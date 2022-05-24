Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metals shine, Zomato gains post Q4 results

Nifty Metal index up 1 percent led by the APL Apollo Tubes, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
ONGC starts selling gas from KG Basin block on Indian exchange
Rupa and Company share price fell more than 14 percent after its CEO and CFO resigns#Buzzing
Rupa & Company said it accepted the resignation of Dinesh Kumar Lodha, from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, w.e.f. May 31, 2022. It also accepted the resignation of Ramesh Agarwal from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company, w.e.f May 31, 2022.
Expect positive start for the Dalal Street: Mohit Nigam
Indian rupee opens marginally lower at 77.56 per dollar
Indian markets likely to open on a flat to positive note: ICICI Direct
Three stocks under the F&O ban for May 24
Marico acquires D2C breakfast and snacks brand True Elements
India's economic growth may have slowed to 3.5% in Q4 FY22: ICRA
Oberoi Realty signs deal to develop land parcel worth Rs 404 crore in Mumbai
Oil prices ease on concerns over recession, weaker consumption
More interest rates hikes with fiscal measures: RBI governor
Gold prices steady after hitting 2-week high on dollar retreat
Delhivery to debut today on exchanges
Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, JM Financial among others to announce results today
Aether Industries IPO opens today for subscription
ONGC becomes 1st gas producer to trade on IGX
eMudhra IPO subscribed 96%, retail portion booked 1.69 times, QIB 25% on Day 2
Zomato Q4 net loss widens to Rs 359 crore, revenue up by 75%
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices
Asia stocks restrained as US futures retreat
Wall Street rallies on back of big tech, banks
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|54,289.93
|1.32
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|16,206.95
|-7.75
|-0.05%
|Nifty Bank
|34,407.10
|159.50
|+0.47%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|M&M
|954.85
|12.95
|+1.37%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Divis Labs
|3,768.45
|-129.45
|-3.32%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2499.70
|18.60
|+0.75%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|38053.50
|-457.30
|-1.19%
ONGC said on exchanges that it became the first explorer to trade natural gas produced from local fields on Indian Gas Exchange.
The gas was sold from ONGC's KG-DWN-98/2 in offshore Krishna Godavari Basin, the firm said without giving volume and price detail. The firm also said it will slowly increase the trading quantity.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on May 24 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 73.49 points or 0.14% at 54362.10, and the Nifty was up 26.30 points or 0.16% at 16241. About 1079 shares have advanced, 602 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Entering Today’s trade, SGX Nifty was up with gains and traded 58.5 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 16,234, signaling a positive start for Dalal Street. On the other side, Asian stocks fluctuated whereas Wall Street closed with strong gains amid rally in bank stocks, and big tech.
Back home today shares of Venus Pipes and Delhivery will list on the bourses. Further, the IPO market will see action today as the public issue of Aether Industries opens for subscription.
Around the globe, U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments that China tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are being reviewed will be in focus. Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $109.74 a barrel. Bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $29,000.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Tracking overnight recovery in US markets and SGX Nifty flirting above the dotted lines, domestic indices are set to open on a firm note. Some constructive buying is quite likely on media reports that President Joe Biden has suggested that he might lift tariffs on Chinese goods.
All eyes will be on the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Tuesday. The FOMC minutes later on Wednesday will provide cues on the central bank’s rate-hike path. The second reading of 1st -quarter U.S GDP will trickle out on Thursday.
Last 2-days technical indicators do suggest directional strength as Nifty could aim to move higher and consolidate near the 16411-16657 hurdle zone. We believe, Nifty has hit the market bottom, and it makes sense to buy at current levels.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 77.56 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 77.52.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 211.94 points or 0.39% at 54076.67, and the Nifty was down 99.90 points or 0.62% at 16114.80.
US market up because economy not as bad as feared— Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) May 24, 2022
US futures down because economy not as good as hoped.
Anyone who isn't confused really doesn't understand the situation: Edward Murrow
ICICI Direct:
Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note today on the back of mixed global cues amid sluggish moves in other Asian markets and a tech stocks-driven rally on Wall Street. Investors also await the last leg of corporate earnings for cues.
US markets ended higher amid easing of Covid restrictions in Shanghai and news of US cutting tariffs on Chinese goods.