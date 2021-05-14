MARKET NEWS

May 14, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for the Indian indices

Stocks Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,684 level on the Singaporean Exchange, up 176.50 points from May 12 closing of 14,492.50.

  • May 14, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,684 level on the Singaporean Exchange, up 176.50 points from May 12 closing of 14,492.50, while it is trading higher by 59 points from its May 13 closing of 14,628, at 7:20 IST

  • May 14, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

  • May 14, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

  • May 14, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

