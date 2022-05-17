Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in pre-opening; all eyes of LIC listing

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India will make its debut on the stock markets today after overwhelming investor response to its initial public offering (IPO). The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,869.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading higher.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Three stocks – GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank – are under the F&O ban for May 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
The economists said they did a study of the Russian invasion's impact on inflation, which revealed that 59 percent of the jump in prices is due to geopolitical events.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,788.93 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,428.39 crore worth of shares on May 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 340.58 points or 0.64% at 53314.42, and the Nifty was down 20.10 points or 0.13% at 15822.20.
Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart:
We anticipate that LIC might have a flat listing today, based on the current market situation. Due to increased inflation statistics, FII outflows, currency weakness, geopolitical and rate hike-related worries, present markets are experiencing extraordinary volatility, this has caused sell-offs in equity markets all over the world.
According to recent grey market patterns, the company's unlisted shares were selling at Rs 936 per share on Saturday (May 16), a discount of Rs 13 to the IPO price band's upper range. However, the stock's modest float may limit the stock's post-listing decline.
LIC is synonymous with insurance in India and enjoys a huge competitive advantage in terms of brand value and huge network of agents. However, there are concerns with the company like losing market share to private players, lower profitability & revenue growth compared to private players, lower VNB margins and short-term persistency ratios, but the valuation at Price to Embedded Value of 1.1 had discounted the above concerns.
Nevertheless, investors must be aware that the business of insurance is long term in nature; therefore we recommend investors to stay with the company for the long term even if the company lists at a discount.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets may see a cautious start today as US markets faltered overnight but SGX Nifty is aiming hard to flirt above the dotted lines. All investors eye are glued to Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) listing. However, our call of the day suggests LIC is likely to witness a sluggish opening and perhaps the stock could list anywhere between Rs 900-Rs 945.
LIC’s grey market premium (GMP) too is indicating a lackluster listing. LIC’s weak listing can dent sentiments further at Dalal Street.
Another main reason for the pessimism can be attributed to relentless selling from the FIIs camp. FIIs continue to be net sellers for the 8th straight month since October 2021. The FIIs camp have sold shares worth Rs 32,701 mark in the month of May. In yesterday’s trade too, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1788.90 crore while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1428.40 crore.
Ethos IPO opens tomorrow for subscription
Ethos Limited, the largest retailer of luxury and premium brands in India, will launch its initial public offering on May 18.
The offer will close on May 20.
The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 836-878 a share of the face value of Rs 10. The floor price is 83.60 times the face value and the cap price 87.80 times the face value of the share. Click To Read More
Results Today:
GDP likely to grow 7.4-8.2 percent under different oil price scenarios: CII
India’s 2022-23 gross domestic product is expected to grow between 7.4 and 8.2 percent under three scenarios of global crude oil prices, according to Sanjiv Bajaj, new president of Confederation of Indian Industries. CII expects growth to be 7.4 percent if global crude prices average $110 a barrel. It crude prices average $100 a barrel, GDP growth could be 7.8 percent. It they average $90 a barrel, growth could be 8.2 percent.
Paradeep Phosphates IPO opens today for subscription
The initial public offer (IPO) for India’s second largest manufacturer of non-urea fertilisers and di-ammonium phosphates (DAP) in the private sector, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, opens for subscription today.
The company aims to mop up Rs 1,501 crore by a combination of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 1,004 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 118,507,493 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating up to Rs 497.73 crore.
The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 39-42 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each and the issue closes for booking on May 19. Click To Read More
SBI may reconsider partnership with Jio Payments Bank
The State Bank of India is likely to reconsider continuing as a partner in the Jio Payments Bank joint venture with Reliance Industries if the payments bank fails to develop a business plan to start full-fledged operations.
The bank was set up as a joint venture between SBI and Reliance Industries in April 2018. Their five-year agreement ends early next year.
Dollar knocked from 20-year high; yuan slide pauses
The dollar fought for a footing on Tuesday and the tumbling Chinese yuan found a floor as investors trimmed bets on whether U.S. interest rate rises will drive further dollar gains.
The greenback has edged from a two-decade high this week and was a touch softer across the board in early Asia trade, while U.S. bond yields have pulled back slightly as traders reckon aggressive near-term hikes will drag on longer-run U.S. growth.
The euro rose about 0.1% on the dollar to $1.0446 and the Australian and New Zealand dollars lifted about 0.1% and are off multi-year lows.
China's yuan was steady at 6.7953 per dollar in offshore trade, and seems to be finding a base after sliding more than 6% in a month.
Gold Prices Update:
Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced bullion, although the metal's strength was partially offset by a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,825.66 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,825.00.
ECB to hike deposit rate 25 bps in July
The European Central Bank is expected to raise the deposit rate for the first time in over a decade in July and bring it out of negative territory at its following meeting in September, despite a 30% chance of recession within a year, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
With inflation hitting a multi-decade high of 7.5% in April and almost every other major central bank having already raised interest rates, ECB President Christine Lagarde backed calls for an early rate hike by policymakers last week.
The bank is now expected to end its bond purchases programme in July and follow that with a 25 basis-point deposit rate hike a few weeks later, according to a majority of economists polled from May 10 to 16.
USFDA issues 6 observations to Aurobindo’s unit VII
CNBC-TV18 accesses Form 483 issued to Aurobindo’s unit VII after USFDA inspected the said unit from May 2 to May 10 2022.
The company's unit was issued 6 observations.
The unit 7 has an Official Action Indicated status from the USFDA issued in 2020.
RBI may hike rates by 75 bps by August
At least 59 percent of the accelerated inflation is attributable to the impact of the geopolitical conflict triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, economists at SBI said on Monday.
In the face of the heightened inflation situation – the headline number touched nearly 7.8 percent for April, and the RBI is set to hike rates by another 0.75 percent to get the repo rate back to the pre-pandemic level of 5.15 percent, they added.
Macquarie View On LIC:
Foreign research firm Macquarie has initiated with neutral call on the LIC with a target at Rs 1,000 per share.
The volatility in EV worries us, while large part is constituted by equity MTM gains, said Macquarie.
Scaling up non-par book is a challenge, while our assumptions are already aggressive, reported CNBC-TV18.
Asian Markets trade higher
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 43 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,886.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
S&P 500 ends lower as Tesla falls
The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, with Tesla and other growth stocks losing ground after downbeat Chinese economic data added to worries about a global slowdown and rising interest rates.
The S&P 500 declined 0.39% to end the session at 4,008.01 points.
The Nasdaq declined 1.20% to 11,662.79 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08% to 32,223.42 points.
Life Insurance Corporation of India to debut today
Life Insurance Corporation of India will make its debut on the stock markets today after a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) that attracted overwhelming investor response and raised Rs 21,000 crore for the government.
Market experts are expecting a tepid listing for LIC because of the current upheaval in global equity markets, blamed on Russia's February 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine, supply-chain disruptions caused by the war, and interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks that have ended years of easy money.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their six-day losing streak to close higher in another volatile session on May 16, buoyed by buying across sectors except in information technology and FMCG segments.
At close, the Sensex was up 180.22 points, or 0.34 percent, at 52,973.84, and the Nifty was up 60.10 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,842.30.
After a flat start to the week, the market remained in positive territory in the first half and witnessed some profit booking later in the day but managed to end the session in the green.
During the session, the Sensex and the Nifty touched a high of 53,428.28 and 15,977.95, respectively.
Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, UPL and Bajaj Finance were among the top Nifty gainers. Losers included UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries and ITC.
On the sectoral front, Nifty bank, auto, energy and PSU bank rose 1-3 percent. Selling was seen in pharma, IT and FMCG names.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising more than a percent each.