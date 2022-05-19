Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start; worst one-day loss for S&P, Dow since June 2020

May 19, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

ICICI Direct:

The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and persistent foreign fund outflows. USDINR (May) broke a strong

resistance level at 77.65 and ended at 77.68.

We may see the pair approaching 78.00 soon. We expect the rupee to depreciate further and trade in the range of 77.50 to 77.80