Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower with Nifty below 17,000; auto stocks, IndusInd Bank, Wipro in focus

May 02, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The excessive volatility in the market is likely to continue for some time. The sharp sell-off in US markets on Friday is an indication of the nervousness and fear in the market caused by an increasingly hawkish Fed, rising dollar index and the prolonging war in Ukraine.

The positive side is that domestic cues are getting stronger: GST collections in April at 1.68 lakh crores, rising auto sales, improving business sentiments and good corporate results reflect an economy bouncing back smartly. This indicates that the economy facing stocks will do well in FY23.

DIIs and retail investors will be encouraged by the economic data while the FIIs are likely to press sales further since rates are likely to rise sharply in US and the dollar index is rising.