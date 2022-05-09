Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; RIL, Mindtree in focus

May 09, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

RBI clears Equitas Holdings and Equitas SFB merger

The Reserve Bank of India on May 6 cleared the Equitas Holdings and Equitas SFB merger, Equitas Small Finance Bank said in an exchange filing.

The scheme of amalgamation between Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL), Equitas SFB Limited (ESFB), and their respective shareholders had been submitted to the Stock Exchanges and the RBI for their approval/ no-objection confirmation on March 21.

Notably, Equitas Small Finance Bank is bigger than Equitas Holding in terms of total assets, turnover, and net worth, according to stock exchange filings by both the companies on March 21. The market capitalisation of Equitas Small Finance Bank was Rs 6,404 crore on March 31, compared with Rs 3,643.48 crore for Equitas Holdings.

The RBI on May 6 conveyed its “no-objection” to the company’s proposal for voluntary amalgamation of EHL with ESFBL subject to certain conditions.

As per the conditions set by the Reserve Bank, EHL would have to divest its shareholding in its subsidiary, Equitas Technologies P Limited prior to the scheme taking effect.