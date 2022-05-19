Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start; worst one-day loss for S&P, Dow since June 2020

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wednesday, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed worst one-day loss since June 2020. Asian markets are also trading weak. The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,942.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST.
Results on May 19
HPCL, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Container Corporation of India, Endurance Technologies, Gland Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Godrej Consumer Products, Novartis India, Ramco Systems, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rossari Biotech, Ujjivan Financial Services, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings on May 19.
ICICI Direct:
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and persistent foreign fund outflows. USDINR (May) broke a strong
resistance level at 77.65 and ended at 77.68.
We may see the pair approaching 78.00 soon. We expect the rupee to depreciate further and trade in the range of 77.50 to 77.80
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,254.64 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 375.61 crore worth of shares on May 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Lupin reports loss of Rs 512 crore in March quarter
Lupin reported a loss of Rs 512 crore in the March quarter against a profit of Rs 546 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 3% to Rs 3865 crore.
EBITDA declined 63% year on year to Rs 282 crore. The company said its current quarter was challenging with headwinds in the U.S. on account of price erosion, and inflation in input materials and freight.
Aurobindo Pharma received USFDA nod for Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges, which is used to help people stop smoking, reported CNBC-TV18.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories received USFDA nod for generic of Kuvan, which is used to treat a blood disorder, reported CNBC-TV18.
Adani Group enters healthcare:
Adani Group on May 18 announced its entry into the healthcare sector, stating that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for healthcare-related services.
The subsidiary, Adani Health Ventures Limited (AHVL), will carry out the business of healthcare-related activities including the setting up of medical and diagnostic facilities, an exchange filing said.
Arvind Q4 profit up 64% at Rs 88 crore
Leading textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd on Wednesday reported 64.22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, helped by strong volume and a price increase during the period.
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 53.34 crore during January-March period a year ago, Arvind said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,203.50 crore as against Rs 1,654.87 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.
Asian shares tumble as global growth fears mount
Asian stocks tracked a steep Wall Street selloff on Thursday, as investors fretted over rising global inflation, China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war, while the safe-haven dollar held most of its strong overnight gains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2% in early Asian trading hours, the first daily decline in a week. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.4%.
Delta Corp joins NSE ban list for F&O trade today
The National Stock Exchange has added Delta Corp to the list of stocks that are banned from trading in the futures and options segment for May 19 after the stock crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Delta Corp plunged 6 percent to Rs 228 and was at the second spot among stocks that saw short build-up on May 18.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, GNFC, and Punjab National Bank remained on the F&O ban list for Thursday as well.
Target shares hit by worst rout since 1987’s black Monday
Target Corp. plunged the most since 1987’s Black Monday crash after becoming the second big retailer in two days to trim its profit forecast.
A surge in costs during the first quarter shows little sign of easing, Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said. Operating profit will amount to only about 6% of sales this year, 2 percentage points below the previous forecast, Target said Wednesday. And the company’s first-quarter adjusted profit missed the lowest of 23 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
“We were less profitable than we expected to be, or intend to be over time,” Cornell said in a briefing. “Looking ahead, it’s clear that many of these cost pressures will persist in the near term.”
Gold flat as dollar strength counters weaker US bond yields
Gold prices were flat on Thursday, as an elevated dollar weighed on greenback-priced bullion and countered support from lower Treasury yields, with the metal's outlook already dulled by an aggressive Federal Reserve stance on inflation.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,816.63 per ounce at 0047 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,814.10.
ITC Q4 Result
ITC Limited (ITC), on May 18, reported an 11.7 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,196 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 as against Rs 3,755 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has inched up 3.4 percent from Rs 4,057 crore earned during the October–December period.
Consolidated revenue for the largest cigarette maker in India rose 15.3 percent on-year to Rs 17,754 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 15,404 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue was down 3.3 percent from the revenue of Rs 18,366 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 327.50points or 2.02 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,908 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Asian Markets trade weak:
Wall Street ends sharply lower:
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with Target losing around a quarter of its stock market value and highlighting worries about the U.S. economy after the retailer became the latest victim of surging prices.
It was the worst one-day loss for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average since June 2020.
The S&P 500 declined 4.04% to end the session at 3,923.68 points.
The Nasdaq declined 4.73% to 11,418.15 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.57% to 31,490.07 points.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian equity market was back in the red after two days of gain in a highly volatile session on May 18, with mixed global cues shadowing the support extended by pharma and FMCG names.
At close, the Sensex was down 109.94 points, or 0.20 percent, at 54,208.53, and the Nifty was down 19 points, or 0.12 percent, at 16,240.30.
After a sharp run in the previous session, the Indian indices started the day on a positive note. The market remained positive in the first half but profit- booking in realty, PSU bank and IT names in the second half dragged indices lower.
Tata Consumer Products, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, Cipla and HUL were among the top Nifty gainers. Power Grid Corporation, BPCL, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra were the biggest losers.
Among sectors, Nifty FMCG and pharma indices rose a percent each. Nifty PSU bank, energy and IT indices fell 0.5-1.5 percent.
The BSE midcap index ended flat, while the smallcap index was up 0.3 percent.