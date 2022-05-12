Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 900 pts, Nifty around 15,900; all sectors in the red

May 12, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Gold Updates:

Gold gained on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after U.S. consumer price data suggested inflation might have peaked in April, allaying some concerns of more aggressive Fed rate hikes.

A weaker dollar makes gold attractive for overseas buyers, while lower Treasury yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,855.11 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, having risen as much as 1.1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,856.90.