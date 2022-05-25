Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 16,200; banks gain, IT drags

BSE Information Technology index falls 1 percent dragged by the Affle (India), 63 Moons Technologies, NIIT
Vedanta can't buy more than an additional 5% stake in the Hindustan Zinc: Anil Agarwal
Dr. Reddy's launches Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets in US market
Titagarh Wagons gets letter of acceptance for supply of wagons from Indian Railways
Indian rupee opens marginally higher at 77.52 per dollar
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note: ICICI Direct
Indiabulls Housing Finance under the F&O ban for May 25
Support for the Nifty at 16,000, says Mohit Nigam
Shree Renuka Sugars posts Rs 156.3 crore net profit in March quarter
Adani Ports posts 22.4% fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 1,024 crore
Dr. Reddy's launches Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets in US market
Results Today
Balrampur Chini Q4 net profit rises to Rs 240.5 crore, revenue up 25% YoY
Grasim Industries Q4 consolidated net profit surges 62% YoY to Rs 2,777 crore
Government may restrict sugar exports at 10 MT this year
Asian stocks shrug off Wall St weakness but growth concerns remain
Titagarh Wagons bags largest order ever from Indian Railways
OYO plans IPO after September, may settle for lower valuation
Gold hovers near 2-week peak as dollar, U.S. bond yields weaken
Asian Markets trade mostly higher with Kospi gains 0.5%
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices
Oil prices climb on prospects for tighter supply as demand rises
S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlook stoke recession fears
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|54,275.83
|223.22
|+0.41%
|Nifty 50
|16,186.30
|61.15
|+0.38%
|Nifty Bank
|34,599.60
|309.45
|+0.90%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|SBI Life Insura
|1,108.50
|35.10
|+3.27%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Ports
|732.80
|-19.35
|-2.57%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|34594.70
|304.50
|+0.89%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28156.30
|-375.20
|-1.32%
Vedanta can't buy more than an additional 5% stake in the Hindustan Zinc: Anil Agarwal
Anil Aggarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, spoke to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan about the BPCL divestment and the sale of the Government's residual stake in the Hindustan Zinc.
He said that he could only buy a 5 per cent additional stake in Hindustan Zinc, and when asked about commodity prices, he said that Inflation is only going to accelerate. Click To Read More
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the launch of Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets USP, 10 mg, a
therapeutic generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Toradol Tablets, 10 mg in the U.S. market approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Phoenix Mills is outperforming the Nifty Realty index where it is on the verge of a breakout of a critical hurdle of Rs 1,150 that may lead to further strength towards Rs 1,250-1,300 zone.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:c
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on May 25 with Nifty around 16200 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 287.85 points or 0.53% at 54340.46, and the Nifty was up 88.70 points or 0.55% at 16213.90. About 1178 shares have advanced, 459 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 77.52 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 77.58.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Despite a sharp fall in the overnight US markets, Asian indices are exhibiting a mixed trend in today's early trades indicating that local markets are likely to remain fragile and volatile on backdrop of growth and inflation bets that continue to dominate investors’ sentiment negatively.
All eyes will be on the FOMC minutes later on Wednesday which would give clarity on the Fed's rate-hike path in the near term.
Also, selling by the FII camp continues to be the biggest negative catalyst for Dalal Street. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 48,000 crores in the month of May and most importantly, have pulled out to the tune of Rs 215,000 crores from the Indian markets in the first 5 months of 2022.
#ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today tracking mixed global cues amid positive moves in other Asian markets and a mixed session on Wall Street. Investors also await the last leg of corporate earnings for cues.
US markets ended mixed tracking losses in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 109.18 points or 0.20% at 54161.79, and the Nifty was up 39.70 points or 0.25% at 16164.90.