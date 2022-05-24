Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metals shine, Zomato gains post Q4 results

May 24, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

There is no distinct trend in this whipsaw market. Daily trading for the near-term is fraught with high risk. It would be better for investors to wait for the markets to consolidate. However, long-term investors can use the volatility to buy high quality stocks available at attractive valuations.

Financials, particularly leading banks, are value buys now. Most of these stocks are trading at depressed valuations because of relentless FPI selling. Paradoxically, their fundamentals are improving. Credit growth in the economy is impressive and asset quality of banks has improved substantially.

Leading banks are well capitalised to profit from the rebound in the economy and pick up in credit growth. So, for investors with a medium to long-term perspective, financials provide a good buying opportunity.

CEOs of Indian IT majors in their recent interviews in Davos have reiterated the strong demand and earnings visibility for the segment. So, IT stocks also are good long-term investment now even though valuations are not cheap.