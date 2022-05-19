 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start; worst one-day loss for S&P, Dow since June 2020

May 19, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wednesday, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed worst one-day loss since June 2020. Asian markets are also trading weak. The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,942.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST.

May 19, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Results on May 19

HPCL, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Container Corporation of India, Endurance Technologies, Gland Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Godrej Consumer Products, Novartis India, Ramco Systems, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rossari Biotech, Ujjivan Financial Services, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings on May 19.

May 19, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

ICICI Direct:

The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and persistent foreign fund outflows. USDINR (May) broke a strong
resistance level at 77.65 and ended at 77.68.

We may see the pair approaching 78.00 soon. We expect the rupee to depreciate further and trade in the range of 77.50 to 77.80

May 19, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,254.64 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 375.61 crore worth of shares on May 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

May 19, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

Lupin reports loss of Rs 512 crore in March quarter

Lupin reported a loss of Rs 512 crore in the March quarter against a profit of Rs 546 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 3% to Rs 3865 crore.

EBITDA declined 63% year on year to Rs 282 crore. The company said its current quarter was challenging with headwinds in the U.S. on account of price erosion, and inflation in input materials and freight.

May 19, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma received USFDA nod for Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges, which is used to help people stop smoking, reported CNBC-TV18.

May 19, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories received USFDA nod for generic of Kuvan, which is used to treat a blood disorder, reported CNBC-TV18.

May 19, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Adani Group enters healthcare:

Adani Group on May 18 announced its entry into the healthcare sector, stating that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for healthcare-related services.

The subsidiary, Adani Health Ventures Limited (AHVL), will carry out the business of healthcare-related activities including the setting up of medical and diagnostic facilities, an exchange filing said.

May 19, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Arvind Q4 profit up 64% at Rs 88 crore

Leading textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd on Wednesday reported 64.22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, helped by strong volume and a price increase during the period.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 53.34 crore during January-March period a year ago, Arvind said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,203.50 crore as against Rs 1,654.87 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.