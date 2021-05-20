Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; metals drag; M&M, Titan top gainers

May 20, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

Crypto exchanges go down across the world

Cryptocurrency exchange outages were reported not just in India but globally following a crash in crypto assets including bitcoin and ethereum on May 19.

Exchanges gave a mix of reasons for outages after angry users and traders reported difficulty in trading their digital assets. Voyager, a crypto asset broker in the US, said that exchange outages were due to market volatility and connectivity issues. The Voyager app went into a temporary maintenance mode.

Bitcoin's price fell over 30 percent on May 19, significantly reducing the market value as a bearish sentiment took over the market. The downward surge took the price of Bitcoin below $31,000. The biggest cryptocurrency by market value had once recorded an all-time high of $64,829.14, according to CoinDesk.