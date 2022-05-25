English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 25, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 16,200; banks gain, IT drags

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT index down 1 percent, while pharma and bank indices up 0.5-1 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex54,275.83223.22 +0.41%
      Nifty 5016,186.3061.15 +0.38%
      Nifty Bank34,599.60309.45 +0.90%
      Nifty 50 16,186.30 61.15 (0.38%)
      Wed, May 25, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      SBI Life Insura1,108.5035.10 +3.27%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Ports732.80-19.35 -2.57%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank34594.70304.50 +0.89%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28156.30-375.20 -1.32%


    • May 25, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

      BSE Information Technology index fell 1 percent dragged by the Affle (India), 63 Moons Technologies, NIIT

      BSE Information Technology index fell 1 percent dragged by the Affle (India), 63 Moons Technologies, NIIT
    • May 25, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Vedanta can't buy more than an additional 5% stake in the Hindustan Zinc: Anil Agarwal

      Anil Aggarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, spoke to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan about the BPCL divestment and the sale of the Government's residual stake in the Hindustan Zinc.

      He said that he could only buy a 5 per cent additional stake in Hindustan Zinc, and when asked about commodity prices, he said that Inflation is only going to accelerate. Click To Read More

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 25, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Dr. Reddy's launches Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets in US market

      Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the launch of Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets USP, 10 mg, a
      therapeutic generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Toradol Tablets, 10 mg in the U.S. market approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

      Dr. Reddy's launches Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets in US market Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the launch of Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets USP, 10 mg, a therapeutic generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Toradol Tablets, 10 mg in the U.S. market approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
    • May 25, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Titagarh Wagons has received the letter of acceptance for an order for manufacture and supply of 24,177 wagons from Indian Railways consisting of 19,854 BCNA Wagons and 4,323 BOXNHL Wagons, company said in its release.

      Titagarh Wagons has received the letter of acceptance for an order for manufacture and supply of 24,177 wagons from Indian Railways consisting of 19,854 BCNA Wagons and 4,323 BOXNHL Wagons, company said in its release.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 25, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:c

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:c
    • May 25, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on May 25 with Nifty around 16200 amid mixed global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 287.85 points or 0.53% at 54340.46, and the Nifty was up 88.70 points or 0.55% at 16213.90. About 1178 shares have advanced, 459 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.

    • May 25, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 77.52 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 77.58.

    • May 25, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Despite a sharp fall in the overnight US markets, Asian indices are exhibiting a mixed trend in today's early trades indicating that local markets are likely to remain fragile and volatile on backdrop of growth and inflation bets that continue to dominate investors’ sentiment negatively. 

      All eyes will be on the FOMC minutes later on Wednesday which would give clarity on the Fed's rate-hike path in the near term. 

      Also, selling by the FII camp continues to be the biggest negative catalyst for Dalal Street. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 48,000 crores in the month of May and most importantly, have pulled out to the tune of Rs 215,000 crores from the Indian markets in the first 5 months of 2022. 

    • May 25, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      ICICI Direct
       
      Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today tracking mixed global cues amid positive moves in other Asian markets and a mixed session on Wall Street. Investors also await the last leg of corporate earnings for cues.

      US markets ended mixed tracking losses in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.

    • May 25, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 109.18 points or 0.20% at 54161.79, and the Nifty was up 39.70 points or 0.25% at 16164.90.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.