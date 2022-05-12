English
    May 12, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 900 pts, Nifty around 15,900; all sectors in the red

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, bank, metal, power, realty indices down 2 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex53,234.43-853.96 -1.58%
      Nifty 5015,898.85-268.25 -1.66%
      Nifty Bank33,958.50-734.65 -2.12%
      Nifty 50 15,898.85 -268.25 (-1.66%)
      Thu, May 12, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      TCS3,414.752.75 +0.08%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco405.20-17.35 -4.11%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT29893.70-156.50 -0.52%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2450.80-89.50 -3.52%


    • May 12, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      MARKET ALERT
      Key Indices Slip To Two-Month Lows
      Nearly A Thousand-Point Cut On Sensex
      Nifty Below 15,900; INR At Record Low
      All Sensex Stocks In The Red, Led By Lenders
      HDFC Bank, RIL Biggest Drag On Sensex

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      Gold Updates:

      Gold gained on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after U.S. consumer price data suggested inflation might have peaked in April, allaying some concerns of more aggressive Fed rate hikes.

      A weaker dollar makes gold attractive for overseas buyers, while lower Treasury yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

      Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,855.11 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, having risen as much as 1.1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,856.90.

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Inflation continues to be a major headwind for markets. Consumer inflation in the US in April coming at 8.3% reinforces market's concern about aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and the possibility of a US recession in 2023.

      With dollar index at 104 and expected to strengthen further FIIs are likely to continue selling till Indian valuation becomes attractive. Even though DII buying is more than FII selling now, that is not enough to lift sentiments in the market since the macro headwinds are strong.

      Market's preference for value over growth is reflected in the strength of high quality banking stocks which are even now at buyable valuations.

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index shed 3 percent dragged by the Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

      Adani Enterprises incorporats subsidiary for fertilizer business

      Adani Enterprises has incorporated a WOS namely, Kutch Fertilizers Limited (KFL), on 10th May 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-Up share capital of Rs 10,00,000 each, to carry on business of manufacturing & trading of fertilizers of all kinds and description and other allied items required for agricultural and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard. KFL will commence its business operations in due course.

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      BSE Auto index slipped nearly 2 percent dragged by the Tata Motors, Sundram Fasteners, Mahindra & Mahindra

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      Passenger vehicle dispatches dip 4% in April as supply challenges remain: SIAM

      Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in the domestic market declined by 4 percent in April as supply side challenges continued for the automotive industry, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

      Total passenger vehicle domestic wholesales stood at 2,51,581 units last month as compared to 2,61,633 units in April 2021. Passenger car dispatches stood at 1,12,857 last month as against 1,41,194 units in the same month last year. Utility vehicle wholesales however increased to 1,27,213 units from 1,08,871 units in the year-ago period.

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      RBI may up inflation forecast in next MPC meeting; rate hike on cards: Sources

      The Reserve Bank is likely to raise inflation projections in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting next month and would also consider a rate hike to tame inflation which is above its comfort level, sources said.

      The MPC, headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to meet between June 6 and June 8. It has been mandated to keep retail inflation in the range of 2-6 percent. Sources said the MPC would review the inflation scenario in the next meeting. The MPC had not changed inflation projections in an off-cycle meeting earlier this month.

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on May 12 with Nifty slipping below 16,000 mark amid weak global markets.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 589.10 points or 1.09% at 53499.29, and the Nifty was down 169.30 points or 1.05% at 15997.80. About 442 shares have advanced, 1488 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged.

      ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation, Eicher Motors and Divis Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Finserv.

    • May 12, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid risk aversion in the global markets and strong dollar. Further, rupee may slip on persistent FII outflows and surge in crude oil prices. 

      Additionally, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of CPI data from country which is likely to show that inflation remained above RBI comfort zone for 4th consecutive month. USDINR (May) is expected to trade in a range of77.25-77.75

