May 12, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 14,750; Taiwan stocks stare at worst day since 1994

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Taiwan stock index lost more than 8 percent on COVID scare and headed for their worst day in over 26 years.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    Taiwan stocks eye worst day since 1994 on COVID-19 risk

    Taiwan stocks slid more than 8% on Wednesday and were headed for their worst day in over 26 years as authorities mulled tighter restrictions to tackle a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases, while other Asian equities fell on concerns over higher inflation. Equities in Taipei tumbled 8.6% and the Taiwan dollar weakened 0.2% as health authorities said they may raise the country's COVID-19 alert level in "coming days", reported Reuters.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The US dollar hovered near a 2-1/2-month low versus major peers on Wednesday, as traders hung on to bets that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast in its easy policy settings ahead of data expected to show a sharp rise in annual US inflation.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    S.Korea shares fall 1% as foreign sell-offs continue on inflation worries:

    South Korean shares fell 1% on Wednesday, as foreigners continued to sell on inflation worries ahead of US consumer price index data due later in the day. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Nifty IT index fell 1 percent dragged by the Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, Coforge:

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee erased some of the early losses but still trading lower at 73.43, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. It opened lower by 15 paise at 73.49 per dollar against previous close of 73.34.

  • May 12, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    Asia tumbles to two-month lows

    An extended sell-off drove Asian shares to their lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday as surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the United States prompted markets to bet on earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally.

  • May 12, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Lead Commodities & Currency at CapiatlaVia Global Research: Gold have very strong movement last year in the pandemic and from past many days Gold markets have rallied a in after the making strong base near Rs 44500 – 45000 and trading near Rs 47500 levels. Investors should buy and hold gold for the medium to long term as market is looking strong due to mixed US economic data and comments from Fed officials has eased market nerves about potential monetary tightening by Fed however general optimism about US economy amid vaccine progress and improvement in virus situation may continue to support the gold market.

    Technically, gold made cup and handle chart pattern on daily charts which makes short term target of Rs 49700. Medium-term Investors can gradually add gold for the target of Rs 51700 for the coming month.

  • May 12, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices extended the early losses on the back of weak Asian markets.

    The Sensex was down 448.45 points or 0.91% at 48713.36, and the Nifty was down 132.10 points or 0.89% at 14718.70. About 1361 shares have advanced, 1170 shares declined, and 128 shares are unchanged.

