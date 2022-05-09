Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; RIL, Mindtree in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,220.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets on Friday.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on negative note May 9 with Nifty below 16300 amid weak global cues.
The Sensex was down 612.05 points or 1.12% at 54223.53, and the Nifty was down 174.50 points or 1.06% at 16236.80. About 816 shares have advanced, 1434 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 19 paise lower at 77.10 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 76.91.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
The steep fall in SGX Nifty is indicating a gap-down start much in line with global cues. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, had inched up to 21.25 levels in Thursday’s trade, and we suspect the VIX to shoot up till 25 levels given the bearish outlook. The recent rate hike by the US Fed has further intensified FII selling in the domestic market, which sold shares worth Rs 5,517.08 crores on Friday.
Technically speaking, Nifty’s interweek support is seen only at 15901 mark, and below the same expect a waterfall of selling up to 15200-15250 mark.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 383.52 points or 0.70% at 54452.06, and the Nifty was down 202.10 points or 1.23% at 16209.20.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid firm dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Market sentiments were hurt as
investors are concerned over surging inflation, monetary policy tightening across major countries in the globe, economic slowdown
and escalating geopolitical tensions.
Moreover, market participants fear that rising crude oil prices will hurt India’s trade and current account. US$INR (May) is expected to trade in a range of 76.80-77.25.
RBI clears Equitas Holdings and Equitas SFB merger
The Reserve Bank of India on May 6 cleared the Equitas Holdings and Equitas SFB merger, Equitas Small Finance Bank said in an exchange filing.
The scheme of amalgamation between Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL), Equitas SFB Limited (ESFB), and their respective shareholders had been submitted to the Stock Exchanges and the RBI for their approval/ no-objection confirmation on March 21.
Notably, Equitas Small Finance Bank is bigger than Equitas Holding in terms of total assets, turnover, and net worth, according to stock exchange filings by both the companies on March 21. The market capitalisation of Equitas Small Finance Bank was Rs 6,404 crore on March 31, compared with Rs 3,643.48 crore for Equitas Holdings.
The RBI on May 6 conveyed its “no-objection” to the company’s proposal for voluntary amalgamation of EHL with ESFBL subject to certain conditions.
As per the conditions set by the Reserve Bank, EHL would have to divest its shareholding in its subsidiary, Equitas Technologies P Limited prior to the scheme taking effect.
Global Factors
HDFC revises Retail Prime Lending Rate
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the country’s largest mortgage lender has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) by 30 basis points (BPS) with effect from May 09, 2022. (1 bps = 0.01 percentage point)
The company's Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) is benchmarked on the RPLR on housing loans, which means availing the facility is now costlier for customers.
TOP MARKET CUES THIS WEEK
Reliance Retail sees 23% rise in Q4 revenue at Rs 58,017 crore
Reliance Retail, the retail arm of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, reported a 23.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its gross revenue in the fourth quarter (Q4FY22) at Rs 58,017 crore as opposed to Rs 47,064 crore reported in the year-ago period.
The company's net profit for the period, however, dropped by 4.8 percent YoY to Rs 2,139 crore as compared to Rs 2,247 crore reported in Q4 of FY21. Read More
Reliance Jio posted net profit of Rs 4,173 crore:
Reliance Industries’ subsidiary Reliance Jio posted an in-line performance in the fourth quarter of FY22 with a net profit at Rs 4,173 crore compared to Rs 3,615 crore in Q3. Revenues jumped to Rs 20,901 crore from 19,347 crore in the last quarter. In terms of profitability, the telecom giant crossed key landmarks with EBITDA over Rs 10,000 crore while margin surpassed the 50-percent mark.
Reliance Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) beat estimates with a healthy 10.6 percent QoQ growth at Rs 167.6. Tariff hike of 20 percent has kicked in for profitability improvement for the company. Better subscriber mix has also aided in the ARPU performance. Read More
Results Today:
Gold prices dip
Gold prices edged down on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and a firm dollar pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,880.56 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.2% to $1,879.30.
Oil Updates
Oil declined as the week’s trading kicked off as investors weighed a pledge by the Group of Seven to ban imports of Russian crude against a cut in official prices by Saudi Arabia and China’s lockdowns.
West Texas Intermediate fell toward $109 a barrel after closing at a six-week high on Friday. The leaders of the most-industrialized countries made the vow in response to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine after holding a video call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday. A similar plan by the European Union has yet to be agreed as some members object.
L&T Infotech, Mindtree announce merger
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on May 6 announced the merger of its two software companies, Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree.
“The Boards of Directors of LTI and Mindtree at their respective meetings held today approved a composite scheme of amalgamation of both these independently listed IT services companies under the Larsen & Toubro Group," the press released stated.
The combined entity will be known as “LTIMindtree”. Click to Read More
Reliance Industries Q4 Earnings:
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on May 6 reported a 22.5 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore for the quarter ended March, which was below analysts' expectations of Rs 17,167 crore.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated revenue from operations surged 36.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2.1 lakh crore for the reported quarter, which met Street's estimate of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.
The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
For FY22, RIL reported a record-high gross revenues of Rs 7.92 lakh crore or $104.6 billion, making it the first Indian company to achieve the $100-billion revenue mark. RIL also reported record annual consolidated net profit of Rs 67,845 crore for the financial year. Click To Read More
Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO opens on May 10
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (PCASL), an integrated wealth management service provider, will float its initial public offering on May 10 and the issue will be open to subscription till May 12. The company has set a price band of Rs 595-630 a share. Click To Read More
Campus Activewear to debut on bourses today
Campus Activewear, the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India, is likely to start the day on May 9, at least with 15 percent premium on the bourses despite market volatility, say experts citing overwhelming response from investors to IPO, robust product portfolio with strong brand recognition, and bright prospects with rising market share.
The company has raised Rs 1,400 crore through its public issue that was subscribed 51.75 times during April 26-28 as all kind of investors participated in the offer.
Qualified institutional buyers, who are generally medium to long term investors, showed strong interest in Campus IPO, putting in bids 152 times the allotted quota, followed by non-institutional investors whose reserved portion subscribed 22.25 times. Retail investors bought shares 7.68 times the portion set aside for them, and employees 2.11 times.
LIC IPO subscribed 1.79 times on day 5:
Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering received 1.79 times subscription till May 8, the fifth day of bidding, but the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) is yet to get fully booked.
Till Sunday, investors have put in bids for 29.08 crore equity shares, against the offer size of 16.2 crore shares as per the subscription data published on exchanges.
The bids received so far are worth Rs 26,408 crore wherein policyholders and retail investors are neck-to-neck in subscription, putting in bids little more than Rs 9,900 crore worth of shares each.
Policyholders have bid 5.04 times the allotted quota and retail investors 1.59 times, while employees bought shares 3.79 times the portion set aside for them, which are worth Rs 542 crore. Click To Read More
Wall Street ends down:
Wall Street's main indexes extended losses on Friday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve will need to be more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates to combat inflation.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq registered its lowest close since 2020, notching a fifth straight weekly loss, its longest losing streak since the fourth quarter of 2012. The S&P 500 also posted its fifth straight weekly loss, its longest string of weekly losses since the second quarter of 2011.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 32,899.37, the S&P 500 lost 23.53 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,123.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 173.03 points, or 1.4 percent, to 12,144.66.
Asian Markets trade lower
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 196 points or 1.19 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,224 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian market fell 1.5 percent on May 6 amid weak global cues as investors remained worried on concerns over rising interest rates by global central banks which could hurt the global economic growth.
The market started the day on a weak note and remained under pressure throughout the session, but some buying in power stocks at lower levels helped it recover some intraday losses.
At close, the Sensex was down 866.65 points or 1.56% at 54,835.58, and the Nifty was down 271.40 points or 1.63% at 16,411.30.
For the week, BSE Sensex shed 2,225.29 points (3.89 percent) to close at 54,835.58, while the Nifty50 fell 691.25 points (4.04 percent) to end at 16,411.3 levels.
Divi's Labs, Bajaj Finance, Shree Cements, UPL, and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty losers, while Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corp, ITC, and ONGC were the top gainers.
Among sectors, Nifty IT, and metal indices shed 2 percent each, while auto, bank, and pharma indices each declined over 1 percent.
Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling 2 percent each.
Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Sir John Templeton's famous quote:
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.