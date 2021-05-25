MARKET NEWS

May 25, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green led by metals, IT stocks; banks drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with metal index added 1 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex50,765.95114.05 +0.23%
    Nifty 5015,251.5553.85 +0.35%
    Nifty Bank34,653.20-290.40 -0.83%
    Nifty 50 15,251.55 53.85 (0.35%)
    Tue, May 25, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Britannia3,438.851,749.30 +103.54%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC Bank1,484.90-25.05 -1.66%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5159.5090.90 +1.79%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2372.25-25.90 -1.08%


  • May 25, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Two trends - one positive and one negative- need close monitoring. The negative is the likely huge shortfall in government revenues and its potential impact on macro stability.  GST compensation to states is likely to be around Rs 2.5 trillion against the compensation cess estimated at Rs 1trillion in the budget leaving a gap of around Rs 1.5 trillion. This will have implications for deficit, borrowings and macro stability. But the problem can be mitigated if lockdowns are lifted soon. There is room for optimism on this front since fresh cases have fallen to 1.95 lakh cases during the last 24 hrs and recoveries are at 3.25 lakhs. So, anticipating progressive unlocking starting June, the Indian market is likely to join the current risk-on in global markets. Nifty is moving towards an all-time high. Nifty bank index has more room on the upside.

  • May 25, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Newgen Software Q4: Consolidated net profit grew 48.9 percent at Rs 52.7 crore against Rs 35.4 crore (QoQ). Consolidated revenue was up 7.8 percent at Rs 199.9 crore against Rs 185.5 crore (QoQ). Consolidated EBITDA was down 3.6 percent at Rs 66.4 crore against Rs 68.8 crore (QoQ). Consolidated EBITDA margin at 33.2 percent against 37.1 percent (QoQ).

  • May 25, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Buzzing stock: Amara Raja Batteries share price was down over 4 percent after car battery maker Clarios said it will sell 1.71 crore shares of the company. According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Clarios was to sell 17.1 million shares for an aggregate of $174 million today. The floor price for the same had been fixed at Rs 746 per share.

    According to Motilal Oswal, the stock trades at a valuation of 19.2x/16.4x FY22E/FY23E EPS. It has a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 per share (18x Mar’23E EPS, in line with its 10-year LPA) as expectations of good earnings growth balances out the increasing threat posed by lithium technology to its auto and industrial business.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: There are no reversal signs and thus, the breakout seen in the indices during last week remains valid and hence the undertone remains positive. Traders are advised to look for buying opportunities in intraday dips and trade with a positive bias. One should continue to focus more on a stock specific approach but be fussy in stock selection. The immediate supports for the Nifty are placed around 15,130 and 15,075 whereas resistance is seen around 15,340.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Anand Rathi on Crompton Greaves Consumer: Helped by a low base, revived sentiment, premiumisation, network expansion, pricing and cost control, Crompton’s Q4 revenue/adj. PAT were up 48%%/64% YoY. Market-share gains in key categories continue (up 1% in fans). Management expects demand to return once markets open; premiumisation, cost control and pricing will protect margins in rising RM costs scenario. 

    We remain positive on Crompton’s prospects and maintain buy with target of Rs 459 (40x FY23e P/E, a 15% discount to Havells). A strong performance is key to a high P/E.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: After getting past the resistance of 14,700 on a closing basis, the markets are in fine form. 15,300 is the target that we need to keep an eye on. If we can close above this level, the next target for the Nifty would be 15,550-15,600. A strong support lies at 14,900-15,000 and till that is not pierced, we are in the bull territory and can continue buying on dips.

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    Rupee opens: Rupee opens at 72.86 per US dollar against May 24 close of 72.96 per US dollar

  • May 25, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Barclays India on Indian's FY2021-22 GDP growth: We lower our FY2021-22 GDP growth forecast a further 80bp, to 9.2 percent. In a more pessimistic scenario in which the country is hit by a third wave of COVID-19 infections, we estimate that the economic costs could rise by at least a further USD 42.6 billion, assuming another round of similarly stringent lockdowns are imposed for eight weeks. Under this pessimistic, 'bear case' scenario, we estimate GDP growth would be lowered by a further 150bp, dragging FY2021-22 growth down to 7.7 percent YoY.

  • May 25, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Way2Wealth Research on market: Technically, the primary trend remains strong on the chart and the immediate resistance is now placed at 15,336 levels and while supports are seen at 15,140 and then 15,040 levels. Momentum indicator RSI (14) crossed the previous swing high of 62 mark and stochastic oscillator is hovering around 92 levels on daily scale, signifying overbought scenario in the short term. Expect bullish momentum would continue further during the day.

  • May 25, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

