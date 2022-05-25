Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 16,200; banks gain, IT drags

May 25, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

Market on Tuesday:

The Indian equity benchmark erased the day’s gains to ended lower in yet another volatile session on May 24, amid mixed global cues and selling across sectors.

At close, the Sensex was down 236 points, or 0.43 percent, at 54,052.61, and the Nifty was down 89.50 points, or 0.55 percent, at 16,125.20.

The market opened flat with a positive bias but swung between gains and losses throughout the session, closing near the day's low. The Sensex traded in the range of 54,524.37-53,886.28, while the Nifty moved in the 16,262.80-16,078.60 range.

On the domestic front, while all major sectors succumbed to the pressure, the auto sector bucked the trend, gaining on fuel-price cut and rise in steel custom duty, he added.

Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Nestle India and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Divi’s Labs, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries and HUL.

Among sectors, Nifty IT, pharma, metal, FMCG shed a percent each, while the energy index fell 0.87 percent.

Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap index falling 0.85 percent and smallcap index down 1.1 percent.