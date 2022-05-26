Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

May 26, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Kolte-Patil Developers Q4 profit up 28% at Rs 27 crore

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.68 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 20.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 380.99 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 fiscal year from Rs 302.38 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.