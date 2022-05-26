Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

No change in government’s 2022-23 borrowing target despite revenue hit
The central government will stick to its gross borrowing target of Rs 14.31 trillion for the current financial year despite a hit on revenues due to reduction in excise duty on petroleum products and higher subsidy burden owing to food and fertilizer.
May 26, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Kolte-Patil Developers Q4 profit up 28% at Rs 27 crore
Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.68 crore for the quarter ended March.
Its net profit stood at Rs 20.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 380.99 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 fiscal year from Rs 302.38 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
ADVERTISEMENT
May 26, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
Oil firms on tight supply though EU ban on Russian oil still uncertain
Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union (EU) wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine.
Brent crude futures for July settlement inched up 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $114.10 a barrel at 0142 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery climbed 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $110.55 a barrel.
May 26, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
Govt on course on PSU bank privatisation: Sources
The government is on course with the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) and will take appropriate steps in the coming months, sources said.
In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the government announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises. Click To Read More
National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) on Wednesday reported a 9.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 1,025.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on the back of higher income.
The company had reported consolidated profit of Rs 935.74 crore in the year-ago period, NALCO said in a regulatory filing.
The company’s consolidated income during the January-March period increased to Rs 4,492.10 crore as against Rs 2,874.47 crore a year ago, the filing said. The total expenses of the company on the consolidated basis rose to Rs 3,124.04 crore. It stood at Rs 2,036.25 crore in the preceding year.
May 26, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST
I am 99% in cash in client accounts. We can bounce and you short the bounce. My view is this is going to get much worse because of inflation, earnings, valuations, Fed policy, etc. However, we are oversold based on technical indicators and can have a bounce like July 2008.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation on May 25 posted a net profit of Rs 2,130.5 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, which was 82 percent lower as compared to the profit of Rs 11,904.13 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the past fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose 25 per cent to Rs 1.23 lakh crore on higher oil prices but losses on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG sales dented the financials.
May 26, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
Aether Industries IPO Day 2 Updates:
Speciality chemicals company Aether Industries Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) had been subscribed 49 percent at the end of May 25, the second day of booking.
Investors bid for 45.68 lakh units against an IPO size of 93.56 lakh shares.
Retail investors had booked 67 percent of the portion set aside for them, while non-institutional investors had only subscribed to 16 percent of the 19.47 lakh shares allotted to them.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) sent in bids for 39 percent of the 27.48 lakh shares reserved for them. Employee portion was booked 93 percent.
Coal India Limited (Coal India), on May 25, reported a 46 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 6,715 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 as against Rs 4,589 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has jumped 47.4 percent from Rs 4,557 crore earned during the October–December period.
Consolidated revenues for the state owned coal producer rose 22.5 percent on-year to Rs 32,707 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 26,700 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is higher by 15 percent from the revenue of Rs 28,433 crore recorded in the previous quarter.