 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 900 pts, Nifty around 15,900; all sectors in the red

Rakesh Patil
May 12, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, bank, metal, power, realty indices down 2 percent each.

May 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

May 12, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Elgi Equipments was quoting at Rs 258.50, down Rs 19.75, or 7.10 percent. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 422.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 191.60 on 08 February, 2022 and 27 August, 2021, respectively. Currently, it is trading 38.85 percent below its 52-week high and 34.92 percent above its 52-week low.

May 12, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices extended the opening losses and trading near day's low with Nifty around 15900.

The Sensex was down 936.98 points or 1.73% at 53151.41, and the Nifty was down 287.40 points or 1.78% at 15879.70. About 530 shares have advanced, 2306 shares declined, and 76 shares are unchanged.

May 12, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

MARKET ALERT


Key Indices Slip To Two-Month Lows
Nearly A Thousand-Point Cut On Sensex
Nifty Below 15,900; INR At Record Low
All Sensex Stocks In The Red, Led By Lenders
HDFC Bank, RIL Biggest Drag On Sensex

May 12, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Gold Updates:

Gold gained on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after U.S. consumer price data suggested inflation might have peaked in April, allaying some concerns of more aggressive Fed rate hikes.

A weaker dollar makes gold attractive for overseas buyers, while lower Treasury yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,855.11 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, having risen as much as 1.1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,856.90.

May 12, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Inflation continues to be a major headwind for markets. Consumer inflation in the US in April coming at 8.3% reinforces market's concern about aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and the possibility of a US recession in 2023.

With dollar index at 104 and expected to strengthen further FIIs are likely to continue selling till Indian valuation becomes attractive. Even though DII buying is more than FII selling now, that is not enough to lift sentiments in the market since the macro headwinds are strong.

Market's preference for value over growth is reflected in the strength of high quality banking stocks which are even now at buyable valuations.

May 12, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index shed 3 percent dragged by the Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank

May 12, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Adani Enterprises incorporats subsidiary for fertilizer business

Adani Enterprises has incorporated a WOS namely, Kutch Fertilizers Limited (KFL), on 10th May 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-Up share capital of Rs 10,00,000 each, to carry on business of manufacturing & trading of fertilizers of all kinds and description and other allied items required for agricultural and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard. KFL will commence its business operations in due course.

May 12, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

BSE Auto index slipped nearly 2 percent dragged by the Tata Motors, Sundram Fasteners, Mahindra & Mahindra

May 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Passenger vehicle dispatches dip 4% in April as supply challenges remain: SIAM

Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in the domestic market declined by 4 percent in April as supply side challenges continued for the automotive industry, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Total passenger vehicle domestic wholesales stood at 2,51,581 units last month as compared to 2,61,633 units in April 2021. Passenger car dispatches stood at 1,12,857 last month as against 1,41,194 units in the same month last year. Utility vehicle wholesales however increased to 1,27,213 units from 1,08,871 units in the year-ago period.