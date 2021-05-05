Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher ahead of RBI Governor Das' 10 am address

May 05, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Going forward, markets are likely to remain range bound along with increase in volatility. On one side, continued high incidence of Covid cases along with extended lockdowns in various states is likely to cap the upside – on the other hand steady corporate earnings and positive management commentaries is likely to provide downside support.

We expect Nifty to trade in the range of 14200-15000 zone in the near term. So far the strong quarterly earnings season has been supportive to the market but the poor progress on the vaccination front is denting the sentiments. While Index is expected to remain range-bound, stock specific action is likely to continue. Investors should seize the opportunity of accumulating quality stocks during this volatility phase.