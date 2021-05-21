Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid positive global cues; HPCL, SBI in focus

May 21, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

Buzzing:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) share price rose 4 percent on May 21, a day after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 275.8 crore for the March 2021 quarter, driven by strong operating performance. The company had reported a loss of Rs 766.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated revenue increased 0.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,965.8 crore in Q4FY21, with advertisement revenue growing 8.1 percent to Rs 1,122.96 crore and subscription revenue rising 8.4 percent to Rs 803.35 crore.