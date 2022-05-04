English
    May 04, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,080.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST. US markets ended flat, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex56,975.99-84.88 -0.15%
      Nifty 5017,069.10-33.45 -0.20%
      Nifty Bank36,163.7575.60 +0.21%
      Nifty 50 17,069.10 -33.45 (-0.20%)
      Mon, May 02, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,018.1039.55 +4.04%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,304.75-149.60 -3.36%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6363.1035.80 +0.57%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT31138.80-483.60 -1.53%


    • May 04, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

      Eris Lifesciences to acquire Oaknet Healthcare for Rs 650 crore

      Eris Lifesciences is going to acquire Oaknet Healthcare for a cash consideration of Rs 650 crore. The said acquisition likely to get completed by end of May 2022.

    • May 04, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

      Hero MotoCorp Q4 Earnings:

      Hero MotoCorp has posted 27.5 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 627 crore against Rs 865 crore and revenue was down 14.6% at Rs 7,421.7 crore versus Rs 8,686 crore, YoY.

      Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 31.7% at Rs 827.6 crore versus Rs 1,211 crore and margin was at 11.2% versus 13.9%, YoY.

    • May 04, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade mixed

      Asian Markets trade mixed
    • May 04, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

      Wall Street ends higher

      Wall Street stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a choppy session in which each of the major indexes fluctuated between gains and losses as a key meeting of the Federal Reserve got under way.

      Investors picked up shares of financials and technology companies ahead of Wednesday's expected announcement by the Fed.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.29 points, or 0.2%, to 33,128.79, the S&P 500 gained 20.1 points, or 0.48%, to 4,175.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.74 points, or 0.22%, to 12,563.76.

    • May 04, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 96 points or 0.57 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,080.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

    • May 04, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

      Market on Monday:

      The Indian market started the holiday-shortened week on a negative note on May 2 amid weak global markets but some last-hour buying helped the benchmarks recover losses to end flat.

      At close, the Sensex was down 84.88 points, or 0.15 percent, at 56,975.99 and the Nifty was down 33.40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,069.10.

      The market was shut on May 3 on account of Eid.

      Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Titan Company, Bajaj Auto and Wipro were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation and HDFC.

      Among sectors, Nifty auto and IT indices fell a percent each, while the metal index gained 0.5 percent.

      Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap index falling 0.47 percent and the smallcap index shedding 0.87 percent.

    • May 04, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    • May 04, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

