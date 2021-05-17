Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high with Sensex above 49K led by financials; Cipla top loser

May 17, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

Yash Sawant, Research Associate, Angel Broking: Worries over a potential strike intensified at BHP's Escondida and Spence mines situated in major Copper producing nation, Chile, after a union representing the workers rejected the company’s recent offer. While the unions are looking to add to their existing contracts and benefits following the recent surge in Copper prices across borders; BHP stated that the two parties could still reach an agreement.

While stalling demand from top consumer China has kept the markets cautious; mounting worries of possible supply disruption might levy some support for copper prices.