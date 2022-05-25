 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 16,200; banks gain, IT drags

Rakesh Patil
May 25, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT index down 1 percent, while pharma and bank indices up 0.5-1 percent.

May 25, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Holcim takes a $5 billion currency cover against Adani deal

Swiss cement maker Holcim has likely contracted more than $5 billion in derivative contracts with JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as a currency hedge against receivables from the sale of Ambuja Cements and ACC stakes to the Adani group to protect itself from currency volatility.

May 25, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

BSE Information Technology index fell 1 percent dragged by the Affle (India), 63 Moons Technologies, NIIT

May 25, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Vedanta can't buy more than an additional 5% stake in the Hindustan Zinc: Anil Agarwal

Anil Aggarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, spoke to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan about the BPCL divestment and the sale of the Government's residual stake in the Hindustan Zinc.

He said that he could only buy a 5 per cent additional stake in Hindustan Zinc, and when asked about commodity prices, he said that Inflation is only going to accelerate. Click To Read More

May 25, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Dr. Reddy's launches Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets in US market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the launch of Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets USP, 10 mg, a
therapeutic generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Toradol Tablets, 10 mg in the U.S. market approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

May 25, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Titagarh Wagons has received the letter of acceptance for an order for manufacture and supply of 24,177 wagons from Indian Railways consisting of 19,854 BCNA Wagons and 4,323 BOXNHL Wagons, company said in its release.

May 25, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

May 25, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened on positive note on May 25 with Nifty around 16200 amid mixed global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 287.85 points or 0.53% at 54340.46, and the Nifty was up 88.70 points or 0.55% at 16213.90. About 1178 shares have advanced, 459 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.

May 25, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Rupee Opens

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 77.52 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 77.58.

May 25, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Despite a sharp fall in the overnight US markets, Asian indices are exhibiting a mixed trend in today's early trades indicating that local markets are likely to remain fragile and volatile on backdrop of growth and inflation bets that continue to dominate investors’ sentiment negatively.

All eyes will be on the FOMC minutes later on Wednesday which would give clarity on the Fed's rate-hike path in the near term.

Also, selling by the FII camp continues to be the biggest negative catalyst for Dalal Street. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 48,000 crores in the month of May and most importantly, have pulled out to the tune of Rs 215,000 crores from the Indian markets in the first 5 months of 2022.