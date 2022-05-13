Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty around 15,900; Tata Motors, UPL, Sun Pharma top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading higher with auto, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, oil & gas and realty up 1-2 percent.
NSE picks PNB as second stock on F&O ban list for Friday
The National Stock Exchange has decided to add Punjab National Bank as the second stock under the F&O ban for May 13 after the said scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Indiabulls Housing Finance is already on the ban list shared by the NSE for futures and options segment. After a day of sharp fall, the stock rebounded smartly by 6.75 percent to close at Rs 118.65.
D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP.
Owing to higher edible oil and other commodities the CPI touched 7.79%. With commodities prices on an upswing since the mid of 2021, the companies have been left with no option but to increase price on the majority of their product range.
The inflation has stayed above 6% mark for the fourth consecutive month and has given rise to food prices by cereals, edible oil and proteins.
Going ahead this move will now lead the RBI re-visit the interest to curb the inflationary pressures.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but still trading higher with Nifty above 15900.
The Sensex was up 350.09 points or 0.66% at 53280.40, and the Nifty was up 126.10 points or 0.80% at 15934.10. About 2165 shares have advanced, 650 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:
India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) shot up to 7.79%, an eight-year high. This is for the fourth consecutive month that the retail inflation has remained above the 6% mark. Elevated food and crude prices have led to a spike in the inflation levels.
On the IIP front, India witnessed a growth of 1.9 percent in March.
Recently the RBI checked the interest rates to curb inflation but there is a possibility to have another hike in the interest rates in the future to curb the inflation.
Siemens net profit rises 2.5% to Rs 340 crore in March quarter
Siemens on Thursday posted a 2.5 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 340 crore in the quarter ended March 2022.
In the year-ago quarter, the consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 331.5 crore, Siemens said in a BSE filing.
Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,021.5 crore from Rs 3,540 crore in the same period a year.
Siemens follows its financial year from October to September.
Nifty Above 15,900, Sensex gains 400 points; Factors in focus
Rupee recovers and stands at 77.32 against the dollar in early trade
US indices overcome initial fear of stricter tightening by Fed
Asian stocks gathered courage after US stocks slam brakes of downslide
Analysts say that the market is in an oversold zone and there are chances of a technical pullback
LIC IPO priced at top end of the indicated range at Rs 949/ share: Bloomberg
BSE Auto index added over 2 percent led by the Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors
GAIL to set up green hydrogen plant at Guna in Madhya Pradesh
State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd will build one of India's largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer at Guna in Madhya Pradesh to produce green hydrogen by the end of 2023, as it looks to supplement its natural gas business with carbon-free fuel.
In a statement, India's largest gas transporting and marketing firm said it has awarded the contract to set up the PEM-based project that will produce 4.3 tonnes of green hydrogen per day (about 10 MW capacity), which will be mixed in natural gas for supply to industries.
Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:
Rupee to open around 77.35 as RBI sold USD 750 million at 77.58 levels to keep rupee in a range instead of the depreciation seen in the last few days.
Exporters may sell above 77.50 while importers may buy at 77.20 for near term exposures.
Most Asian currencies are still down and so are European currencies. So all dips need to be bought in the pair.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to see a gap-up opening today, mirroring sharp gains in other Asian indices that had otherwise come under severe bear hammering in past few sessions. However, caution will still prevail amongst the investors after the CPI inflation galloped to 8-year high of 7.79%.
Hurting sentiments further is the fact that food inflation has jumped to 8.38% from 7.68% in March. This raises the odds of a rate hike in June by the RBI. So, investors need to brace for volatility in the near term amidst the likelihood of a back-to-back rate increase in June
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened on positive note on May 13 with Nifty above 15900.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 480.23 points or 0.91% at 53410.54, and the Nifty up 164.30 points or 1.04% at 15972.30. About 1486 shares have advanced, 397 shares declined, and 72 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp were among major gainers on the Nifty
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 77.35 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 77.42.
Bajaj Finserv Chairman and MD Sanjiv Bajaj elected as new CII president
Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv has taken charge as president of the industry lobby group Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), replacing TV Narendran, CEO & managing director of Tata Steel
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session amid positive Asian markets.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 301.30 points or 0.57% at 53231.61, and the Nifty was up 15.60 points or 0.10% at 15823.60.
Results Today:
Petrol, diesel prices Update:
Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for 37 days now. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions.
Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.
According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices firmed in early trade on Friday but were headed for their first weekly losses in three weeks as worries about inflation and China's COVID lockdowns slowing global growth outweighed concerns about dwindling fuel supply from Russia.
Brent crude futures were up 97 cents, or 0.9%, at $108.42 a barrel at 0008 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.00, or 0.9%, to $107.13 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts were, however, on track to post declines for the week, with Brent set to drop more than 3% and WTI more than 2%.
Gold Updates:
Gold prices on Friday were held near a three-month low as the strongest dollar in two decades continued to sap demand for greenback-priced bullion, setting up what could be the metal's fourth consecutive weekly fall.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,820.54 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT, having dropped to its lowest since Feb. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,821.20.
STOCKS TO WATCH
Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO Updates
The public issue of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has received bids for 73.29 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 60.18 lakh equity shares, subscribing 1.22 times on May 12, the final day of bidding.
Retail investors have bought 1.29 times of the allotted quota and employees bid for shares 1.23 times the reserved portion.
The part set aside for non-institutional investors has been booked 99 percent, while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was booked 1.26 times.
Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO Updates:
The initial public offering of Venus Pipes and Tubes has subscribed 4.42 times on May 12, Day 2 of the bidding, with investors sending in bids for 1.57 crore shares against an IPO size of 35.51 lakh shares.
The stainless steel pipes and tubes maker raised Rs 49.62 crore from three anchor investors a day ahead of the opening of the issue, reducing the offer size from 50.74 to 35.51 lakh shares.
Anchor investors bid at the higher end of the IPO price band of Rs 310-326 a share.
Retail investors have bid 7.52 times of the shares set aside for them, while non-institutional investors’ portion has been subscribed 2.59 times. Qualified institutional buyers have subscribed 36 percent of their quota of 10.14 lakh shares.
Delhivery IPO Updates
The initial public offering of logistics services provider Delhivery was subscribed 23 percent against IPO size of 6.25 crore shares on the second day of bidding.
The offer size has been reduced to 6.25 from 10.75 crore shares as the company has raised Rs 2,346.7 crore from 64 anchor investors including Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund, Schorder International, AIA Singapore, Amansa Holdings, Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs, and Singapore.
Retail investors bid for 40 percent of the shares reserved for them, while employees booked 12 percent of their portion.
The company has reserved shares worth Rs 20 crore for employees who will get shares at a Rs 25 discount to the final offer price. The price band for the offer, which closes on May 13, has been fixed at Rs 462-487 per share.
MSCI Index Review
MSCI Inc, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, adding four largecap companies, including Adani Power, AU Small Finance Bank, JSPL & Tata Elxsi, however, it is deleting HDFC AMC in MSCI India index.
Also 44 stocks have been added & 14 deleted from MSCI India Small Cap Index.
Zydus launches Bemdac for the first time in India
Zydus Lifesciences announces the launch of Bemdac (Bempedoic acid), a new class of drug for the first time in India. The oral drug ushers in a new line of treatment for patients suffering from uncontrolled levels of LDL-Cholesterol (LDL-c) despite life-style modifications and the use of maximum tolerated dose of statins, which form the cornerstone of dyslipidemia management, company said in its press release.
Asian shares trade higher:
Asian shares found some footing after a volatile session for U.S. equities, but the dollar remained at 20-year highs and global stocks near 18-month lows on worries about persistently high inflation and tightening central banks.
Those worries ultimately overcame hopes on Wall Street that high inflation might be peaking, pushing the S&P 500 close to confirming a bear market on Thursday, at nearly 20% off its January all-time high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.15%, trimming its losses for the week to around 3.5%.
Australian shares were up 1.56%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index jumped 2.62%.
In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.92% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.8%.
Industrial growth edges up to 1.9% in March from 1.5% in February
India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), edged up to 1.9 percent in March from 1.5 percent in February, data released on May 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
Industrial growth was not expected to show significant improvement in March after data released on April 29 showed the output of India's eight core sectors increased by 4.3 percent year-on-year in the last month of FY22, down from 6 percent the previous month.
CPI inflation surges to near 8-year high of 7.79% in April
At 7.79 percent, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print for April is 84 basis points higher than the March number of 6.95 percent, data released on May 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
L&T Q4 Earnings:
India's largest infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro Limited on May 12 reported a 10 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,621 crore, which was below analysts' expectations.
The infrastructure giant's consolidated revenue from operations rose 10 percent on-year to Rs 52,851 crore for the reported quarter, missing analysts' expectations. Click to Read More
Tata Motors Q4 Results:
Tata Motors Limited on May 12 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,032 crore for the quarter ended March as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,605 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported an 11.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 78,439 crore for the reported quarter. Click to Read More
Asian Markets trade higher
Wall Street ends mixed:
U.S. stocks ended a whipsaw session slightly lower on Thursday, as investors juggled signs of peaking inflation with fears that it could remain elevated, prompting ever more aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve.
All three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed and the S&P 500 came within striking distance of confirming it entered a bear market after swooning from its all-time high reached on Jan. 3.
When the dust settled, the S&P and the Dow ended modestly red, but the Nasdaq eked out a modest gain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.81 points, or 0.33%, to 31,730.3, the S&P 500 lost 5.1 points, or 0.13%, to 3,930.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.73 points, or 0.06%, to 11,370.96.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 169 points or 1.07 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,985.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Thursday:
Indian markets plunged deeper into the red on May 12, as the fall continued for a fifth straight day amid weak global markets led by rising inflation fears and selling across the sectors.
At close, the Sensex was down 1,158.08 points, or 2.14 percent, at 52,930.31, and the Nifty was down 359.10 points, or 2.22 percent, at 15,808.
Amid weak global markets, Indian indices started on a negative note with the Nifty slipping below the 16,000-mark in the initial trade. Selling intensified as the day progressed but the Nifty recovered some losses to close at 15,800.
Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the top Nifty losers.
All sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty auto, bank, metal, FMCG, PSU bank and pharma indices shedding 1-5 percent.
Among broader indices, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 2 percent each.