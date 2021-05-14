Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for the Indian indices

May 14, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,684 level on the Singaporean Exchange, up 176.50 points from May 12 closing of 14,492.50, while it is trading higher by 59 points from its May 13 closing of 14,628, at 7:20 IST