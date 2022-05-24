 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metals shine, Zomato gains post Q4 results

Rakesh Patil
May 24, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ONGC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HUL, Grasim, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Divis Labs.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

There is no distinct trend in this whipsaw market. Daily trading for the near-term is fraught with high risk. It would be better for investors to wait for the markets to consolidate. However, long-term investors can use the volatility to buy high quality stocks available at attractive valuations.

Financials, particularly leading banks, are value buys now. Most of these stocks are trading at depressed valuations because of relentless FPI selling. Paradoxically, their fundamentals are improving. Credit growth in the economy is impressive and asset quality of banks has improved substantially.

Leading banks are well capitalised to profit from the rebound in the economy and pick up in credit growth. So, for investors with a medium to long-term perspective, financials provide a good buying opportunity.

CEOs of Indian IT majors in their recent interviews in Davos have reiterated the strong demand and earnings visibility for the segment. So, IT stocks also are good long-term investment now even though valuations are not cheap.

Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the APL Apollo Tubes, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless (Hisar):

May 24, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

ONGC starts selling gas from KG Basin block

ONGC said on exchanges that it became the first explorer to trade natural gas produced from local fields on Indian Gas Exchange.

The gas was sold from ONGC's KG-DWN-98/2 in offshore Krishna Godavari Basin, the firm said without giving volume and price detail. The firm also said it will slowly increase the trading quantity.

May 24, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Rupa and Company share price fell more than 14 percent after its CEO and CFO resigns#

Rupa & Company said it accepted the resignation of Dinesh Kumar Lodha, from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, w.e.f. May 31, 2022. It also accepted the resignation of Ramesh Agarwal from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company, w.e.f May 31, 2022.

May 24, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

May 24, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on flat note on May 24 amid mixed global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 73.49 points or 0.14% at 54362.10, and the Nifty was up 26.30 points or 0.16% at 16241. About 1079 shares have advanced, 602 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.

May 24, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Entering Today’s trade, SGX Nifty was up with gains and traded 58.5 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 16,234, signaling a positive start for Dalal Street. On the other side, Asian stocks fluctuated whereas Wall Street closed with strong gains amid rally in bank stocks, and big tech.

Back home today shares of Venus Pipes and Delhivery will list on the bourses. Further, the IPO market will see action today as the public issue of Aether Industries opens for subscription.

Around the globe, U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments that China tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are being reviewed will be in focus. Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $109.74 a barrel. Bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $29,000.

May 24, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Tracking overnight recovery in US markets and SGX Nifty flirting above the dotted lines, domestic indices are set to open on a firm note. Some constructive buying is quite likely on media reports that President Joe Biden has suggested that he might lift tariffs on Chinese goods.

All eyes will be on the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Tuesday. The FOMC minutes later on Wednesday will provide cues on the central bank’s rate-hike path. The second reading of 1st -quarter U.S GDP will trickle out on Thursday.

Last 2-days technical indicators do suggest directional strength as Nifty could aim to move higher and consolidate near the 16411-16657 hurdle zone. We believe, Nifty has hit the market bottom, and it makes sense to buy at current levels.

May 24, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 77.56 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 77.52.