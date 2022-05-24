Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metals shine, Zomato gains post Q4 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ONGC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HUL, Grasim, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Divis Labs.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
There is no distinct trend in this whipsaw market. Daily trading for the near-term is fraught with high risk. It would be better for investors to wait for the markets to consolidate. However, long-term investors can use the volatility to buy high quality stocks available at attractive valuations.
Financials, particularly leading banks, are value buys now. Most of these stocks are trading at depressed valuations because of relentless FPI selling. Paradoxically, their fundamentals are improving. Credit growth in the economy is impressive and asset quality of banks has improved substantially.
Leading banks are well capitalised to profit from the rebound in the economy and pick up in credit growth. So, for investors with a medium to long-term perspective, financials provide a good buying opportunity.
CEOs of Indian IT majors in their recent interviews in Davos have reiterated the strong demand and earnings visibility for the segment. So, IT stocks also are good long-term investment now even though valuations are not cheap.
Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the APL Apollo Tubes, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless (Hisar):
ONGC starts selling gas from KG Basin block
ONGC said on exchanges that it became the first explorer to trade natural gas produced from local fields on Indian Gas Exchange.
The gas was sold from ONGC's KG-DWN-98/2 in offshore Krishna Godavari Basin, the firm said without giving volume and price detail. The firm also said it will slowly increase the trading quantity.
Buzzing
Rupa and Company share price fell more than 14 percent after its CEO and CFO resigns#
Rupa & Company said it accepted the resignation of Dinesh Kumar Lodha, from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, w.e.f. May 31, 2022. It also accepted the resignation of Ramesh Agarwal from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company, w.e.f May 31, 2022.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on flat note on May 24 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 73.49 points or 0.14% at 54362.10, and the Nifty was up 26.30 points or 0.16% at 16241. About 1079 shares have advanced, 602 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Entering Today’s trade, SGX Nifty was up with gains and traded 58.5 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 16,234, signaling a positive start for Dalal Street. On the other side, Asian stocks fluctuated whereas Wall Street closed with strong gains amid rally in bank stocks, and big tech.
Back home today shares of Venus Pipes and Delhivery will list on the bourses. Further, the IPO market will see action today as the public issue of Aether Industries opens for subscription.
Around the globe, U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments that China tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are being reviewed will be in focus. Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $109.74 a barrel. Bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $29,000.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Tracking overnight recovery in US markets and SGX Nifty flirting above the dotted lines, domestic indices are set to open on a firm note. Some constructive buying is quite likely on media reports that President Joe Biden has suggested that he might lift tariffs on Chinese goods.
All eyes will be on the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Tuesday. The FOMC minutes later on Wednesday will provide cues on the central bank’s rate-hike path. The second reading of 1st -quarter U.S GDP will trickle out on Thursday.
Last 2-days technical indicators do suggest directional strength as Nifty could aim to move higher and consolidate near the 16411-16657 hurdle zone. We believe, Nifty has hit the market bottom, and it makes sense to buy at current levels.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 77.56 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 77.52.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 211.94 points or 0.39% at 54076.67, and the Nifty was down 99.90 points or 0.62% at 16114.80.
ICICI Direct:
Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note today on the back of mixed global cues amid sluggish moves in other Asian markets and a tech stocks-driven rally on Wall Street. Investors also await the last leg of corporate earnings for cues.
US markets ended higher amid easing of Covid restrictions in Shanghai and news of US cutting tariffs on Chinese goods.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Three stocks – Delta Corp, GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance – are under the F&O ban for May 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,951.17 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,445.39 crore worth of shares on May 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Marico acquires D2C breakfast and snacks brand True Elements
Marico, the maker of brands like Saffola and Parachute, has acquired a 54 percent stake in breakfast and snacks brand True Elements through primary infusion and secondary buy-outs, the company said on May 23.
This marks Marico's entry into the healthy breakfast and snacks segment, where brands such as Soulfull, Tru Native and Slurrp Farm, etc. operate.
True Elements offers over 70 products across categories of Western breakfast (oats, muesli, granola, flakes), Indian breakfast (poha, upma, dosa), snacks (roasted seeds, seed mixes, raw seeds) amongst others. Currently, available on over 90 online platforms and over 12,000 retail outlets, True Elements plans to significantly ramp up its offline presence over the next few years.
India's economic growth may have slowed to 3.5% in Q4 FY22: ICRA
The economic growth may have slowed to 3.5 percent in fourth quarter of 2021-22 from 5.4 percent in the previous three-month period due to the impact of higher commodity prices on margins, decline in wheat yields and on higher base, ICRA Ratings said on Monday.
The agency said the hiccups in the recovery of the contact-intensive services attributable to the third wave of COVID-19 in the country may have also affected the economic growth in the quarter.
Oberoi Realty signs deal to develop land parcel worth Rs 404 crore in Mumbai
In yet another major deal in Mumbai’s Thane area, Oberoi Realty has entered into a joint development agreement for a land parcel for Rs 404 crore, documents accessed by CREMatrix showed.
The total area of the land parcel is 18.28 acres. Oberoi Realty paid a stamp duty of Rs 20.22 crore. The deal was registered on March 14, the documents showed.
The owner, Ashok Nagari, a sole proprietorship, will receive 23 percent share of the total sales proceeds, they showed.
Crude oil Updates:
Oil prices eased in early trade on Tuesday as concerns over a possible recession and weaker consumption outweighed an expectation of tight global supply and a pick-up in fuel demand in China after Beijing's promises of stimulus.
Brent crude futures for July slid 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $113.07 a barrel by 0122 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery dropped 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $109.93 a barrel. Both benchmarks declined by more than $1 earlier in the session.
More interest rates hikes with fiscal measures: RBI governor
The Reserve Bank of India will continue to raise interest rates in coordinated moves with the central government’s fiscal measures to tame inflation, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said.
Expectation of a rate hike is a no-brainer, Das said in an interview.
It will also not allow a runaway depreciation of the rupee.
Venus Pipes & Tubes to make debut today on exchanges
Stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer Venus Pipes & Tubes is going to list on May 24.
The public issue was opened for subscription between May 11-13. The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 310-326 per share.
The issue was subscribed 16.31 times on day 3 or final day - May 13 with investors putting in bids for 5.79 crore units against an IPO size of 35.51 lakh shares.
Retail investors have bid 19.04 times the shares set aside for them, while non-institutional investors’ portion has been subscribed 15.66 times on the final day. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 12.02 times or 1.21 crore shares of their quota of 10.14 lakh shares.
Gold prices Update:
Gold steadied on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stabilized after a slide in the previous session that drove greenback-priced bullion to its highest level in two weeks.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,852.84 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT, after scaling to its highest since May 9 at $1,865.29 on Monday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,852.40.
Delhivery to debut today on exchanges
Logistics and supply chain startup is going to list on May 24. The IPO ran from May 11-13 with a price band of Rs 462-487 per share.
Delhivery planned to mobilise Rs 5,235 crore through its public issue that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,235 crore by shareholders.
The IPO of 6.25 crore shares was subscribed 1.63 times on the final day.
The offer size was reduced to 6.25 crore from 10.75 crore shares as the company raised Rs 2,346.7 crore from 64 anchor investors including Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund, Schorder International, AIA Singapore, Amansa Holdings, Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs, and Singapore.
Retail investors bid for 57 percent of the shares reserved for them, while employees booked 27 percent of their portion.
The company has reserved shares worth Rs 20 crore for employees who will get shares at a Rs 25 discount to the final offer price.
Non-institutional investors bid for 30 percent shares of the allotted quota, while qualified institutional buyers have subscribed their portion 2.66 times.
Results on May 24
Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, JM Financial, Clariant Chemicals, Ugro Capital, Bank of India, eClerx Services, Ipca Laboratories, Latent View Analytics, Jyothi Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, Minda Industries, MTAR Technologies, NIIT, National Fertilizers, RailTel Corporation of India, Shree Renuka Sugars, RITES, Strides Pharma Science, and Zee Media will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings on May 24.
Aether Industries IPO opens today for subscription
Speciality chemicals company Aether Industries Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) will open on May 24 for subscription and close two days later.
It has set a price band of Rs 610-642 a share for initial public offering.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.82 million shares by its shareholders and promoters.
Of the proceeds, Rs 190 crore will be used to fund greenfield projects in Surat, Rs 138 crore to pay debts and Rs 165 crore for funding working capital requirements, the company has said.
HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd are the lead managers to the issue.
ONGC becomes 1st gas producer to trade on IGX
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said it has become the first gas producer to trade domestic gas on the Indian Gas Exchange, trading unspecified volumes from its eastern offshore KG-DWN-98/2 block. In a statement, ONGC said it will increase volumes slowly.
In a statement, ONGC said it will increase volumes slowly.
"ONGC has become the first exploration and production (E&P) company in India to trade domestic gas on Indian Gas Exchange. The first online trade was made on May 23, 2022 by ONGC Director (Onshore) & In-charge Marketing Anurag Sharma on India’s first automated national level Gas Exchange, IGX,” it said.
The gas traded is from ONGC Krishna Godavari 98/2 block, it said, but did not specify the volumes that were sold.
After the deregulation in gas pricing ecosystem in 2000-21, ONGC has prepared itself to reap the benefits.
eMudhra IPO Updates:
India's largest licensed certified authority (CA) in the digital signature certificates space, eMudhra Limited, saw its public issue being booked 96 percent on the second day of subscription.
Investors have bid for 1.09 crore shares against an IPO size of 1.13 crore units. Retail investors booked 1.69 times or 97.09 lakh shares of the portion set aside for them.
Non-institutional investors booked 16 percent or 3.97 lakh shares allotted to them, while qualified institutional buyers' portion was subscribed 25 percent against quota of 31.34 lakh shares
Zomato Q4 Results
Food aggregator Zomato on May 23 reported a net loss of Rs 359 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021-22. The company's revenue, during the same period, climbed to Rs 1,211.8 crore.
The net loss has nearly tripled as compared to the year-ago period, when it stood at Rs 134.2 crore. The revenue, however, has grown by 75 percent as against Rs 692.4 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.
Zomato reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 449.7 crore in Q4 FY22, as compared to a loss of Rs 153.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 52.50 points or 0.32 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,228 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Asia stocks restrained as US futures retreat
Asian shares got off to a sluggish start on Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street was soured by an early slide in U.S. stock futures, while the euro was near one-month highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise by the ECB.
After ending Monday firmer, Nasdaq futures lost 1.3% with traders blaming an earnings warning from Snap which saw shares in the Snapchat owner tumble 28%.
S&P 500 futures also lost 0.6%, surrendering some of Monday's 1.8% bounce.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was left almost flat as a result, while Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.1%.
Wall Street ends higher:
US stocks ended higher on Monday as gains from banks and a rebound in market-leading tech shares supported a broad-based rally following Wall Street's longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust more than 20 years ago.
All three major US stock indexes advanced between 1.6% and 2.0%, with the heftiest boost coming from rebounding megacap tech stocks Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 618.34 points, or 1.98%, to 31,880.24, the S&P 500 gained 72.39 points, or 1.86%, to 3,973.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 180.66 points, or 1.59%, to 11,535.28.
Market on Monday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower in a highly volatile session on May 23, dragged by metal stocks as the government imposed export duties on iron ore and some steel intermediaries.
At close, the Sensex was down 37.78 points or 0.07% at 54,288.61, and the Nifty was down 51.50 points or 0.32% at 16,214.70.
During the day, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices touched 54,931.30 and 16,414.70, respectively.
After a positive start with the Nifty opening above 16,300, the market remained in positive territory in the first half but erased all the gains in the second half to end on a flat note.
M&M, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Asian Paints, and Larsen and Toubro were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Divi's Labs, ONGC, and Hindalco Industries.
Among sectors, Nifty Auto and Information Technology indices rose 1 percent each, while the metal index fell 8 percent and the pharma index fell 1 percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.
