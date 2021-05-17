MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
May 17, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high with Sensex above 49K led by financials; Cipla top loser

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices rose over 2 percent each, while selling was seen in the pharma and metal names.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 17, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 73.23 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened flat at 73.27 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.29.

  • May 17, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: The markets have once again respected the 14,700 support. We are trading above it and if we continue doing so, the current trend shall remain bullish. Should we get past 14,850 on a closing basis, the trend will become stronger. On the flip side, if we break 14,700 on a closing basis, the trend turns sideways to negative and the Nifty can drop further to levels closer to 14,400.

  • May 17, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    Yash Sawant, Research Associate, Angel Broking: Worries over a potential strike intensified at BHP's Escondida and Spence mines situated in major Copper producing nation, Chile, after a union representing the workers rejected the company’s recent offer. While the unions are looking to add to their existing contracts and benefits following the recent surge in Copper prices across borders; BHP stated that the two parties could still reach an agreement.

    While stalling demand from top consumer China has kept the markets cautious; mounting worries of possible supply disruption might levy some support for copper prices.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 17, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Motilal Oswal on Larsen & Toubro: The company's fundamentals are quite strong.s: L&T has rightly prioritized its balance sheet strength over growth during the second COVID wave. While COVID 2.0 has brought on similar challenges as last year, construction activity has been ongoing unlike last year and hence, the impact should be lower than last time. We broadly maintain our consolidated earnings estimate. We expect L&T to witness Core E&C revenue/EBITDA/adjusted PAT CAGR of 12%/11%/17% over FY21-23E. We maintain buy with target of Rs 1,700 per share.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

    Buzzing stock: Bharti Airtel share price was trading in the red in the morning session on May 17 ahead of its Q4 results. The telecom major is expected to declare its March quarter earnings later today. Bharti Airtel is expected to report a strong operating print and moderation in average revenue per user (ARPU) with interconnect usage charge (IUC) going to zero, according to media reports. Analysts will keep a keen eye on the management's commentary on ARPU trajectory and non-wireless business.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    BSE Realty Index rose 1 percent led by the DLF, Mahindra Lifespace, Indiabulls Real Estate

    BSE Realty Index rose 1 percent led by the DLF, Mahindra Lifespace, Indiabulls Real Estate
  • May 17, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Cipla share price was trading lower by 3 percent on May 17 after the company declared its Q4 results.

    The pharma company on May 14 clocked a healthy 72.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 411.5 crore driven by operating performance. Earnings on all parameters missed analysts' expectations.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury - Finrex Treasury Advisors

    The market is in a range whether equity, debt or currency. The rupee is opening on a flat note but with a string of IPOs announced and excess dollar liquidity have a feeling that rupee may not depreciate much from. 

    Any good uptick on the pair needs to be sold. Importers may buy near to 73.20 where RBI is buying dollars and exporters, may sell near 73.40 all for near term only. Range for the day is 73.10 to 73.40.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 17, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.5 percent supported by the SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank:

    Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.5 percent supported by the SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank:
  • May 17, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Friday’s drop erases some of a two day rally in the US dollar after data on Wednesday showed US consumer prices increased after nearly 12 years. With the US dollar sustaining below 90.5, we feel the rupee is likely to appreciate towards 73 levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.45 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 1.5% for the May series.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.