May 20, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; metals drag; M&M, Titan top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Nifty metal slipped 3 percent and selling was also seen in the auto, FMCG, energy, infra and pharma names.

  • May 20, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

    Fitch Ratings reaffirmed JSW Steel rating:

    Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed the company’s rating at BB- with outlook revised to positive.

    JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 694.85, down Rs 11.00, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.

  • May 20, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury - Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    Rupee opening is expected to be flat with equities down slightly possibly due to tapering comments in the FED minutes. Also cryptocurrencies are causing a lot of volatility in the market. Expectations for the day are 73.05 to 73.35 with uptick to the upper end of the range be sold. Exporters may buy near to 73.05.

  • May 20, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    As there was a sharp reversal in the Dollar index, the rupee depreciated from 73 levels. Declining crude oil prices and positive domestic equities should limit downsides and it could retrace towards 73.05 levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.26 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 2.7% for the May series.

  • May 20, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Petronet LNG, Gail, ONGC

  • May 20, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 73.16 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 73.16, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market. On May 19, rupee ended lower by 12 paise at 73.16 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 73.04.

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    Crypto exchanges go down across the world

    Cryptocurrency exchange outages were reported not just in India but globally following a crash in crypto assets including bitcoin and ethereum on May 19.

    Exchanges gave a mix of reasons for outages after angry users and traders reported difficulty in trading their digital assets. Voyager,  a crypto asset broker in the US, said that exchange outages were due to market volatility and connectivity issues. The Voyager app went into a temporary maintenance mode.

    Bitcoin's price fell over 30 percent on May 19, significantly reducing the market value as a bearish sentiment took over the market. The downward surge took the price of Bitcoin below $31,000. The biggest cryptocurrency by market value had once recorded an all-time high of $64,829.14, according to CoinDesk.

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Cipla launches ViraGen a polymerase chain reaction test:

    Cipla today announced the commercialisation of a polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kit ‘ViraGen’ for COVID-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt. Ltd. 

    ViraGen is Cipla’s third offering in the Covid-19 testing segment. Cipla already has partnerships for antibody detection kit and antigen test kits.

    Cipla was quoting at Rs 914.45, up Rs 10.50, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Sebi imposes Rs 5.25 crore fine on Cairn India

    Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 5.25 crore on Cairn India for making a misleading announcement regarding the buyback of shares in 2014.

    In addition, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 15 lakh each on P Elango, who was the CEO and director of Cairn, Aman Mehta, who was the director on the company's board, and Neerja Sharma, who was director (risk assurance) and company secretary, Sebi said in an order.

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index shed 2 percent dragged by the Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Centre hikes fertilizer subsidy

    The union government has decided to increase the fertilizer subsidy outlay for the year by Rs 14,775 crore, after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prices of fertilizers, an official statement said on May 19.

    This will take the fertilizer subsidy outlay for 2021-22 to Rs 94,305 crore from a budgeted outlay of Rs 79,530 crore.

