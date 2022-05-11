Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; power, oil & gas stocks gain

May 11, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

The Indian market is projected to open flat, according to the SGX Nifty and Global Trend. The US stock market was trading higher, recovering from a recent sell-off triggered by concerns about inflation, rising interest rates, and the possibility of a worldwide recession.

The rising dollar index and the extended crisis in Ukraine have changed international dynamics and increased selling pressure internationally in recent weeks. As a result, market direction is very erratic and tough to predict.

Indian markets are extremely volatile as a result of FII selling, rate hikes by the US Fed and RBI, growing inflation, and continuous geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Positive geopolitical developments, as well as stronger-than-expected critical macroeconomic data, may assist to change the tide and entice investors to return to the equities market.

Investors should exercise caution in the markets, and we recommend accumulating some liquidity during the current decline, as uncertainty and volatility are likely to linger for some time. In these situations, investors should exercise caution and take advantage of market declines to acquire fundamentally sound securities.

Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,000 and 16,500 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 33500 and 35,000 respectively.