Close Of 81.80/$

      • 09:10 AM IST

        Indices trade marginally higher in the pre-opening; Britannia, Coal India, Paytm in focus

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Britannia Q4 net profit rises 47% as topline grows 13%

      • 08:27 AM IST

        RattanIndia Enterprises launches D2C athleisure brand PUMP’D by subsidiary Neobrands

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 earnings beat estimates; Profit jumps 59% YoY to Rs 190 crore

      • 08:07 AM IST

        Union Bank of India reports 93% rise in Q4 net profit

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Bank of India Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 1,350 crore

      • 08:02 AM IST

        MSCI To Reduce Free Float In Adani Transmission And Adani Total Gas

      • 07:56 AM IST

        Paytm posts 52% surge in Q4 revenue, narrows down losses to Rs 168 crore

      • 07:52 AM IST

        Marico Q4 net profit up 18% at Rs 305 crore, revenue rises 3.6%

      • 07:51 AM IST


        Coal India net profit declines 18% on higher provisions, misses estimates

      • 07:44 AM IST

        FIIs bought shares on Friday; DIIs net sellers

      • 07:43 AM IST

        Gold prices fall marginally

      • 07:34 AM IST

        Most Asian markets trade higher; Hang, Seng, Kospi gains, Nikkei weak

      • 07:32 AM IST

        US indices post strong rebound on Friday, NASDAQ top gainer

      • 07:28 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,567.36513.07 +0.84%
      Nifty 5018,210.60141.60 +0.78%
      Nifty Bank43,223.20562.00 +1.32%
      Nifty 50 18,210.60 141.60 (0.78%)
      Mon, May 08, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,126.3553.05 +4.94%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India230.35-7.05 -2.97%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank43223.30562.10 +1.32%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4101.95-51.65 -1.24%


    • May 08, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

      Equitas Small Finance Bank jumps 7% on robust Q4 results

      Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank rallied 7 percent to Rs 78.4 in early trade today after the company reported robust Q4 numbers. The lender earned the highest ever net profit in a quarter at Rs 190 crore in the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2023, as per a recent filing with BSE. Q4FY23 PAT climbed by 59 percent year-on-year. Equitas registered a strong growth of 80 percent in quarterly disbursements to the tune of Rs 5,917 crore. Net interest income (NII) climbed by a healthy 28 percent YoY to Rs 706.9 crore in the quarter.

      The bank saw strong disbursement across all product segments, with the Bank’s flagship product - SBL clocking a YoY disbursement growth of 56 percent. Also, newer products like Housing finance, used car continue to scale up.

      Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes higher net interest income and other income boosted earnings for the lender, which were utilized to increase the provision coverage ratio. The firm has a 'buy' rating for Equitas Small Finance Bank, with a target price of Rs 87.

    • May 08, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

      TCNS Clothing slumps as shareholders feel deprived over share swap ratio; ARFBL gains

      Share price of TCNS Clothing plummeted after the company said Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) would be acquiring a controlling stake in the company and launch an open offer to acquire an additional stake.

      ABFRL, which operates Pantaloons, has agreed to purchase a 51 percent stake in TCNS Clothing, a women’s branded apparel company, for Rs 1,650 crore. TCNS Clothing owns popular ethnic brands such as W, Aurelia, Wishful, Folksong and Elleven.

      ABFRL also plans to make a conditional open offer to buy up to a 29 percent stake at 503 rupees per share from public shareholders and acquire the remaining stake from the founder promoters to reach an overall shareholding of 51 percent in TCNS. This makes it one of the largest deals in the Indian fashion industry.

      After the 51 percent acquisition, TCNS will be amalgamated with ABFRL under the merger scheme and public shareholders of TCNS will receive 11 shares of ABFRL for every 6 shares that they hold in TCNS.

      This is where shareholders feel shortchanged and are not happy.

    • May 08, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

      Market at 10 am

      Benchmark indices were trading higher, with the Nifty above 18,200. Most sectoral indices were trading in the green.

      The Sensex was up 523.81 points or 0.86 percent at 61,578.10, and the Nifty was up 143.60 points or 0.79 percent at 18,212.60. About 1,992 shares advanced, 1,015 shares declined, and 133 shares were unchanged.

    • May 08, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

      JP Morgan on Britannia

      -Neutral rating, target raised to Rs 4,920 per share

      -Gross margin delivery continues to surprise positively

      -Revenue growth to rebalance ahead

      -Co expects FY24 EBITDA at FY23 levels

      -Margin may moderate sequentially to 18% in FY24 as pricing moderate

    • May 08, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

      Coal India slumps 3% as higher wage provisioning plays a spoilsport in Q4

      Coal India shares slumped 3 percent on May 8 as a dent in quarterly profit resulted in investors selling shares of the coal major.Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,527.62 crore in the March quarter, down 17.7 percent from a year ago. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 35,161.44 crore, up 17.3 percent year on year.

      Though the company said its net sales were highest ever for Q4 as well as for entire FY23.

      “CIL (Coal India) made full provision of employee cost, post-agreeing to wage hikes of 19 percent with effect from 1 July, 2021 and made a one-time provision of Rs 58.7 billion, which included arrears of around Rs 45 billion from earlier quarters,” said the brokerage firm.

      Meanwhile, CLSA noted that wage provisions were a drag on the company’s quarterly performance. It believes e-auction realisations will fall further on a decline in global prices.

    • May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
      NIFTY BANK Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      IndusInd Bank1,125.654.882.49m
      AU Small Financ689.802.33480.16k
      Kotak Mahindra1,956.701.45432.41k
      Federal Bank129.551.418.85m
      Bandhan Bank232.401.22793.60k
    • May 08, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

      MRF at record high, share price in futures hits Rs 1 lakh per share for the first time

    • May 08, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

      Britannia gains on a robust Q4 but brokerages cautious on valuation, volumes

      Britannia Industries on May 5 reported 47 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 558.6 crore, far exceeding analysts' expectations of Rs 498.4 crore. However, the stock remains a victim of high valuation which keeps some brokerages at bay.

      The company's total revenue from operations in the March quarter increased 13.3 percent to Rs 4,023 crore from the same quarter last year. The company attributed this growth to its execution strength across businesses and channels, resulting in significant distribution gains.The only number that was below Street expectations was volume growth. Volume growth came in at 1-2 percent against analyst expectations of 3-4 percent. In order to bring back volume growth, the biscuit maker may consider price reductions, as indicated in the earnings concall.

      Morgan Stanleyis positive about the company's growth outlook after its strong Q4 earnings and management's optimistic stance. Macquarie has maintained a neutral call on the stock with a target of Rs 4,250 per share. The firm expects FY24 sales to be volume-led and closer to high single-digit levels. "Britannia has guided for a YoY flattish EBITDA margin in FY24 due to the need for price cuts," it noted.

      CLSA, on the other hand, has a sell rating with a target of Rs 4,390 per share. The firm believes that price-led growth is largely in the past and that earnings per share (EPS) growth in FY24 will lag behind peers. "Pricing-led growth is expected to taper off, and price cuts may lead to a sequential contraction in margin," it noted.

    • May 08, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

      Morgan Stanley on Federal Bank

      -Downgrade to equal-weight, target cut to Rs 145 per share from Rs 175 per share

      -Q4 saw a large margin decline

      -See more pressure in near-term as funding costs catch up

      -Cut estimates, though higher fees/lower credit costs provide some offset

      -Stock appears cheap at 1.1x FY24 book

      -Expect a delay in re-rating as margin improvement pauses

    • May 08, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
    • May 08, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

      Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The profit booking spree of Friday slowed towards the closing moments, raising recovery hopes. That said, volatility is likely to be the key actor today. Expect initialswings inside 18000-18100. Post this phase, expect upswings to 18130-170 before bears regroup again. Alternatively, an outright rise above 18,250 or a sharp fall to 17,800 could encourage bulls again.

      The nifty weekly contract has the highest open interest at 18200 for Calls and 18200 for Puts while monthly contracts have the highest open interest at 18500 for Calls and 18000 for Puts. The highest new OI addition was seen at 19100 for Calls and 17,900 for Puts in weekly and 18,100 for calls and 18,100 for puts in monthly contracts. FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by 3.24 percent, increased future index shorts by 12.64 percent, and in index options by 113.72 percent, in call longs, 43.48 percent in call shorts, 188.02 percent in put longs and 35.49 percent in put shorts.

    • May 08, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market at open

      Benchmark indices opened marginally higher, tracking positive cues from global markets.

      The Sensex was up 172.44 points or 0.28 percentat 61,226.73, and the Nifty was up 51.60 points or 0.29percentat 18,120.60. About 1,442 shares advanced, 610 shares declined, and 140 shares were unchanged.

