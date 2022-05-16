Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 15,900, Sensex gains 500 pts led by auto, bank, metal, power stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading higher with auto, metal, PSU bank, power, capital goods indices up 1-2 percent.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Nifty is down 9% this year and the market is weak. In a bear phase there will be relief rallies, but such rallies are unlikely to sustain, given the relentless selling by FIIs. It is rational to expect more FII selling, particularly when the market stages relief rallies.
It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs are selling not because they are bearish on India but because US bond yields are attractive and the dollar is strengthening.
Since Nifty is trading at around 18 times FY 23 earnings, valuations are not yet cheap. But there are pockets where earnings visibility is good and valuations are fair like financials, telecom, IT and construction. Long-term investors can start accumulating high quality stocks in these segments
BSE Metal index rose 2 percent supported by the JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extedned the initial gains and trading near day's high with Nifty above 15900.
The Sensex was up 496.45 points or 0.94% at 53290.07, and the Nifty was up 151.10 points or 0.96% at 15933.30. About 2109 shares have advanced, 755 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
Russia attacked positions in eastern Ukraine as it tries to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the city of Izium.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's offensive in Donbas had stalled and Ukraine could win the war, an outcome few military analysts predicted at the outset of the conflict, reporeted Reuters.
Eicher Motors Q4 Earnings:
Eicher Motors share price rose 4 percent on May 16 after company declared a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 610 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, up 16 percent from Rs 526 crore in the year-ago period.
On a sequential basis, the growth in profit was 34 percent from Rs 456 crore in the previous quarter.
The maker of iconic Royal Enfield reported a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.6 percent in its consolidated revenue at Rs 3,193 crore from Rs 2,940 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Sequentially, revenues rose 11 percent from Rs 2,881 crore in the December quarter.
PhilipCapital View On Holcim Deal
Foreign research house PhilipCapital has upgraded Ambuja Cement to buy and raised the target price to Rs 440 per share and also maintain buy on ACC and raised the target price to Rs 2,850 per share.
Research firm kept estimates unchanged for Ambuja & ACC.
It upgraded target multiples for ACC from 13x to 15x and Ambuja Cement to 18x from 16x, reported CNBC-TV18.
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent supported by the Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra
Adani wins race to buy cement makers Ambuja and ACC
The Adani family has agreed to buy Swiss firm Holcim’s India assets, Ambuja Cements and ACC, for $10.5 billion (Rs 800 billion) in one of the largest ever acquisitions by an Indian group. Adani will acquire 63.19 percent of Ambuja and 54.53 percent of ACC through an offshore special purpose vehicle.
Shanghai aims for return to normal life from June 1
Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.
Deputy Mayor Zong Ming, speaking at a daily online news conference, gave the clearest timetable yet for a return to normal for the city's 25 million people who have been frustrated by more than six weeks of lockdowns and inconsistent messaging as to when they can resume their lives.
Shanghai officials declared the city's epidemic under control but they also said their goal until May 21 would be to prevent a rebound in infections, meaning many curbs will remain in place.
BSE Auto index added 1 percent led by the Eicher Motors, Escorts, Balkrishna Industries
HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to setup step-down subsidiary via HDFC Securities
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has conveyed its approval to the Bank for setting up a step-down subsidiary through HDFC Securities Limited (the Bank’s subsidiary), for offering broking and clearing services in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, on the terms as prescribed by the RBI.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened on positive note on May 16 with Nifty around 15800.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 78.13 points or 0.15% at 52871.75, and the Nifty was up 14.10 points or 0.09% at 15796.30. About 1545 shares have advanced, 479 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.
Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and Power Grid Corp.
ICICI Direct:
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today on the back of mostly positive global cues. Markets will largely be driven by global trends, economic outlook, WPI inflation data for April and the ongoing quarterly earnings of corporates.
US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks as investors looked to go on a bargain hunt.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Three stocks - GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank - are under the F&O ban for May 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Results on May 16
Bharat Forge, MCX India, Ami Organics, Century Plyboards, Dodla Dairy, Fino Payments Bank, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Greenply Industries, GRM Overseas, Max Ventures and Industries, Nava Bharat Ventures, Omkar Speciality Chemicals, RateGain Travel Technologies, Raymond, Shankara Building Products, Uttam Sugar Mills, and VIP Industries will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings on May 16.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:04 IST, the Sensex was up 86.90 points or 0.16% at 52880.52, and the Nifty was up 13.10 points or 0.08% at 15795.30.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 3,780.08 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 3,169.62 crore worth of shares on May 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Consumer goods and staple companies in focus:
Consumer goods and staple companies may move after the government said it will suspend overseas sales of wheat to manage food security.
ITC Ltd., Adani Wilmar, Ruchi Soya, Hindustan, Unilever, Britannia Industries, Mrs Bectors Food, Prataap Snacks, Hindustan Foods, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Jubilant Foodworks, Restaurant Brands Asia will remain in focus today.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
A sharp recovery in the US markets on Friday and subsequent gains in SGX Nifty in early trades today is hinting a gap up start for our stock markets. However, cautious trend could prevail as the street will anxiously await to the WPI Inflation numbers slated to trickle in on Tuesday.
We expect the inflation numbers are likely to be higher, just like the CPI Inflation numbers that trickled in last week.
We suspect, the benchmarks at Dalal Street to trade volatile with upside capped and probably collapse heavily if Nifty slips below its biggest support at 15671 mark. With Fed and other central banks across the globe trying to rein on inflation desperately, it’s going to be a tough call to take bullish bets even on any dips from hereon.
Oil prices drop on profit-taking, supply fears linger
Oil prices slipped on Monday, giving up earlier gains as investors took profits after a surge in the previous session, but global supply fears loomed with the European Union preparing to phase in a ban on imports from Russia.
Brent crude futures were down 64 cents, or 0.6%, at $110.91 a barrel at 0137 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 60 cents, or 0.5%, to $109.89 a barrel.
Both benchmarks, which jumped about 4% last Friday, earlier increased by more than $1 a barrel, with WTI reaching its highest since March 28 of $111.71.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar started the week just off a 20-year high against peers on Monday, as investors sought safety due to fears about global growth while cryptocurrency markets appeared to find some stability after last week's turmoil.
The dollar index was at 104.54, having briefly crossed the 105 level on Friday, its highest since December 2002, after six successive weeks of gains.
State Bank of India hikes MCLR by 10 bps across tenors
Etisalat acquires 9.8 percent stake in Vodafone
Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest telecom operator, has bought 9.8 percent stake in British mobile carrier Vodafone Group for $4. 4 billion. Emirates Telecomm unication Group, formerly known as Etisalat, has acquired approximately 2,766 million shares in Vodafone.
Bank of Baroda Q4 result
The state-owned lender Bank of Baroda on May 13 declared a nine-fold jump in its profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,272 crore for the year ended March 2022 as compared to a PAT of Rs 829 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) for the year rose 13 percent to Rs 32,621 crore as compared to the NII of Rs 28,809 crore for FY21.
For the quarter ended March 2022, the PAT for the bank came in at Rs 1,779 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 1,047 crore incurred during the year-ago period. On a sequential basis; however, the profit for the quarter has declined 19 percent as against Rs 2,197 crore profit logged during the previous quarter.
The lender saw its NII during the quarter under review bump up by 21 percent to Rs 8,612 crore as compared to Rs 7,107 crore reported during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the NII was flat with a marginal growth of 0.7 percent from Rs 8,552 crore registered during the previous quarter. Click to Read More
Adani to buy Holcim stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC
The Adani Group said on May 15 that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim Ltd.’s businesses in India - Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, in a deal that propels the infrastructure conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani as the second-largest cement maker in the country.
The deal, which will take place through an offshore special purpose vehicle, values the Holcim stake and open offer consideration for Ambuja Cements and ACC at about $10.5 billion, making this the largest ever acquisition by Adani, and India’s largest ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space, according to a company statement.
With this, Adani now becomes India’s second largest cement manufacturer with a capacity of about 70 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA), the statement added.
Holcim, through its subsidiaries, holds 63.19 percent in Ambuja Cements and 54.53 percent in ACC (of which 50.05 percent is held through Ambuja Cements).
The open offer price per share for Ambuja Cements will be Rs 385 while that of ACC will be at Rs 2,300, according to a stock exchange filing.
Tech Mahindra Q4 Results:
Tech Mahindra on May 13 reported a 10 percent sequential rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,506 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which was above analysts' expectations of Rs 1,411 crore.
The IT services major reported a 5.8 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 12,116 crore for the reported quarter.
The board of the company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. Click to Read More
Gold prices up from 3-month lows as dollar surge slows
Gold prices on Monday rose above the more-than-three-month low level hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar outweighed pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,815.69 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,812.20.
Avenue Supermarts Q4 Results:
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on May 14 reported a 22 percent decline in its sequentially consolidated net profit to Rs 427 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. However, the company posted a 3 percent rise in net profit on year.
Revenue fell 5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8,787 crore from Rs 9,218 crore. Year on year, revenue rose 19 percent. Click to Read More
China data | Covid-induced lockdown has dented manufacturing and retail sales:
China’s April electricity output at -4.3% YoY
China April retail sales at -11.1% YoY
China April industrial output stood at -2.9% YoY
Jet Fuel Price Hike | Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has hked Jet fuel price by 5% to Rs 1.23 lakh/kL in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.
SBi Q4 Earnings:
State Bank of India on May 13 reported a 41 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 9,113.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22), which was below Street's estimate of Rs 9,927.6 crore.
SBI's net profit for Q4FY22 was its highest ever but it still underwhelmed the Street as expectations were on the higher side. The bank's shares slipped a little over 1 percent in response to the quarterly results.
The net profit growth was on the back of a 15.3 percent growth in net interest income which stood at Rs 31,198 crore. This too was lower marginally versus analysts' expectations of Rs 31,570 crore.
Non-interest income disappointed, slipping 27 percent year-on-year. But on a sequential basis, non-interest income jumped 37 percent while NII growth was a mere 1.6 percent. Click to Read More
Asian Markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 93 points or 0.59 percent. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,865.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street rallies, weekly losing streak continues
Wall Street surged on Friday to end higher, closing the book on a week of wild market gyrations as relief at signs of peaking inflation vied with fears that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve could tilt the economy into recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.36 points, or 1.47%, to 32,196.66, the S&P 500 gained 93.81 points, or 2.39%, to 4,023.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 434.04 points, or 3.82%, to 11,805.00.
Gains were led by a rebound in megacap tech and tech-adjacent stocks, which sold off in recent sessions as benchmark Treasury yields climbed and investors worried the Fed might hike interest rates more aggressively than expected.
Despite the day's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss, the longest losing streak since fall 2012 for the S&P 500 and since spring 2011 for the Nasdaq.
The Dow notched its seventh consecutive weekly dip, the blue chip average's longest losing streak since late winter of 1980.
Market on Friday:
Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the sixth consecutive session on May 13, as late selling in power, metal and financial names undid the day’s gains, pulling the indices lower yet again.
At close, the Sensex was down 136.69 points, or 0.26 percent, at 52,793.62 and the Nifty was down 25.80 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,782.20.
For the week, the Sensex declined 2,041.96 points, or 3.72 percent, and the Nifty shed 629.05 points, or 3.83 percent.
Hindalco Industries, SBI, JSW Steel, NTPC and ICICI Bank were among the top Nifty losers. Gainers included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC and HUL.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty bank, energy and metal indices shed 1-2 percent, while auto, FMCG and pharma indices added 1-2 percent.
Broader markets outperformed the main indices, with BSE midcap index rising 0.8 percent and smallcap indices 1.3 percent.