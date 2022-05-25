Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 16,200; banks gain, IT drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT index down 1 percent, while pharma and bank indices up 0.5-1 percent.
Holcim takes a $5 billion currency cover against Adani deal
Swiss cement maker Holcim has likely contracted more than $5 billion in derivative contracts with JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as a currency hedge against receivables from the sale of Ambuja Cements and ACC stakes to the Adani group to protect itself from currency volatility.
BSE Information Technology index fell 1 percent dragged by the Affle (India), 63 Moons Technologies, NIIT
Vedanta can't buy more than an additional 5% stake in the Hindustan Zinc: Anil Agarwal
Anil Aggarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, spoke to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan about the BPCL divestment and the sale of the Government's residual stake in the Hindustan Zinc.
He said that he could only buy a 5 per cent additional stake in Hindustan Zinc, and when asked about commodity prices, he said that Inflation is only going to accelerate. Click To Read More
Dr. Reddy's launches Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets in US market
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the launch of Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets USP, 10 mg, a
therapeutic generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Toradol Tablets, 10 mg in the U.S. market approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Titagarh Wagons has received the letter of acceptance for an order for manufacture and supply of 24,177 wagons from Indian Railways consisting of 19,854 BCNA Wagons and 4,323 BOXNHL Wagons, company said in its release.
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened on positive note on May 25 with Nifty around 16200 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 287.85 points or 0.53% at 54340.46, and the Nifty was up 88.70 points or 0.55% at 16213.90. About 1178 shares have advanced, 459 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 77.52 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 77.58.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Despite a sharp fall in the overnight US markets, Asian indices are exhibiting a mixed trend in today's early trades indicating that local markets are likely to remain fragile and volatile on backdrop of growth and inflation bets that continue to dominate investors’ sentiment negatively.
All eyes will be on the FOMC minutes later on Wednesday which would give clarity on the Fed's rate-hike path in the near term.
Also, selling by the FII camp continues to be the biggest negative catalyst for Dalal Street. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 48,000 crores in the month of May and most importantly, have pulled out to the tune of Rs 215,000 crores from the Indian markets in the first 5 months of 2022.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today tracking mixed global cues amid positive moves in other Asian markets and a mixed session on Wall Street. Investors also await the last leg of corporate earnings for cues.
US markets ended mixed tracking losses in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 109.18 points or 0.20% at 54161.79, and the Nifty was up 39.70 points or 0.25% at 16164.90.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
One stock - Indiabulls Housing Finance - is under the F&O ban for May 25. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
According to the SGX Nifty and Global trend, the Indian market will open higher. The US stock market was trading lower. The Nasdaq fell 2.35 percent on additional pressure in technology stocks following a poor outlook from social media platform Snap which sent shares down as much as 40%, putting the company on track for its worst one-day plunge on record.
Global equity markets have been turbulent as investors analyse the future for monetary policy, inflation, and the impact of China's tough capital controls. Investor sentiment is unstable, with foreign institutional investors pulling out of Indian shares due to a global collapse, rising inflation, and impending central bank tightening.
In these situations, investors should exercise caution and take advantage of any declines in fundamentally sound companies.
Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,000 and 16,400 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 34,000 and 35,000 respectively.
hreeS Renuka Sugars posts Rs 156.3 crore net profit in March quarter
Wilmar group firm Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.3 crore for the quarter ended in March. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 44 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 2,190.7 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,327.7 crore in the year-ago period. Shree Renuka Sugars posted a net loss of Rs 138.5 crore for 2021-22 as against a net loss of Rs 114.7 crore in the previous year.
Total income rose to Rs 6,501.6 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 5,685.6 crore in the previous year. Shree Renuka Sugars is one of the leading sugar companies in the country.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,393.45 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,948.49 crore worth of shares on May 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Adani Ports posts 22.4% fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 1,024 crore
Adani Ports has posted 22.4 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 1,024 crore versus Rs 1,320 crore and revenue was up 13.1% at Rs 3,845 crore against Rs 3,608 crore, YoY.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 4.2% at Rs 2,383 crore versus Rs 2,287 crore and margin was at 62% versus 63.4%, YoY
Bank of India aims to recover bad loans worth Rs 12,000 crore in FY23, says MD
State-run Bank of India is targeting bad loan recoveries worth Rs 12,000 crore in this financial year that began on April 1, its managing director and chief executive officer said on May 24.
“For the current financial year, in a baseline scenario, we are aiming (recoveries) at about Rs 12,000 crore,” Atanu Kumar Das told reporters at a press conference after January-March earnings.
“Out of this NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) recoveries are expected to be around Rs 4,500 crore, NARCL (National Asset Reconstruction Company) will be around Rs 2,500 crore and the remaining will be through a normal recovery process.”
Results Today
Balrampur Chini Q4 Result
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd on May 24 reported a net profit of Rs 240.5 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021-22, marking a 2.1 percent surge as compared to a profit of Rs 235.5 crore recorded in the year-age period.
The company's revenue for Q4 FY22 came in at Rs 1,279.6 crore, which was 25 percent higher as against Rs 1,019.3 crore reported in the corresponding period of past year.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) dropped by 0.4 percent YoY to Rs 331 crore, as against Rs 332.2 crore in Q4 FY21.
Grasim Industries Q4 Result
Aditya Birla Group's flagship firm Grasim Industries on May 24 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,777 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY22), up 62% from the year-ago period, helped by higher revenues and tax write back.
Revenue from operations surged 18% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 28,811 crore against Rs 24,402 crore last year in the same quarter. Tax write back for the quarter stood at Rs 464 crore against Rs 1,064 crore tax paid in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Standalone net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,068 crore, up 122% from the March 2012 quarter. Revenue advanced 45% to Rs 6,376 crore. Tax write back for the quarter stood at Rs 406 crore versus tax paid of Rs 126 crore last year.
Government may restrict sugar exports at 10 MT this year
India is set to restrict sugar exports as a precautionary measure to safeguard its own food supplies, another act of protectionism after banning wheat sales just over a week ago. Sugar prices jumped.
The government is planning to cap sugar exports at 10 million tonnes for the marketing year that runs through September, according to a person familiar with the matter. The aim is to ensure there are adequate stockpiles before the next sugar season starts in October, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
The move may be announced in the coming days, the person said. India was the world’s biggest sugar exporter after Brazil last year, and counts Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Dubai among its top customers.
NMDC cuts fines price by Rs 750 & Lumps price by Rs 600 per tonne, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18
India removes import duty on edible oil, imposes cap on sugar exports
The Union government restricted sugar exports from 1 June and allowed duty-free imports of soybean and sunflower oil. The consumer affairs ministry said it will only allow exports of up to 10 million tons of sugar a year from next month.
The finance ministry allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tons a year for crude soybean and sunflower oil, which comes into force on Wednesday and will be effective until March 2024.
Asian stocks shrug off Wall St weakness but growth concerns remain
Asia stocks opened mostly in positive territory on Wednesday even as global growth concerns and weak U.S. economic data weighed on Wall Street overnight.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35%, Australian shares were up 0.33%, and Seoul and Taiwan both ticked upwards 0.61% and 0.2%.
Hong Kong's, Shanghai's and China's CSI300 indexes opened marginally higher while Japan's Nikkei share average was down 0.18%.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.35% and the S&P 500 lost 0.81% as worries returned over surging global inflation cornering central banks into aggressive rate hikes, thereby slowing growth.
Titagarh Wagons bags largest order ever from Indian Railways
Titagarh Wagons share price rose percent in the early trade on May 25 after company received a single largest order ever from the Indian Railways for 24,177 wagons valued at over Rs 7,800 crore.
OYO plans IPO after September
Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO is looking to launch its initial public offer after September and has written to stock market regulator Sebi, seeking to file updated and restated consolidated financial information.
The company, which had filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 8,430 crore through an initial share sale in October last year, is now prepared to settle for a lower valuation of around USD 7-8 billion against the USD 11 billion it was targeting initially, according to people in the know of the development.
Gold hovers near 2-week peak
Gold prices hovered near a two-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, with downbeat sentiment in riskier assets adding to safe-haven bullion's appeal.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,865.39 per ounce, as of 0042 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,864.80.
Asian Markets trade mostly higher
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 46 points or 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,160 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Oil prices Updates:
Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the upcoming start of the US summer driving season.
Brent crude futures for July rose 46 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $114.02 a barrel by 0020 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery was up 58 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $110.35 a barrel.
Brent had gained 0.1 percent on Tuesday while WTI settled down 52 cents.
US Markets end mixed:
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished in the red on Tuesday as worries that aggressive moves to curb decades-high inflation might tip the U.S. economy into recession dampened investors' risk appetite.
All three major US stock indices pared their losses in afternoon trading, with the blue-chip Dow turning positive. Even so, the S&P 500 ended just 2.2 percentage points above confirming it has been in a bear market since reaching its all-time high on January 3.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.38 points, or 0.15 percent, to 31,928.62; the S&P 500 lost 32.27 points, or 0.81 percent, to 3,941.48; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 270.83 points, or 2.35 percent, to 11,264.45.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian equity benchmark erased the day’s gains to ended lower in yet another volatile session on May 24, amid mixed global cues and selling across sectors.
At close, the Sensex was down 236 points, or 0.43 percent, at 54,052.61, and the Nifty was down 89.50 points, or 0.55 percent, at 16,125.20.
The market opened flat with a positive bias but swung between gains and losses throughout the session, closing near the day's low. The Sensex traded in the range of 54,524.37-53,886.28, while the Nifty moved in the 16,262.80-16,078.60 range.
On the domestic front, while all major sectors succumbed to the pressure, the auto sector bucked the trend, gaining on fuel-price cut and rise in steel custom duty, he added.
Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Nestle India and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Divi’s Labs, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries and HUL.
Among sectors, Nifty IT, pharma, metal, FMCG shed a percent each, while the energy index fell 0.87 percent.
Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap index falling 0.85 percent and smallcap index down 1.1 percent.