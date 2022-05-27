Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

May 27, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

Hindalco Industries Q4 Results

Hindalco Industries Limited (Hindalco), on May 26, reported a 100 percent rise in its consolidated net profit of Rs 3,851 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 1,928 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit increased 4.8 percent from Rs 3,675 crore earned during the October–December period.

Consolidated revenue for one of the largest metals company in India rose 37.7 percent on-year to Rs 55,764 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 40,507 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose 11 percent from the net revenue of Rs 50,272 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

For the full-year period from April to March 2022, the consolidated net profit grew more than three-fold or 294.2 percent to Rs 13,730 crore from Rs 3,483 crore achieved in FY21.