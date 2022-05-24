Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metals shine, Zomato gains post Q4 results

09:22 AM IST

Rupa and Company share price fell more than 14 percent after its CEO and CFO resigns

Rupa & Company said it accepted the resignation of Dinesh Kumar Lodha, from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, w.e.f. May 31, 2022. It also accepted the resignation of Ramesh Agarwal from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company, w.e.f May 31, 2022.