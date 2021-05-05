MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
May 05, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher ahead of RBI Governor Das' 10 am address

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 14547 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices were mostly lower following weak closing from US markets.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 05, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going forward, markets are likely to remain range bound along with increase in volatility. On one side, continued high incidence of Covid cases along with extended lockdowns in various states is likely to cap the upside – on the other hand steady corporate earnings and positive management commentaries is likely to provide downside support. 

    We expect Nifty to trade in the range of 14200-15000 zone in the near term. So far the strong quarterly earnings season has been supportive to the market but the poor progress on the vaccination front is denting the sentiments. While Index is expected to remain range-bound, stock specific action is likely to continue. Investors should seize the opportunity of accumulating quality stocks during this volatility phase. 

  • May 05, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open gap up despite weak global cues. Covid worries continuing to persist with investors awaiting Q4 earnings results from more companies for directional cues. US markets ended mixed on the back of losses in tech stocks amid US treasury secretary’s comment about interest rates.

  • May 05, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 397.51 points or 0.82% at 48651.02, and the Nifty was up 134.90 points or 0.93% at 14631.40.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 05, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Results Today:

    Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Angel Broking, Blue Dart Express, Ceat, Coral India Finance & Housing, Craftsman Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Gillette India, Integra Garments and Textiles, JM Financial, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Maithan Alloys, Megasoft, Oracle Financial Services Software, ABB Power Products and Systems India, Sangam (India), Shalby, and Surana Solar will release quarterly earnings on May 5.

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    JUST IN | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech at 10 am today.

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sellers of shares worth Rs 1772 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net buyers of shares worth Rs 987 crore in the Indian equity market on May 4, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Fitch assigns JSW Hydro's proposed notes first-time BB+(EXP):

    Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based JSW Hydro Energy Limited's proposed US-dollar senior secured notes due 2031 an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The outlook is stable.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 05, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as concerns over possibility of higher US interest rates countered a subdued dollar, while palladium held firm after scaling a record high in the previous session.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.