Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty around 15,900; Tata Motors, UPL, Sun Pharma top gainers

May 13, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

Market on Thursday:

Indian markets plunged deeper into the red on May 12, as the fall continued for a fifth straight day amid weak global markets led by rising inflation fears and selling across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was down 1,158.08 points, or 2.14 percent, at 52,930.31, and the Nifty was down 359.10 points, or 2.22 percent, at 15,808.

Amid weak global markets, Indian indices started on a negative note with the Nifty slipping below the 16,000-mark in the initial trade. Selling intensified as the day progressed but the Nifty recovered some losses to close at 15,800.

Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the top Nifty losers.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty auto, bank, metal, FMCG, PSU bank and pharma indices shedding 1-5 percent.

Among broader indices, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 2 percent each.