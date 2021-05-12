Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 14,750; Taiwan stocks stare at worst day since 1994

May 12, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

Kshitij Purohit, Lead Commodities & Currency at CapiatlaVia Global Research: Gold have very strong movement last year in the pandemic and from past many days Gold markets have rallied a in after the making strong base near Rs 44500 – 45000 and trading near Rs 47500 levels. Investors should buy and hold gold for the medium to long term as market is looking strong due to mixed US economic data and comments from Fed officials has eased market nerves about potential monetary tightening by Fed however general optimism about US economy amid vaccine progress and improvement in virus situation may continue to support the gold market.

Technically, gold made cup and handle chart pattern on daily charts which makes short term target of Rs 49700. Medium-term Investors can gradually add gold for the target of Rs 51700 for the coming month.