Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

No change in government’s 2022-23 borrowing target despite revenue hit
The central government will stick to its gross borrowing target of Rs 14.31 trillion for the current financial year despite a hit on revenues due to reduction in excise duty on petroleum products and higher subsidy burden owing to food and fertilizer.
Kolte-Patil Developers Q4 profit up 28% at Rs 27 crore
Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.68 crore for the quarter ended March.
Its net profit stood at Rs 20.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 380.99 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 fiscal year from Rs 302.38 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Oil firms on tight supply though EU ban on Russian oil still uncertain
Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union (EU) wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine.
Brent crude futures for July settlement inched up 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $114.10 a barrel at 0142 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery climbed 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $110.55 a barrel.
Govt on course on PSU bank privatisation: Sources
The government is on course with the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) and will take appropriate steps in the coming months, sources said.
In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the government announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.
NALCO Q4 profit rises to Rs 1,025 crore
National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) on Wednesday reported a 9.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 1,025.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on the back of higher income.
The company had reported consolidated profit of Rs 935.74 crore in the year-ago period, NALCO said in a regulatory filing.
The company’s consolidated income during the January-March period increased to Rs 4,492.10 crore as against Rs 2,874.47 crore a year ago, the filing said. The total expenses of the company on the consolidated basis rose to Rs 3,124.04 crore. It stood at Rs 2,036.25 crore in the preceding year.
BPCL Q4 Results:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation on May 25 posted a net profit of Rs 2,130.5 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, which was 82 percent lower as compared to the profit of Rs 11,904.13 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the past fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose 25 per cent to Rs 1.23 lakh crore on higher oil prices but losses on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG sales dented the financials.
Aether Industries IPO Day 2 Updates:
Speciality chemicals company Aether Industries Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) had been subscribed 49 percent at the end of May 25, the second day of booking.
Investors bid for 45.68 lakh units against an IPO size of 93.56 lakh shares.
Retail investors had booked 67 percent of the portion set aside for them, while non-institutional investors had only subscribed to 16 percent of the 19.47 lakh shares allotted to them.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) sent in bids for 39 percent of the 27.48 lakh shares reserved for them. Employee portion was booked 93 percent.
Coal India Q4 Result
Coal India Limited (Coal India), on May 25, reported a 46 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 6,715 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 as against Rs 4,589 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has jumped 47.4 percent from Rs 4,557 crore earned during the October–December period.
Consolidated revenues for the state owned coal producer rose 22.5 percent on-year to Rs 32,707 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 26,700 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is higher by 15 percent from the revenue of Rs 28,433 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
InterGlobe Aviation Q4 Earnings:
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, on May 25 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,681.80 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22), due to a surge in aircraft fuel expenses.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1141.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. A Bloomberg poll had estimated a quarterly net loss of Rs 978.30 crore on revenue of Rs 8.000.30 crore for the quarter under review.
Revenue of the company jumped 29% from a year ago to Rs 8,020.75 crore versus Rs 6,222.95 crore logged in the same quarter last year. Its passenger ticket revenues came in at Rs 6,884.70 crore, up 38.4% while ancillary revenues stood at Rs 1,058.30 crore, up 18.8% compared to the same period last fiscal.
Fed saw aggressive hikes providing flexibility later this year
Federal Reserve officials agreed at their gathering this month that they need to raise interest rates in half-point steps at their next two meetings, continuing an aggressive set of moves that would leave them with flexibility to shift gears later if needed.
While highlighting the “strong commitment and determination” of all policy makers to restore price stability, the minutes of the May 3-4 meeting, released Wednesday, showed officials attentive to financial conditions as they prepare to raise rates further.
In the weeks since the gathering, financial-market volatility has spiked as investors fret over the risk of a recession, though investors were cheered as they digested the less-hawkish-than-feared tone of the report.
Asian Markets trade mixed
Wall Street rallies as Fed minutes meet expectations
Wall Street closed higher Wednesday, boosted after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting showed policymakers unanimously felt the U.S. economy was very strong as they grappled with reining in inflation without triggering a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 191.66 points, or 0.6%, to 32,120.28, the S&P 500 gained 37.25 points, or 0.95%, to 3,978.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 170.29 points, or 1.51%, to 11,434.74.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 99 points or 0.62 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,120 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian equity benchmark ended lower for the third consecutive day on May 25, pulled down by a selloff in information technology, metal and realty names.
At close, the Sensex was down 303.35 points, or 0.56 percent, at 53,749.26, and the Nifty was down 99.40 points, or 0.62 percent, at 16,025.80.
After a positive start, the market traded in the green in the first half but, as has been the trend for the past many sessions, it erased all the gain in the second half to close near the day's low.
Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Divi’s Labs, UPL and TCS were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included NTPC, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
On the sectoral front, auto, metal, IT and pharma indices fell 1-3 percent. The Nifty Bank ended with marginal gains.
Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index shed 1.9 percent and smallcap index 2.9 percent.