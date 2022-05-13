 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty around 15,900; Tata Motors, UPL, Sun Pharma top gainers

Rakesh Patil
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading higher with auto, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, oil & gas and realty up 1-2 percent.

NSE picks PNB as second stock on F&O ban list for Friday

The National Stock Exchange has decided to add Punjab National Bank as the second stock under the F&O ban for May 13 after the said scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is already on the ban list shared by the NSE for futures and options segment. After a day of sharp fall, the stock rebounded smartly by 6.75 percent to close at Rs 118.65.

D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP. 

Owing to higher edible oil and other commodities the CPI touched 7.79%. With commodities prices on an upswing since the mid of 2021, the companies have been left with no option but to increase price on the majority of their product range.

The inflation has stayed above 6% mark for the fourth consecutive month and has given rise to food prices by cereals, edible oil and proteins.

Going ahead this move will now lead the RBI re-visit the interest to curb the inflationary pressures.

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but still trading higher with Nifty above 15900.

The Sensex was up 350.09 points or 0.66% at 53280.40, and the Nifty was up 126.10 points or 0.80% at 15934.10. About 2165 shares have advanced, 650 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:

India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) shot up to 7.79%, an eight-year high. This is for the fourth consecutive month that the retail inflation has remained above the 6% mark. Elevated food and crude prices have led to a spike in the inflation levels.

On the IIP front, India witnessed a growth of 1.9 percent in March.

Recently the RBI checked the interest rates to curb inflation but there is a possibility to have another hike in the interest rates in the future to curb the inflation.

Siemens net profit rises 2.5% to Rs 340 crore in March quarter

Siemens on Thursday posted a 2.5 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 340 crore in the quarter ended March 2022.

In the year-ago quarter, the consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 331.5 crore, Siemens said in a BSE filing.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,021.5 crore from Rs 3,540 crore in the same period a year.

Siemens follows its financial year from October to September.

Nifty Above 15,900, Sensex gains 400 points; Factors in focus

Rupee recovers and stands at 77.32 against the dollar in early trade
US indices overcome initial fear of stricter tightening by Fed
Asian stocks gathered courage after US stocks slam brakes of downslide
Analysts say that the market is in an oversold zone and there are chances of a technical pullback

LIC IPO priced at top end of the indicated range at Rs 949/ share: Bloomberg

BSE Auto index added over 2 percent led by the Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors

GAIL to set up green hydrogen plant at Guna in Madhya Pradesh

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd will build one of India's largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer at Guna in Madhya Pradesh to produce green hydrogen by the end of 2023, as it looks to supplement its natural gas business with carbon-free fuel.

In a statement, India's largest gas transporting and marketing firm said it has awarded the contract to set up the PEM-based project that will produce 4.3 tonnes of green hydrogen per day (about 10 MW capacity), which will be mixed in natural gas for supply to industries.