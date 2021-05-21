MARKET NEWS

May 21, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid positive global cues; HPCL, SBI in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green. Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices rose 1 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex50,115.78550.92 +1.11%
    Nifty 5015,063.00156.95 +1.05%
    Nifty Bank33,990.35655.80 +1.97%
    Nifty 50 15,063.00 156.95 (1.05%)
    Fri, May 21, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    IndusInd Bank1,007.0031.50 +3.23%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp226.75-2.20 -0.96%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank33988.80654.25 +1.96%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG34615.20139.60 +0.40%


  • May 21, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) share price rose 4 percent on May 21, a day after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 275.8 crore for the March 2021 quarter, driven by strong operating performance. The company had reported a loss of Rs 766.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

    The company's consolidated revenue increased 0.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,965.8 crore in Q4FY21, with advertisement revenue growing 8.1 percent to Rs 1,122.96 crore and subscription revenue rising 8.4 percent to Rs 803.35 crore.

  • May 21, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index added 1 percent led by the IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank

  • May 21, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    SBI to announce Q4 numbers today:

    India's largest lender State Bank of India will report its quarterly earnings for the March quarter today, May 21. The bank is expected to report an over 100 year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the March 2021 quarter, driven by a decline in provisions, healthy net interest income & pre-provision operating profit. Brokerages expect the low base of the previous fiscal to also support numbers in Q4. Click to Read More

  • May 21, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • May 21, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on May 21 with Nifty above 15000 amid positive global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 353.22 points or 0.71% at 49918.08, and the Nifty was up 104.20 points or 0.70% at 15010.20. About 1275 shares have advanced, 259 shares declined, and 49 shares are unchanged.

  • May 21, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:
     
    Indian markets are likely to see a gap up opening on the back of strong global cues and continuous decline in Covid-19 cases in the country. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher amid release of better-than-expected macroeconomic data.

  • May 21, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 201.52 points or 0.41% at 49766.38, and the Nifty was up 29.70 points or 0.20% at 14935.70.

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    ​FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net acquired shares worth Rs 71.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 876.06 crore in the Indian equity market on May 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

