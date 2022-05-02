English
    May 02, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower with Nifty below 17,000; auto stocks, IndusInd Bank, Wipro in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with metal, auto, pharma, IT, realty and capital goods indices down 1-2 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex56,708.97-351.90 -0.62%
      Nifty 5016,987.90-114.65 -0.67%
      Nifty Bank36,014.35-73.80 -0.20%
      Nifty 50 16,987.90 -114.65 (-0.67%)
      Mon, May 02, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,016.7538.20 +3.90%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      SBI Life Insura1,079.10-26.40 -2.39%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank36010.90-77.30 -0.21%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT31143.60-478.80 -1.51%


    • May 02, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

      BSE Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Escorts

      BSE Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Escorts
    • May 02, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Mahindra & Mahindra April auto sales

      Mahindra & Mahindra today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2022 stood at 45640 vehicles.

      In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 22168 vehicles in April 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22526 vehicles in April 2022. Exports for the month were at 2703 vehicles.

      Mahindra & Mahindra today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2022 stood at 45640 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 22168 vehicles in April 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22526 vehicles in April 2022. Exports for the month were at 2703 vehicles.
    • May 02, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The excessive volatility in the market is likely to continue for some time. The sharp sell-off in US markets on Friday is an indication of the nervousness and fear in the market caused by an increasingly hawkish Fed, rising dollar index and the prolonging war in Ukraine.

      The positive side is that domestic cues are getting stronger: GST collections in April at 1.68 lakh crores, rising auto sales, improving business sentiments and good corporate results reflect an economy bouncing back smartly. This indicates that the economy facing stocks will do well in FY23.

      DIIs and retail investors will be encouraged by the economic data while the FIIs are likely to press sales further since rates are likely to rise sharply in US and the dollar index is rising.

    • May 02, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Bajaj Auto April Auto Sales

      Bajaj Auto has reported total sales of 3,10,774 units against 3,88,016 units, fall by 20 percent, YoY.

      Its 2-wheeler sales were down 19% at 2,81,711 units agaist 3,48,173 units and commercial vehicle sales were down 27% at 29,063 units versus 39,843 units, YoY.

      Bajaj Auto has reported total sales of 3,10,774 units against 3,88,016 units, fall by 20 percent, YoY.

Its 2-wheeler sales were down 19% at 2,81,711 units agaist 3,48,173 units and commercial vehicle sales were down 27% at 29,063 units versus 39,843 units, YoY.
    • May 02, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      Results on May 2

      HDFC, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astec Lifesciences, Adani Wilmar, Castrol India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Devyani International, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, EIH Associated Hotels, IDBI Bank, Inox Leisure, JBM Auto, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Meghmani Organics, NGL Fine-Chem, Olectra Greentech, Saregama India, Shakti Pumps (India), and Surana Solar will release quarterly earnings on May 2.

    • May 02, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 10 paise lower at 76.53 per dollar on against previous close of 76.43.

    • May 02, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • May 02, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on May 2 with Nifty below 17000 amid weak global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 483.39 points or 0.85% at 56577.48, and the Nifty was down 144.70 points or 0.85% at 16957.80. About 786 shares have advanced, 1425 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.

      Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and Bajaj Finance were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Power Grid Corp.

    • May 02, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Friday's negativity at Wall Street has gripped stock markets across the globe, with the fall in SGX Nifty indicating a huge gap-down start for our stock markets. 

      Our call of the day says it's going to be doom and gloom for our stock markets where stocks are likely to get bludgeoned amidst recession fears. 

      Technically speaking, waterfall of selling is expected below Nifty's key intraday support at 16807 mark. The Nifty options data for May series suggests the benchmark index is likely to be in a trading range of 16500-17500 zone.

    • May 02, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. 

      Asian markets are trading negative in the early Monday trade. Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand are closed on Monday for public holidays. 

      Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 16700 and 17100 respectively. Immediate support and resistance in Bank Nifty are 35500 and 36500 respectively.

    • May 02, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open sharply lower on the back of weak other Asian cues as high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns deepened concerns about the global economic outlook, said ICICI Direct.

      US markets ended lower on the back of losses across technology stocks amid negative reaction to the quarterly results, it added.

    • May 02, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
