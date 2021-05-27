Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; IT stocks in focus, Tata Motors among major gainers

May 27, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

BPCL share price hits 52-week high post Q4 earnings:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 488, rising over 3 percent on May 27, a day after it reported an over four times increase in standalone profit at Rs 11,940.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It reported a profit of Rs 2,777.6 crore in the previous quarter.

The board approved a final dividend of Rs 58 a share, which includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 35 per equity share.