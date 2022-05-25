Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 16,200; banks gain, IT drags

May 25, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Vedanta can't buy more than an additional 5% stake in the Hindustan Zinc: Anil Agarwal

Anil Aggarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, spoke to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan about the BPCL divestment and the sale of the Government's residual stake in the Hindustan Zinc.

He said that he could only buy a 5 per cent additional stake in Hindustan Zinc, and when asked about commodity prices, he said that Inflation is only going to accelerate. Click To Read More