Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 15,900, Sensex gains 500 pts led by auto, bank, metal, power stocks

Rakesh Patil
May 16, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading higher with auto, metal, PSU bank, power, capital goods indices up 1-2 percent.

May 16, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Nifty is down 9% this year and the market is weak. In a bear phase there will be relief rallies, but such rallies are unlikely to sustain, given the relentless selling by FIIs. It is rational to expect more FII selling, particularly when the market stages relief rallies.

It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs are selling not because they are bearish on India but because US bond yields are attractive and the dollar is strengthening.

Since Nifty is trading at around 18 times FY 23 earnings, valuations are not yet cheap. But there are pockets where earnings visibility is good and valuations are fair like financials, telecom, IT and construction. Long-term investors can start accumulating high quality stocks in these segments

May 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

BSE Metal index rose 2 percent supported by the JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel

May 16, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices extedned the initial gains and trading near day's high with Nifty above 15900.

The Sensex was up 496.45 points or 0.94% at 53290.07, and the Nifty was up 151.10 points or 0.96% at 15933.30. About 2109 shares have advanced, 755 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

May 16, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east

Russia attacked positions in eastern Ukraine as it tries to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the city of Izium.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's offensive in Donbas had stalled and Ukraine could win the war, an outcome few military analysts predicted at the outset of the conflict, reporeted Reuters.

May 16, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Eicher Motors Q4 Earnings

Eicher Motors share price rose 4 percent on May 16 after company declared a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 610 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, up 16 percent from Rs 526 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the growth in profit was 34 percent from Rs 456 crore in the previous quarter.

The maker of iconic Royal Enfield reported a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.6 percent in its consolidated revenue at Rs 3,193 crore from Rs 2,940 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sequentially, revenues rose 11 percent from Rs 2,881 crore in the December quarter.

May 16, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

PhilipCapital View On Holcim Deal 

Foreign research house PhilipCapital has upgraded Ambuja Cement to buy and raised the target price to Rs 440 per share and also maintain buy on ACC and raised the target price to Rs 2,850 per share.

Research firm kept estimates unchanged for Ambuja & ACC.

It upgraded target multiples for ACC from 13x to 15x and Ambuja Cement to 18x from 16x, reported CNBC-TV18.

May 16, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent supported by the Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra

May 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Adani wins race to buy cement makers Ambuja and ACC

The Adani family has agreed to buy Swiss firm Holcim’s India assets, Ambuja Cements and ACC, for $10.5 billion (Rs 800 billion) in one of the largest ever acquisitions by an Indian group. Adani will acquire 63.19 percent of Ambuja and 54.53 percent of ACC through an offshore special purpose vehicle.

May 16, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Shanghai aims for return to normal life from June 1

Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.

Deputy Mayor Zong Ming, speaking at a daily online news conference, gave the clearest timetable yet for a return to normal for the city's 25 million people who have been frustrated by more than six weeks of lockdowns and inconsistent messaging as to when they can resume their lives.

Shanghai officials declared the city's epidemic under control but they also said their goal until May 21 would be to prevent a rebound in infections, meaning many curbs will remain in place.