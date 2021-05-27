MARKET NEWS

May 27, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; IT stocks in focus, Tata Motors among major gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT index added 1 percent, while selling was seen in the metal and pharma names.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex51,020.963.44 +0.01%
    Nifty 5015,309.257.80 +0.05%
    Nifty Bank34,610.80-73.40 -0.21%
    Nifty 50 15,309.25 7.80 (0.05%)
    Thu, May 27, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Wipro538.8511.60 +2.20%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Finance5,705.00-66.15 -1.15%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT27306.60449.30 +1.67%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14069.30-58.00 -0.41%


  • May 27, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    BPCL share price hits 52-week high post Q4 earnings:

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 488, rising over 3 percent on May 27, a day after it reported an over four times increase in standalone profit at Rs 11,940.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It reported a profit of Rs 2,777.6 crore in the previous quarter.

    The board approved a final dividend of Rs 58 a share, which includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 35 per equity share.

  • May 27, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Nifty IT Index rose 1 percent led by the Mindtree, Mphasis, Wipro

  • May 27, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices Update:

    Petrol price in Mumbai inches closer to the 100 mark after a price hike on May 27. The price of petrol in the financial hub was up by 23 paise from the previous day and stood at Rs 99.94 per litre. Diesel was priced at Rs 91.87 per litre.

    Petrol and diesel prices across the country were hiked again taking the prices in Delhi to Rs 93.68 and Rs 84.61 per litre, an increase of 24 paise and 29 paise respectively from the previous day.

  • May 27, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Fitch affirms Power Finance Corporation at 'BBB-'

    Fitch Ratings has affirmed Power Finance Corporation Limited's (PFC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative, in line with that on the India sovereign (BBB-/Negative).

    Power Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 117.40, down Rs 0.65, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.

  • May 27, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • May 27, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on May 27 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 11.78 points or 0.02% at 51029.30, and the Nifty was up 4.20 points or 0.03% at 15305.70. About 1235 shares have advanced, 360 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.

  • May 27, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

    Fitch affirms REC at 'BBB-'

    Fitch Ratings has affirmed REC Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The outlook is Negative, in line with that on the India sovereign (BBB-/Negative).

  • May 27, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a flattish opening on the back of mixed global cues and continuous decline in Covid-19 cases in the country being negated by worries about increase in inflation. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher amid optimism over reopening of the economy.

