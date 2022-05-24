English
    May 24, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metals shine, Zomato gains post Q4 results

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: ONGC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HUL, Grasim, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Divis Labs.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex54,289.931.32 +0.00%
      Nifty 5016,206.95-7.75 -0.05%
      Nifty Bank34,407.10159.50 +0.47%
      Nifty 50 16,206.95 -7.75 (-0.05%)
      Tue, May 24, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      M&M954.8512.95 +1.37%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Divis Labs3,768.45-129.45 -3.32%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2499.7018.60 +0.75%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG38053.50-457.30 -1.19%


    • May 24, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the APL Apollo Tubes, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless (Hisar):

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the APL Apollo Tubes, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless (Hisar):

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      ONGC starts selling gas from KG Basin block

      ONGC said on exchanges that it became the first explorer to trade natural gas produced from local fields on Indian Gas Exchange.

      The gas was sold from ONGC's KG-DWN-98/2 in offshore Krishna Godavari Basin, the firm said without giving volume and price detail. The firm also said it will slowly increase the trading quantity.

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Rupa and Company share price fell more than 14 percent after its CEO and CFO resigns#Buzzing

      Rupa & Company said it accepted the resignation of Dinesh Kumar Lodha, from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, w.e.f. May 31, 2022. It also accepted the resignation of Ramesh Agarwal from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company, w.e.f May 31, 2022.

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on May 24 amid mixed global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 73.49 points or 0.14% at 54362.10, and the Nifty was up 26.30 points or 0.16% at 16241. About 1079 shares have advanced, 602 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Entering Today’s trade, SGX Nifty was up with gains and traded 58.5 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 16,234, signaling a positive start for Dalal Street. On the other side, Asian stocks fluctuated whereas Wall Street closed with strong gains amid rally in bank stocks, and big tech.

      Back home today shares of Venus Pipes and Delhivery will list on the bourses. Further, the IPO market will see action today as the public issue of Aether Industries opens for subscription.

      Around the globe, U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments that China tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are being reviewed will be in focus. Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $109.74 a barrel. Bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $29,000.

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Tracking overnight recovery in US markets and SGX Nifty flirting above the dotted lines, domestic indices are set to open on a firm note. Some constructive buying is quite likely on media reports that President Joe Biden has suggested that he might lift tariffs on Chinese goods. 

      All eyes will be on the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Tuesday. The FOMC minutes later on Wednesday will provide cues on the central bank’s rate-hike path. The second reading of 1st -quarter U.S GDP will trickle out on Thursday. 

      Last 2-days technical indicators do suggest directional strength as Nifty could aim to move higher and consolidate near the 16411-16657 hurdle zone. We believe, Nifty has hit the market bottom, and it makes sense to buy at current levels.

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 77.56 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 77.52.

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 211.94 points or 0.39% at 54076.67, and the Nifty was down 99.90 points or 0.62% at 16114.80.

    • May 24, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    • May 24, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

      ICICI Direct:

      Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note today on the back of mixed global cues amid sluggish moves in other Asian markets and a tech stocks-driven rally on Wall Street. Investors also await the last leg of corporate earnings for cues.

      US markets ended higher amid easing of Covid restrictions in Shanghai and news of US cutting tariffs on Chinese goods.

