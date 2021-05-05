Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high led by pharma, PSU banks; Adani Ports drags

May 05, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities:

RBI announced key measures to support lending institutions across the categories, which are required to withstand the challenges from second wave of COVID-19 crisis. On tap liquidity window of Rs 500 bn for three years at repo rate to support healthcare chain and classifying this lending as priority sector lending (PSL) augurs well. Further, reopening of one-time restructuring of loans for individuals and MSMEs amounting up of Rs 250mn is a fantastic move to support banks and NBFCs having exposure in retail segment.

Additionally, declaring PSL status for lending by SFBs to small MFIs of asset size upto Rs 5bn and targeted LTRO of Rs 100bn for SBFs bode well for SFBs. We further believe that announcement of second tranche of Rs 350bn purchase of government’s bond under G-SAP 1.0 is likely to result in further softening of bond yields. Overall announced measures certainly bode well for banks and NBFCs.