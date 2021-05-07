MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
May 07, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 14,800; Tata Steel in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Nifty Metal indices rose 1 percent, while BSE Smallcap index was trading in the green.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 07, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Tata Motors increases passenger vehicle prices:

    Tata Motors has announced that effective May 8, it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, averaging 1.8%, depending on the variant and model.

    At 10:37 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 301.90, up Rs 0.75, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.

  • May 07, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

    Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates:

    Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from May 6. Ranging from 7 days to 10 years, Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures

    Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 721.85, up Rs 6.00, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 07, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    Tata Consumer shares fall post Q4 results

    Tata Consumer Products share price was down over 4 percent on May 7, a day after the company declared its Q4 results.

    Despite the company reporting profit of Rs 53.9 crore for the March 2021 quarter, against loss of Rs 76.49 crore in the year-ago quarter, the stock was trading in the red as the numbers missed analysts' expectations.

    Net profit of Tata Tea and Tata Salt maker dipped 44 percent sequentially to Rs 133.34 crore in the January-March period, according to exchange filing.

  • May 07, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Despite weakness in the Dollar index, we believe the USDINR pair is trading near its support levels and a round of upsides can be seen in coming sessions. The noteworthy Put base at 74 strike makes it an important level.
     
    The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.96 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 2% for the May series.

  • May 07, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: 

    Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It opened 13 paise higher at 73.63 per dollar against previous close of 73.76, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On May 6, Indian rupee ended higher by 15 paise at 73.76 per dollar versus previous close of 73.91.

  • May 07, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    UltraTech Cement to announce Q4 earnings today:

    UltraTech Cement, the largest cement manufacturer in India, is expected to report more than 50 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit driven by revenue and operating performance.

    Revenue from operations in Q4 FY21 is likely to grow in the range of 25-30 percent, with volume growth likely at over 20 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. The blended realisations could grow around 2 percent YoY but decline around a percent on a sequential basis.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 07, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST

    Market View:

    There is a view among many market experts that the present resilience of the market (down only around 5% from February highs) is irrational when viewed from the perspective of the health crisis & pain that the nation & the economy is going through. While there is logic in this view, it is important to appreciate the fact that we are part of the global bull market and the resilience of the Indian market mainly arises from the 'hope trade' being fuelled by the expectation that the second wave will peak in May and the economy will quickly rebound. Moreover, Q4 results have been broadly above expectations. The market may continue to be resilient.

    But investors have to be cautious since uncertainty is high and the second wave may impact the economy & earnings worse than presently expected. It makes sense to partially book profits and move some money to the safety of fixed income.

  • May 07, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Tata Steel shares hit 52-week high:

    Tata Steel share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,146.60, rising 4 percent in early trade on May 7 after foreign broking houses raised the target price post announcement of March quarter earnings.

    In the previous session, the share ended at Rs 1,100.55, up Rs 31.60, or 2.96 percent on the BSE after the company turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2021.

    The company on May 5 posted a consolidated profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 compared to a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Click to Read More

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.