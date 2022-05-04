Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

May 04, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST

US employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March

Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed.

The latest data released Tuesday by the the Bureau of Labor Statistics further reveals an extraordinarily tight labor market that has emboldened millions of Americans to seek better paying jobs, while also contributing to the biggest inflation surge in four decades.

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March — a sign that they are confident they can find better pay or improved working conditions elsewhere.