Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in pre-opening; all eyes of LIC listing

|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|53,244.09
|270.25
|+0.51%
|Nifty 50
|15,913.85
|71.55
|+0.45%
|Nifty Bank
|33,597.60
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Eicher Motors
|2,617.95
|185.30
|+7.62%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UltraTechCement
|6,012.80
|-183.75
|-2.97%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2474.20
|69.85
|+2.91%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|29403.50
|-221.35
|-0.75%
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Three stocks – GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank – are under the F&O ban for May 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
The economists said they did a study of the Russian invasion's impact on inflation, which revealed that 59 percent of the jump in prices is due to geopolitical events.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,788.93 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,428.39 crore worth of shares on May 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 340.58 points or 0.64% at 53314.42, and the Nifty was down 20.10 points or 0.13% at 15822.20.
Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart:
We anticipate that LIC might have a flat listing today, based on the current market situation. Due to increased inflation statistics, FII outflows, currency weakness, geopolitical and rate hike-related worries, present markets are experiencing extraordinary volatility, this has caused sell-offs in equity markets all over the world.
According to recent grey market patterns, the company's unlisted shares were selling at Rs 936 per share on Saturday (May 16), a discount of Rs 13 to the IPO price band's upper range. However, the stock's modest float may limit the stock's post-listing decline.
LIC is synonymous with insurance in India and enjoys a huge competitive advantage in terms of brand value and huge network of agents. However, there are concerns with the company like losing market share to private players, lower profitability & revenue growth compared to private players, lower VNB margins and short-term persistency ratios, but the valuation at Price to Embedded Value of 1.1 had discounted the above concerns.
Nevertheless, investors must be aware that the business of insurance is long term in nature; therefore we recommend investors to stay with the company for the long term even if the company lists at a discount.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets may see a cautious start today as US markets faltered overnight but SGX Nifty is aiming hard to flirt above the dotted lines. All investors eye are glued to Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) listing. However, our call of the day suggests LIC is likely to witness a sluggish opening and perhaps the stock could list anywhere between Rs 900-Rs 945.
LIC’s grey market premium (GMP) too is indicating a lackluster listing. LIC’s weak listing can dent sentiments further at Dalal Street.
Another main reason for the pessimism can be attributed to relentless selling from the FIIs camp. FIIs continue to be net sellers for the 8th straight month since October 2021. The FIIs camp have sold shares worth Rs 32,701 mark in the month of May. In yesterday’s trade too, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1788.90 crore while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1428.40 crore.
Ethos IPO opens tomorrow for subscription
Ethos Limited, the largest retailer of luxury and premium brands in India, will launch its initial public offering on May 18.
The offer will close on May 20.
The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 836-878 a share of the face value of Rs 10. The floor price is 83.60 times the face value and the cap price 87.80 times the face value of the share. Click To Read More
Results Today:
GDP likely to grow 7.4-8.2 percent under different oil price scenarios: CII
India’s 2022-23 gross domestic product is expected to grow between 7.4 and 8.2 percent under three scenarios of global crude oil prices, according to Sanjiv Bajaj, new president of Confederation of Indian Industries. CII expects growth to be 7.4 percent if global crude prices average $110 a barrel. It crude prices average $100 a barrel, GDP growth could be 7.8 percent. It they average $90 a barrel, growth could be 8.2 percent.
Paradeep Phosphates IPO opens today for subscription
The initial public offer (IPO) for India’s second largest manufacturer of non-urea fertilisers and di-ammonium phosphates (DAP) in the private sector, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, opens for subscription today.
The company aims to mop up Rs 1,501 crore by a combination of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 1,004 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 118,507,493 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating up to Rs 497.73 crore.
The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 39-42 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each and the issue closes for booking on May 19. Click To Read More
SBI may reconsider partnership with Jio Payments Bank
The State Bank of India is likely to reconsider continuing as a partner in the Jio Payments Bank joint venture with Reliance Industries if the payments bank fails to develop a business plan to start full-fledged operations.
The bank was set up as a joint venture between SBI and Reliance Industries in April 2018. Their five-year agreement ends early next year.