Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

May 04, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

Market on Monday:

The Indian market started the holiday-shortened week on a negative note on May 2 amid weak global markets but some last-hour buying helped the benchmarks recover losses to end flat.

At close, the Sensex was down 84.88 points, or 0.15 percent, at 56,975.99 and the Nifty was down 33.40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,069.10.

The market was shut on May 3 on account of Eid.

Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Titan Company, Bajaj Auto and Wipro were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation and HDFC.

Among sectors, Nifty auto and IT indices fell a percent each, while the metal index gained 0.5 percent.

Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap index falling 0.47 percent and the smallcap index shedding 0.87 percent.