May 05, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high led by pharma, PSU banks; Adani Ports drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, pharma an PSU bank indices rose 1-3 percent. Midcap and smallcap indices were trading in the green.

  • May 05, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities:

    RBI announced key measures to support lending institutions across the categories, which are required to withstand the challenges from second wave of COVID-19 crisis. On tap liquidity window of Rs 500 bn for three years at repo rate to support healthcare chain and classifying this lending as priority sector lending (PSL) augurs well. Further, reopening of one-time restructuring of loans for individuals and MSMEs amounting up of Rs 250mn is a fantastic move to support banks and NBFCs having exposure in retail segment. 

    Additionally, declaring PSL status for lending by SFBs to small MFIs of asset size upto Rs 5bn and targeted LTRO of Rs 100bn for SBFs bode well for SFBs. We further believe that announcement of second tranche of Rs 350bn purchase of government’s bond under G-SAP 1.0 is likely to result in further softening of bond yields. Overall announced measures certainly bode well for banks and NBFCs.

  • May 05, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

    Cadila extend joint venture Tenure with Bayer:

    Cadila Healthcare, as a joint venture partner, has signed an agreement to extend the tenure of the joint venture agreement with Bayer (South East Asia) PTE Limited, one of the companies of the Bayer Group, for a further period of two months, Cadila said in the release.

    Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 589.10, up Rs 19.80, or 3.48 percent on the BSE.

  • May 05, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

    Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management:

    The three year facility, which the banks can advance, of Rs 50,000 crore, is a good measure to immediately help ramp up medical and healthcare facilities. The benefits of this will help enhance capacity for the longer term as it covers diagnostic, preventive as well as combative aspects of healthcare. The smaller entities like micro finance institutions also benefit from the current package, which will bring some relief to them too which is one of the worst affected sectors as of now.

  • May 05, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    Gaurav Dua, Head Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
     
    RBI’s decision to avoid giving a blanket moratorium seems to be the right decision given the localised lockdowns & micro containment zones unlike strict country wide lockdown last year. The measures would help enhance credit to medical/health infrastructure and provides flexibility to banking system to recast loans to give case specific relief to small borrowers, MSMEs and individual borrowers. Overall, the measures are focussed on easing liquidity issues for lenders, soften credit cost and boost credit cycle.

  • May 05, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma index added 2.5 percent led by the Lupin, Alkem Laboratories, Sun Pharma:

  • May 05, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

    India, UK decide to wrap up key talks for Free Trade Agreement by year-end

    India and the United Kingdom have decided to wrap up key talks on trade issues by the end of 2021, expediting negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between both nations in the future.

  • May 05, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Tata Steel hits 52-week high

    Tata Steel share price edged higher on May 5 ahead of its quarterly earnings scheduled later in the day.

    The steel maker is expected to report robust earnings growth for the March 2021 quarter, driven by higher steel prices and a low base in the year-ago quarter

  • May 05, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services on RBI Governer announcement:

    Governor Sakthikanda Das reassured the nation and markets that the RBI would be pro-active to ameliorate the pain and help businesses & boost the economy. Term liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore as on-tap liquidity for access to the emergency health facility, 3-year TLTRO for small finance banks, another instalment of G-SAP of Rs 35000 crore, lending by SFBs to MSMEs to be classified as priority sector lending... are all timely steps in the right direction. 

    The fact that there is no moratorium announcement will be seen by the markets as positive since the message is that the situation is not bad as to warrant another moratorium.

  • May 05, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Rupee Updates: 

    Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 73.90, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.  It opened flat at 73.86 per dollar against previous close of 73.86.

  • May 05, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Deepthi Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services: In its limited space, the RBI governor announced few measures to support the economy dealing with the second wave of the pandemic. Though a loan moratorium was not announced, restructuring of loans could bring some relief to the borrowers.  To incentivize lending, banks can park money equal to COVID  book with the RBI at 40 bps above the reverse repo rate. Similarly, lending to MFIs would be categorised as priority sector lending that could also support credit growth in the economy.

