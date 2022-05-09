Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; RIL, Mindtree in focus

Indian rupee opened 19 paise lower at 77.10 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 76.91.
May 09, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
The steep fall in SGX Nifty is indicating a gap-down start much in line with global cues. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, had inched up to 21.25 levels in Thursday’s trade, and we suspect the VIX to shoot up till 25 levels given the bearish outlook. The recent rate hike by the US Fed has further intensified FII selling in the domestic market, which sold shares worth Rs 5,517.08 crores on Friday.
Technically speaking, Nifty’s interweek support is seen only at 15901 mark, and below the same expect a waterfall of selling up to 15200-15250 mark.
May 09, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 383.52 points or 0.70% at 54452.06, and the Nifty was down 202.10 points or 1.23% at 16209.20.
May 09, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid firm dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Market sentiments were hurt as investors are concerned over surging inflation, monetary policy tightening across major countries in the globe, economic slowdown and escalating geopolitical tensions.
Moreover, market participants fear that rising crude oil prices will hurt India’s trade and current account. US$INR (May) is expected to trade in a range of 76.80-77.25.
RBI clears Equitas Holdings and Equitas SFB merger
The Reserve Bank of India on May 6 cleared the Equitas Holdings and Equitas SFB merger, Equitas Small Finance Bank said in an exchange filing.
The scheme of amalgamation between Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL), Equitas SFB Limited (ESFB), and their respective shareholders had been submitted to the Stock Exchanges and the RBI for their approval/ no-objection confirmation on March 21.
Notably, Equitas Small Finance Bank is bigger than Equitas Holding in terms of total assets, turnover, and net worth, according to stock exchange filings by both the companies on March 21. The market capitalisation of Equitas Small Finance Bank was Rs 6,404 crore on March 31, compared with Rs 3,643.48 crore for Equitas Holdings.
The RBI on May 6 conveyed its “no-objection” to the company’s proposal for voluntary amalgamation of EHL with ESFBL subject to certain conditions.
As per the conditions set by the Reserve Bank, EHL would have to divest its shareholding in its subsidiary, Equitas Technologies P Limited prior to the scheme taking effect.
May 09, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
May 09, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
HDFC revises Retail Prime Lending Rate
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the country’s largest mortgage lender has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) by 30 basis points (BPS) with effect from May 09, 2022. (1 bps = 0.01 percentage point)
The company's Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) is benchmarked on the RPLR on housing loans, which means availing the facility is now costlier for customers.