Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Eris Lifesciences to acquire Oaknet Healthcare for Rs 650 crore
Hero MotoCorp posts 27.5 percent fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 627 crore
Asian Markets trade mixed with Hang Seng down 0.42% Taiwan Weighted up 0.54%
Wall Street ends higher after choppy session ahead of Fed
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|56,975.99
|-84.88
|-0.15%
|Nifty 50
|17,069.10
|-33.45
|-0.20%
|Nifty Bank
|36,163.75
|75.60
|+0.21%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,018.10
|39.55
|+4.04%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Apollo Hospital
|4,304.75
|-149.60
|-3.36%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6363.10
|35.80
|+0.57%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|31138.80
|-483.60
|-1.53%
Eris Lifesciences is going to acquire Oaknet Healthcare for a cash consideration of Rs 650 crore. The said acquisition likely to get completed by end of May 2022.
Hero MotoCorp Q4 Earnings:
Hero MotoCorp has posted 27.5 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 627 crore against Rs 865 crore and revenue was down 14.6% at Rs 7,421.7 crore versus Rs 8,686 crore, YoY.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 31.7% at Rs 827.6 crore versus Rs 1,211 crore and margin was at 11.2% versus 13.9%, YoY.
Key business strategy of LIC is to capitalize on the growth opportunities in the Indian life insurance sector wherein the total premium for life insurers is forecasted to grow at 14-15 percent CAGR…
Wall Street ends higher
Wall Street stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a choppy session in which each of the major indexes fluctuated between gains and losses as a key meeting of the Federal Reserve got under way.
Investors picked up shares of financials and technology companies ahead of Wednesday's expected announcement by the Fed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.29 points, or 0.2%, to 33,128.79, the S&P 500 gained 20.1 points, or 0.48%, to 4,175.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.74 points, or 0.22%, to 12,563.76.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 96 points or 0.57 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,080.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian market started the holiday-shortened week on a negative note on May 2 amid weak global markets but some last-hour buying helped the benchmarks recover losses to end flat.
At close, the Sensex was down 84.88 points, or 0.15 percent, at 56,975.99 and the Nifty was down 33.40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,069.10.
The market was shut on May 3 on account of Eid.
Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Titan Company, Bajaj Auto and Wipro were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation and HDFC.
Among sectors, Nifty auto and IT indices fell a percent each, while the metal index gained 0.5 percent.
Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap index falling 0.47 percent and the smallcap index shedding 0.87 percent.
