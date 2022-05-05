Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open firm on positive global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,848 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian Markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets.
Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company:
Bond markets witnessed surgical strike moments with a surprise 40 bps repo rate hike and 50 bps CRR hike. Inflation racing ahead of expectation seems to be the key trigger for this unanimous inter meeting decision.
Combination of weaning off liquidity and expectations of continued rate hikes could mean sustenance of elevated bond yields. Global factors also acting as headwinds for yields, as US impending rate hike also weighs in.
Oil Updates:
Oil steadied ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on supply after jumping the most in three weeks as the European Union said it would implement a phased ban on Russian crude.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $108 a barrel after closing up 5.3% on Wednesday. The EU plans to ban Russian oil over the next six months and refined fuels by the end of the year, to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. The bloc is also targeting insurers in a move that could dramatically impair Moscow’s ability to ship its oil around the world.
Delhivery sets price band at Rs 462-487
Delhivery Ltd, a logistics and supply chain startup, has set the price band of its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 462-487 a share, valuing the company at Rs 35,283 crore at the top end of the band.
Earlier, the firm said its IPO will open for subscription on May 11 and close on May 13.
The basis for allotment will be on May 19 and the shares will be credited to the demat account on May 23. The firm will list on exchanges on May 24.
The firm has cut its total issue size to Rs 5,235 crore from Rs 7,460 crore planned earlier. It will now raise Rs 4,000 crore via the fresh issue and Rs 1,235 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).
LIC IPO Updates
The blockbuster IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) got 67 percent subscription on day one of the opening of the offer, with strong demand coming from the policyholders, employees and retail investors.
LIC policyholders led the bout as they lapped up twice (1.99 times) their portion of the offer. The portion allocated to the employees also got fully subscribed (1.17 times) on day one itself while the retail investors closed on 60 percent of their allocated portion.
The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.27 times while qualified institutional buyers lapped up 33 percent of their allocated portion on day one.
Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results
Tata Consumer Products Ltd on May 4 declared a 222 percent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 239 crore for the quarter ended Mach 22, as compared to a PAT of Rs 74.35 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the profit declined 17.6 percent from Rs 290 crore achieved during the previous quarter of current financial year.
The growth in profits is mainly aided by growth in underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs.
Consolidated revenues for the FMCG arm of Tata Group, rose 4.5 percent to Rs 3,175 crore as compared to Rs 3,037 crore during the same period a year ago. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenues have remained flat with a marginal decline of 1 percent.
US Fed raises rates by 50 bps:
The US Federal Reserve on May 4 raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, in what is being viewed as the sharpest increase in over two decades.
The increase in the Fed’s key rate raised it to a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The half-point surge, the most aggressive since 2000, suggested that further large rate hikes are likely to come.
Asian Markets trade higher
Wall Street closes with sharp gains
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years.
Stocks initially see-sawed after the announcement, then the indexes strengthened. The S&P 500's advance of almost 3% was the strongest since May 18, 2020.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point and said it would begin shrinking the central bank's $9 trillion asset portfolio next month in an effort to further lower inflation.
The U.S. central bank set its target federal funds rate to a range between 0.75% and 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932.27 points, or 2.81%, to 34,061.06, the S&P 500 gained 124.69 points, or 2.99%, to 4,300.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 401.10 points, or 3.19%, to 12,964.86.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 159 points or 0.95 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,848 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Wednesday
India’s benchmark stock indices were in for a shocker on an already volatile day as the Reserve Bank of India decided to implement its first rate increase since the onset of the pandemic.
The hike came into effect immediately and sent both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 plunging 2.3 percent. The 30-share Sensex lost 1,306.96 points to close at 55,669.03, while the Nifty shed 391.50 points to end at 16,677.60 points on May 4.
The negative sentiment engulfed the entire market and all sectoral indices ended the day with losses. The Nifty Media tanked the most, by 4.29 percent. The Nifty Realty and Metals fell 3.27 percent and 3.21 percent, respectively. The Nifty IT index declined 1.1 percent.
In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap index ended 2.63 percent lower, while the BSE Smallcap index was down 2.11 percent.
Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports and Hindalco were the top losers on the Nifty, losing 4.7 to 6.77 percent. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Britannia and Power Grid Corporation of India gained the most, advancing by 2.61 to 3.77 percent.