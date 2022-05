May 13, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP.

Owing to higher edible oil and other commodities the CPI touched 7.79%. With commodities prices on an upswing since the mid of 2021, the companies have been left with no option but to increase price on the majority of their product range.

The inflation has stayed above 6% mark for the fourth consecutive month and has given rise to food prices by cereals, edible oil and proteins.

Going ahead this move will now lead the RBI re-visit the interest to curb the inflationary pressures.