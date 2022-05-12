Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 900 pts, Nifty around 15,900; all sectors in the red

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, bank, metal, power, realty indices down 2 percent each.
Elgi Equipments was quoting at Rs 258.50, down Rs 19.75, or 7.10 percent. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 422.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 191.60 on 08 February, 2022 and 27 August, 2021, respectively. Currently, it is trading 38.85 percent below its 52-week high and 34.92 percent above its 52-week low.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the opening losses and trading near day's low with Nifty around 15900.
The Sensex was down 936.98 points or 1.73% at 53151.41, and the Nifty was down 287.40 points or 1.78% at 15879.70. About 530 shares have advanced, 2306 shares declined, and 76 shares are unchanged.
MARKET ALERT
Key Indices Slip To Two-Month Lows
Nearly A Thousand-Point Cut On Sensex
Nifty Below 15,900; INR At Record Low
All Sensex Stocks In The Red, Led By Lenders
HDFC Bank, RIL Biggest Drag On Sensex
Gold Updates:
Gold gained on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after U.S. consumer price data suggested inflation might have peaked in April, allaying some concerns of more aggressive Fed rate hikes.
A weaker dollar makes gold attractive for overseas buyers, while lower Treasury yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,855.11 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, having risen as much as 1.1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,856.90.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Inflation continues to be a major headwind for markets. Consumer inflation in the US in April coming at 8.3% reinforces market's concern about aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and the possibility of a US recession in 2023.
With dollar index at 104 and expected to strengthen further FIIs are likely to continue selling till Indian valuation becomes attractive. Even though DII buying is more than FII selling now, that is not enough to lift sentiments in the market since the macro headwinds are strong.
Market's preference for value over growth is reflected in the strength of high quality banking stocks which are even now at buyable valuations.
Nifty PSU Bank index shed 3 percent dragged by the Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank
Adani Enterprises incorporats subsidiary for fertilizer business
Adani Enterprises has incorporated a WOS namely, Kutch Fertilizers Limited (KFL), on 10th May 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-Up share capital of Rs 10,00,000 each, to carry on business of manufacturing & trading of fertilizers of all kinds and description and other allied items required for agricultural and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard. KFL will commence its business operations in due course.
BSE Auto index slipped nearly 2 percent dragged by the Tata Motors, Sundram Fasteners, Mahindra & Mahindra
Passenger vehicle dispatches dip 4% in April as supply challenges remain: SIAM
Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in the domestic market declined by 4 percent in April as supply side challenges continued for the automotive industry, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.
Total passenger vehicle domestic wholesales stood at 2,51,581 units last month as compared to 2,61,633 units in April 2021. Passenger car dispatches stood at 1,12,857 last month as against 1,41,194 units in the same month last year. Utility vehicle wholesales however increased to 1,27,213 units from 1,08,871 units in the year-ago period.
RBI may up inflation forecast in next MPC meeting; rate hike on cards: Sources
The Reserve Bank is likely to raise inflation projections in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting next month and would also consider a rate hike to tame inflation which is above its comfort level, sources said.
The MPC, headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to meet between June 6 and June 8. It has been mandated to keep retail inflation in the range of 2-6 percent. Sources said the MPC would review the inflation scenario in the next meeting. The MPC had not changed inflation projections in an off-cycle meeting earlier this month.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on May 12 with Nifty slipping below 16,000 mark amid weak global markets.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 589.10 points or 1.09% at 53499.29, and the Nifty was down 169.30 points or 1.05% at 15997.80. About 442 shares have advanced, 1488 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged.
ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation, Eicher Motors and Divis Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Finserv.
ICICI Direct
Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid risk aversion in the global markets and strong dollar. Further, rupee may slip on persistent FII outflows and surge in crude oil prices.
Additionally, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of CPI data from country which is likely to show that inflation remained above RBI comfort zone for 4th consecutive month. USDINR (May) is expected to trade in a range of77.25-77.75
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
According to the SGX Nifty and Global Trend, the Indian market will open lower. The US stock market was trading lower. The key reason given by investors and experts for the market's weakness is the Federal Reserve's policy adjustment. The Fed warned early in 2022 that it was shifting to tighter monetary policy in an attempt to tamp down soaring inflation, signalling a substantial shift in the investing climate.
Indian markets are seeing turbulent swings as investors continue to be concerned about rising interest rates, fears about slowing economic growth, and additional tightening measures in China.
In the previous seven trading sessions, the Nifty has fallen by 6.5 percent. Even attitudes were shaky, as foreign investors dumped $1.82 billion in Indian shares so far this month. In these situations, investors should exercise caution and take advantage of any declines in fundamentally sound companies.
Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,000 and 16,500 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 34000 and 35,000 respectively.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 23 paise lower at 77.46 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 77.23.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 16000.
At 09:04 IST, the Sensex was down 566.29 points or 1.05% at 53522.10, and the Nifty was down 211.90 points or 1.31% at 15955.20.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking weak global cues. US inflation data moderated but topped expectations, signalling persistent price pressures and did little to ease investor worries over the outlook for interest rates and economy.
US markets ended lower yesterday tracking losses in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Kalpataru Power Transmission receives new orders of Rs 2,126 crore
Kalpataru Power Transmission has secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 2,126 crore (Including orders of Rs 500 crore received in the month of March 2022).
It included orders from India and Africa in the T&D business of Rs 1,569 crore, KPTL’s international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe & Brazil of Rs 388 crore and oil & gas pipeline projects in India & Middle East of Rs 169 crore.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 3,609.35 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 4,181.20 crore worth of shares on May 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
JMC secures new orders of Rs 2,348 crore
JMC Projects (India) has secured new orders of Rs 2,348 Crores (Including orders of Rs 155 crores received in the month of March 2022). The orders included water supply projects in India of Rs 2,193 crore and B&F Projects in India of Rs 155 crore.
Results Today:
Bitcoin falls 7.2% to $28,758
Bitcoin fell 7.23% to $28,758.29 at 22:05 GMT on Wednesday, losing $2,241.68 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 40.4% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.
Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.56% to $2,071.46 on Wednesday, losing $270.66 from its previous close.
NSE puts Indiabulls Housing Finance under F&O ban for Thursday
Indiabulls Housing Finance is the first stock to be banned from trading in the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange for Thursday, May 12, as the scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit the previous day.
Indiabulls Housing Finance was the biggest loser on May 11 on the bourses, with high volumes, falling 20.5 percent to close at Rs 111.15, the lowest level since April 2020. In last five months, the stock has declined 58 percent.
Morgan Stanley cuts India's growth forecasts
Morgan Stanley has lowered its forecasts for India's economic growth in the next two fiscal years, saying a global slowdown, surging oil prices and weak domestic demand would take a toll on Asia's third-largest economy. Gross domestic product growth will be 7.6 percent for fiscal 2023 and 6.7 percent for fiscal 2024, 30 basis points lower than the previous estimates, the brokerage said in a note dated Tuesday.
The cut reflects a pronounced economic impact from the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has driven up crude prices, pushing retail inflation in India - the world's third-biggest oil importer - to its highest in 17 months.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
The changing macro backdrop with heightened worries on rising rate and liquidity tightening is impacting the markets. Meanwhile, the earnings season continues to remain healthy, notwithstanding the challenges on multiple fronts.
Nifty has corrected ~10% from its recent high in April. On the other hand midcaps and smallcaps have faced larger selling pressure – falling 13%/17% from their respective highs. Post this correction, Nifty is now trading near its 15-year LTA of ~18x while midcaps are trading in line with the Nifty.
The weakness in the market is likely to persist till the concerns subsides. But still this correction has offered the opportunity to accumulate some good quality stocks from long term perspective
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO Updates:
The public issue of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has received bids for 34.04 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 60.18 lakh equity shares, subscribing 57 percent on May 11, the second day of bidding.
Retail investors have bought 105 percent of the allotted quota and employees bid for 67 percent shares of the reserved portion.
The part set aside for non-institutional investors has been booked 19 percent, while qualified institutional buyers have purchased 966 equity shares against 16.87 lakh shares set aside for them.
Delhivery IPO Day 1 subscription Updates:
The initial public offering of logistics services provider Delhivery was subscribed 21 percent against IPO size of 6.25 crore shares on the first day of bidding.
The offer size has been reduced to 6.25 from 10.75 crore shares as the company has raised Rs 2,346.7 crore from 64 anchor investors including Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund, Schorder International, AIA Singapore, Amansa Holdings, Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs, and Singapore.
Retail investors bid for 30 percent of the shares reserved for them, while employees booked 6 percent of their portion.
The company has reserved shares worth Rs 20 crore for employees who will get shares at a Rs 25 discount to the final offer price. The price band for the offer, which closes on May 13, has been fixed at Rs 462-487 per share.
Venus Pipes IPO subscribed 2.36 times on Day 1:
The initial public offering of stainless steel pipes and tubes maker Venus Pipes and Tubes was subscribed 2.36 times on day one as investors bid for 83.96 lakh shares against the IPO size of 35.51 lakh shares.
The company raised Rs 49.62 crore from three anchor investors a day ahead of the issue opening, reducing the offer size from 50.74 to 35.51 lakh shares.
Anchor investors bid at the higher end of IPO price band of Rs 310-326 per share.
Retail investors bid for 4.1 times of the quota, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 98 percent. Qualified institutional buyers have bid for 36 percent of their total quota of 10.14 lakh shares.
US annual inflation slowed in April:
US consumer price inflation slowed slightly last month, jumping 8.3 percent compared to April 2021, according to government data released Wednesday.
The annual increase in the consumer price index (CPI) peaked in March at 8.5 percent but slowed last month amid a drop in energy costs, the Labor Department reported.
CPI rose just 0.3 percent compared to March, after the 1.2 percent surge in the prior month, but excluding volatile food and energy goods, the index increased 0.6 percent -- double the rate in March, the report said.
Vodafone in talks to merge UK arm with CK Hutchison's Three
Vodafone Group Plc is in talks to merge its UK operations with Three UK, which is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The exact structure under discussion could not be learnt, the report said.
Vodafone declined to comment. Three UK did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside of business hours.
Pristine Logistics and Infraprojects files draft papers to raise funds via IPO
Logistics services provider Pristine Logistics and Infraprojects has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).
The maiden public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of more than 2 crore equity shares. Investor India Infrastructure Fund II will offload more than 1.77 crore equity shares and the remaining shares will be sold by promoters via OFS.
The company may consider raising Rs 50 crore through a pre-IPO placement issue. If the said pre-IPO placement is undertaken, then accordingly the fresh issue size will be reduced.
The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for investment in subsidiaries for repaying debts, and general corporate purposes.
Asian markets trade lower
Wall Street ends lower:
Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower and Treasury yields fell in Wednesday's volatile session as oil prices rallied and investors worried about the potential for an economic slowdown.
U.S. equity had indexes churned higher and lower during the session as investors picked through U.S. inflation data for clues about the Federal Reserve's rate hiking path.
U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, excluding items such as oil prices. Some investors appeared encouraged by the annual consumer price growth change to 8.3% in April from 8.5% in March even though it was above the 8.1% analyst estimate.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 326.63 points, or 1.02%, to 31,834.11, the S&P 500 lost 65.87 points, or 1.65%, to 3,935.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 373.44 points, or 3.18%, to 11,364.24.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian equity benchmarks ended in the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session on May 11 amid mixed global cues.
Despite mixed global cues, the Indian indices opened flat with a positive bias, but soon pared the opening gains and turned negative. The selling got extended as the day progressed with the Nifty breaching the 16,000 mark. Meanwhile, the market saw some recovery in the final hour of trade helped by banks, oil & gas, and realty names.
At Close, the Sensex was down 276.46 points or 0.51% at 54,088.39, and the Nifty was down 72.90 points or 0.45% at 16167.10.
Shree Cements, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Finance, and NTPC were among the top Nifty losers, while ONGC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, and HDFC were the top gainers.
Among sectors, except Nifty Bank, (up 0.6 percent) all other indices ended in the red with IT, auto, FMCG, and pharma down 0.5-1 percent.
Among broader indices, the BSE midcap index shed 0.4 percent, and smallcap index fell 2.2 percent.