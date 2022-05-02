Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower with Nifty below 17,000; auto stocks, IndusInd Bank, Wipro in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with metal, auto, pharma, IT, realty and capital goods indices down 1-2 percent.
BSE Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Escorts
Mahindra & Mahindra April auto sales
Mahindra & Mahindra today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2022 stood at 45640 vehicles.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 22168 vehicles in April 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22526 vehicles in April 2022. Exports for the month were at 2703 vehicles.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The excessive volatility in the market is likely to continue for some time. The sharp sell-off in US markets on Friday is an indication of the nervousness and fear in the market caused by an increasingly hawkish Fed, rising dollar index and the prolonging war in Ukraine.
The positive side is that domestic cues are getting stronger: GST collections in April at 1.68 lakh crores, rising auto sales, improving business sentiments and good corporate results reflect an economy bouncing back smartly. This indicates that the economy facing stocks will do well in FY23.
DIIs and retail investors will be encouraged by the economic data while the FIIs are likely to press sales further since rates are likely to rise sharply in US and the dollar index is rising.
Bajaj Auto April Auto Sales
Bajaj Auto has reported total sales of 3,10,774 units against 3,88,016 units, fall by 20 percent, YoY.
Its 2-wheeler sales were down 19% at 2,81,711 units agaist 3,48,173 units and commercial vehicle sales were down 27% at 29,063 units versus 39,843 units, YoY.
Results on May 2
HDFC, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astec Lifesciences, Adani Wilmar, Castrol India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Devyani International, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, EIH Associated Hotels, IDBI Bank, Inox Leisure, JBM Auto, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Meghmani Organics, NGL Fine-Chem, Olectra Greentech, Saregama India, Shakti Pumps (India), and Surana Solar will release quarterly earnings on May 2.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise lower at 76.53 per dollar on against previous close of 76.43.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened on negative note on May 2 with Nifty below 17000 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 483.39 points or 0.85% at 56577.48, and the Nifty was down 144.70 points or 0.85% at 16957.80. About 786 shares have advanced, 1425 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and Bajaj Finance were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Power Grid Corp.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Friday's negativity at Wall Street has gripped stock markets across the globe, with the fall in SGX Nifty indicating a huge gap-down start for our stock markets.
Our call of the day says it's going to be doom and gloom for our stock markets where stocks are likely to get bludgeoned amidst recession fears.
Technically speaking, waterfall of selling is expected below Nifty's key intraday support at 16807 mark. The Nifty options data for May series suggests the benchmark index is likely to be in a trading range of 16500-17500 zone.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty.
Asian markets are trading negative in the early Monday trade. Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand are closed on Monday for public holidays.
Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 16700 and 17100 respectively. Immediate support and resistance in Bank Nifty are 35500 and 36500 respectively.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open sharply lower on the back of weak other Asian cues as high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns deepened concerns about the global economic outlook, said ICICI Direct.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses across technology stocks amid negative reaction to the quarterly results, it added.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 17000.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 526.44 points or 0.92% at 56534.43, and the Nifty was down 203.20 points or 1.19% at 16899.30.
Wipro Q4 Earnings:
Information technology major Wipro on April 29 reported a 4 percent sequential rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,087.3 crore for the quarter ended March, which was in line with analysts' expectations.
The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated revenue from operations rose merely 0.3 percent on-quarter to Rs 20,860.7 crore for the reported quarter.
The IT services major indicated that its revenues in the June quarter will come in at $2.74-$2.80 billion, implying a sequential growth of 1-3 percent.
ICICI Direct
Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid risk aversion in the global markets and firm dollar. Market sentiments are hurt on fears that soaring inflation and rising interest rates will hurt global economic growth.
US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by 50bps and announce plans to reduce its USD 9 trillion balance sheet in its upcoming policy meet. Further, rupee may slip on surge in crude oil prices.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 3,648.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) managed to offset the outflow by buying shares worth Rs 3,490.30 crore on April 29, as per the provisional data available on the NSE.
Surya Roshni bags order
Surya Roshni has obtained orders amounted to Rs 608.63 crore (including GST) for supply of API- 5L Grade X-70 3LPE Coated pipes and bare pipes from Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
Hero MotoCorp has sold 4,18,622 units in April 2022, against 372,285 units in April 2021, reported a double-digit growth of 12.4%.
Gold dips as bond yields rise before Fed meeting
Gold prices fell on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures.
Spot gold retreated 0.4% to $1,888.56 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 1.3% to $1,886.90.
Petrol, diesel rates Update:
Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 26th day in a row on May 2. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.
According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.
Maruti Suzuki Production for April 2022
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices fell on Monday in holiday-sapped trade in Asia as concerns about slowing economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed fears of potential supply disruptions from a looming European Union ban on Russian crude.
Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.1%, to $105.93 a barrel at 0205 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 99 cents, or 1%, to $103.70 a barrel. Markets in Japan, India and across Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays on Monday.
Jet Fuel Price Hike | Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) hiked Jet Fuel price by 3.2% to Rs 1.17 Lakh/kl in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.
IndusInd Bank Q4 Result
IndusInd Bank on April 29 reported a growth of 51.2 percent year-on-year in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,400.5 crore as compared to Rs 926.07 crore profit registered during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit has inched up 12.8 percent from Rs 1,241.39 crore logged during the October-December period.
The Net Interest Income (NII) (difference between the interest earned and interest expensed) for the private sector lender rose 12.7 percent on year to Rs 3,985 crore as compared to the NII of Rs 3,534.61 crore registered in the year ago quarter.
On a sequential basis, the NII is higher by 5.1 percent from the NII of Rs 3,793.51 crore recorded in the previous quarter. Click To Read More
Maruti Suzuki April Auto Sales
Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1,50,661 units in April 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,261 units, sales to other OEM of 5,987 units and exports of 18,413 units.
Tata Motors April Auto Sales;
Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market for April 2022 stood at 72,468 vehicles, compared to 41,729 units during April 2021.
GST collection scales to all-time high in April 2022
The monthly collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has peaked to an all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022, according to a statement by the Finance Ministry on May 1.
The gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time in April 2022 and Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the tenth month in a row.
The gross GST revenue collected April 2022 is Rs 1,67,540 crore, out of which CGST is Rs 33,159 crore, SGST is Rs 41,793 crore, IGST is Rs 81,939 crore (including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods), and cess is Rs 10,649 crore (including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods).
China April factory activity contracts at steeper pace
China's factory activity contracted at a steeper pace in April as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns halted industrial production and disrupted supply chains, raising fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the second quarter that will weigh on global growth.
The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.4 in April from 49.5 in March, in a second straight month of contraction, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday. That was the lowest since February 2020. read more
Japan's April factory activity expands at slower rate
Japan's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace from the previous month in April as supply chain disruptions and strict Chinese coronavirus lockdown measures hurt overseas demand.
Activity in the sector was held up by resilience in output, overall orders and optimism about the year ahead, even as producers grew more wary of persisting price pressures, the Ukraine war, logistics logjams and the global economic outlook.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.5 in April from the prior month's 54.1 final.
YES Bank Q4 Result
Private sector lender YES Bank put up a strong show in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2021-22 . The bank reported a profit of Rs 367 crore against a loss of Rs 3,788 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, driven by a sharp downtick in provisions, strong net interest income, and pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) with an improvement in asset quality performance.
On a sequential basis, the numbers grew 38 percent as the profit in the December quarter stood at Rs 266 crore.
For the full year, the bank reported a profit for the first time since FY19, at Rs 1,066 crore against a loss of Rs 3,462 crore in FY21 and a loss of Rs 22,715 crore in FY20, but net interest income (NII) declined 12.5 percent to Rs 6,498 crore compared to the previous year. Click To Read More
Eight core sector growth slows down to 4.3% in March
India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3 percent in March, down from 6 percent in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29.
As per the latest data, only three of the eight core sectors exhibited faster rates of output growth in March as opposed to six in February. These three sectors were fertiliser, cement, and electricity.
While fertiliser output jumped by a huge 15.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in March, that of cement and electricity rose 8.8 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively. Click To Read More
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 191 points or 1.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,935 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street ends lower:
Wall Street slid on Friday to its deepest daily losses since 2020, as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report, and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rising interest rates.
Amazon.com Inc tumbled 14.05% in its steepest one-day drop since 2006, leaving the widely held stock near two-year lows. Late on Thursday, the e-commerce giant delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook, swamped by higher costs.
The, S&P 500 declined 3.63% to end the session at 4,131.93 points.
The Nasdaq declined 4.17% to 12,334.64 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.77% to 32,977.21 points.
For the week, the S&P 500 lost 3.3%, the Nasdaq shed 3.9% and the Dow declined 2.5%.
Market on Friday:
Indian benchmark indices ended lower on April 29, with the Nifty closing near 17,100 mark amid selling across sectors.
On the back of positive global cues, the Nifty started the May F&O series on higher note and remain in the positive territory, before witnessing profit booking in the final hour of trade.
At close, the Sensex was down 460.19 points, or 0.80 percent at 57,060.87, and the Nifty was down 142.50 points or 0.83 percent at 17,102.50.
Axis Bank, Coal India, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Auto were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were HDFC Life, Tata Consumer Products, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Auto, Energy, PSU Bank, IT fell 1 percent each.
The BSE midcap index fell 0.81 percent and smallcap index fell 0.58 percent.
For this week, BSE Sensex and Nifty lost 0.23 percent and 0.40 percent, while April saw a fall of 2.57 percent and 2.07 percent, respectively.