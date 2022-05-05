Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open firm on positive global cues

May 05, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Delhivery sets price band at Rs 462-487

Delhivery Ltd, a logistics and supply chain startup, has set the price band of its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 462-487 a share, valuing the company at Rs 35,283 crore at the top end of the band.

Earlier, the firm said its IPO will open for subscription on May 11 and close on May 13.

The basis for allotment will be on May 19 and the shares will be credited to the demat account on May 23. The firm will list on exchanges on May 24.

The firm has cut its total issue size to Rs 5,235 crore from Rs 7,460 crore planned earlier. It will now raise Rs 4,000 crore via the fresh issue and Rs 1,235 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).