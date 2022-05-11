Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; power, oil & gas stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power and Oil & Gas indices up 1-2 percent.
BSE Power index rose 3 percent led by the Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Torrent Power
Buzzing:
Vodafone Idea share price gained after telecom operator posted consolidated loss of Rs 6,563.1 crore in quarter ended March 2022, which narrowed compared to loss of Rs 7,230.9 crore in previous quarter, supported by higher operating income and ARPU.
Revenue during the quarter at Rs 10,239.50 crore increased by 5.4 percent QoQ aided by tariff hikes taken in November 2021, with 24.38 crore subscribers as of March 2022.
EBITDA grew by 22 percent QoQ to Rs 4,649 crore and margin improved by 610 bps QoQ to 45.4 percent in Q4FY22 with average revenue per user rising by Rs 9 sequentially to Rs 124 during the quarter.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened higher on May 11 with Nifty around 16250.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 150.10 points or 0.28% at 54514.95, and the Nifty was up 48 points or 0.30% at 16288. About 840 shares have advanced, 574 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are expected to open lower on the back of mixed global cues as investors awaited key inflation data from the US due later in the day.
US markets ended mixed tracking gains in technology stocks amid concerns about inflation, higher interest rates and the outlook for the global economy.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
The Indian market is projected to open flat, according to the SGX Nifty and Global Trend. The US stock market was trading higher, recovering from a recent sell-off triggered by concerns about inflation, rising interest rates, and the possibility of a worldwide recession.
The rising dollar index and the extended crisis in Ukraine have changed international dynamics and increased selling pressure internationally in recent weeks. As a result, market direction is very erratic and tough to predict.
Indian markets are extremely volatile as a result of FII selling, rate hikes by the US Fed and RBI, growing inflation, and continuous geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Positive geopolitical developments, as well as stronger-than-expected critical macroeconomic data, may assist to change the tide and entice investors to return to the equities market.
Investors should exercise caution in the markets, and we recommend accumulating some liquidity during the current decline, as uncertainty and volatility are likely to linger for some time. In these situations, investors should exercise caution and take advantage of market declines to acquire fundamentally sound securities.
Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,000 and 16,500 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 33500 and 35,000 respectively.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 77.22 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 77.32.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Despite the upsurge in overnight US markets, SGX Nifty is trading below the dotted lines, indicating a nervous start for our stock markets. Sentiments will be mostly negative during the trading session, as negative factors will continue to weigh on investors' minds.
FIIs have continued with their exit strategy and sold shares worth Rs 3,960.59 crores on Tuesday. The rising interest rate scenario across key nations have raised concerns of a fragile economic growth going ahead.
Technically speaking, Nifty’s interweek support is seen only at 15901 mark and below the same expect a waterfall of selling towards 15200-15250 mark.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Further, persistent FII outflows on worries over slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates across major countries will hurt Rupee.
Additionally, markets will remain vigilant ahead of inflation data from US to get clues on how aggressive the Fed will be in tightening policy. US$INR (May) is expected to trade in a range of 77.25-77.75
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 324.17 points or 0.60% at 54689.02, and the Nifty was down 10.40 points or 0.06% at 16229.60.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
Asian shares inch up from near two-year lows ahead of US inflation data
Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday from close to two-year lows hit in the previous session and the dollar held steady, ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data that will offer a guide to how aggressively the U.S. Fed will raise rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.45%, trading marginally above its lowest level since July 2020 touched the day before. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3%.
Paradeep Phosphates IPO price band at Rs 39-42
The Red Herring Prospectus of Paradeep Phosphates (PPL) dated May 6, 2022 was filed with the Registrar of Companies, Odisha at Cuttack, on May 7, 2022.
Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (ZACL) has been informed by PPL that the Bid/Offer opening will be on May 17, 2022 and Bid/Offer closing will be on May 19, 2022. Anchor Investors shall Bid one Working Day prior to the Bid/Offer Opening Date, i.e., on May 13, 2022.
PPL and the Selling Shareholders have finalized the price band to range from Rs39 to Rs42. Additionally, the Bid Lot for the Offer has been finalized to be 350 Equity Shares and in multiples of 350 Equity Shares thereafter.
India's retail inflation likely accelerated to an 18-month high in April: Poll
India's retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices and staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month, a Reuters poll found.
The jump has been long anticipated following the Indian government's decision to wait until after key state elections in March to hike fuel prices. Energy prices globally have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the consumer price index (CPI) basket, reached a multi-month high in March and is expected to remain elevated due to higher vegetable and cooking oil prices globally.
USFDA issues 6 observations for Aurobindo Pharma unit
The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Aurobindo Pharma’s Unit VII, an oral manufacturing facility situated at Jedcherla, Hyderabad, from 2nd to 10th May 2022. At the end of the inspection, we have been issued a ‘Form 483’ with six observations, company said in iots release.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar hovered near a two-decade high against major peers on Wednesday, ahead of a key reading on inflation that should provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening monetary policy.
The dollar index, which measures the currency versus six rivals, was around flat at 103.92, not far from the high of 104.49 reached at the start of the week for the first time since December 2002.
Results Today:
China's factory inflation eases to slowest in a year
China's producer prices rose at the slowest pace in a year in April, despite the surge in global commodity costs, leaving room for more stimulus to shore up the flagging economy, which faces pressure from heavy COVID-19 curbs.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 8.0% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Wednesday, following an 8.3% rise in March but faster than the 7.7% growth tipped by a Reuters poll.
The consumer price index (CPI) gained 2.1% from a year earlier, the fastest pace in five months, speeding up from March's 1.5% growth and beating expectations for a 1.8% rise.
The slower rise in the PPI was driven by government measures to stabilise commodity prices and increase supply, the NBS said in a separate statement.
Oil falls
Oil edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday, sustaining the previous session's weakness that was caused by risks to demand from an economic recession and on uncertainty about an embargo on Russian oil by the European Union.
Brent crude was down 86 cents, or 1.1%, at $101.60 a barrel by 0002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 80 cents, or 0.8%, to $98.96 a barrel.
Petrol, diesel rates Update:
Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for 35 days now. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.
According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.
Vodafone Idea Q4 losses narrow to Rs 6,563 crore
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated losses to Rs 6,563.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March compared to same period of the previous year, while its realisation per user or ARPU improved sharply on a sequential basis.
The losses were at Rs 7,022.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a company filing.
Its revenue from operations rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,239.5 crore in Q4 FY22.
SEBIamendsInvITsrule
Capital markets regulator SEBI came out with a new norm to implement draft filing fees to be paid by infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) for initial offer and rights issue.
Now InvITs are required to pay non-refundable filing fees of 0.1 per cent in case of initial offer and 0.05 per cent in case of rights issue of the total issue size, including green shoe option, at the time of filing of draft placement memorandum or offer letter with respect to private placement, SEBI said in a notification uploaded on its website on Tuesday.
Earlier, the InvIT was required to pay non-refundable filing fees of 0.1 per cent of the total issue size, irrespective of the type of issue.
To give this effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has amended InvIT rules.
Venus Pipes & Tubes raises Rs 49.62 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer Venus Pipes & Tubes on May 10 mopped up Rs 49.62 crore from three anchor investors, ahead of its IPO.
The public issue will open for subscription on May 11 and close on May 13.
The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised the allocation of 15.22 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 326 per share.
Asian Markets trade mixed
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 38 points or 0.23 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,173 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends mixed:
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, with big growth shares rising after the previous day's selloff as Treasury yields tumbled.
Bank shares fell along with yields. The benchmark 10-year note yield dropped from more than a three-year high to below 3%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.96 points, or 0.26%, to 32,160.74, the S&P 500, gained 9.81 points, or 0.25%, to 4,001.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.42 points, or 0.98%, to 11,737.67.
Cipla Q4 results
Cipla Ltd, one of India’s top pharmaceutical companies, on May 10 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 362 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, a decline of 12 percent from Rs 413 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company had registered a PAT of Rs 729 crore in the previous quarter.
Consolidated revenues for the Mumbai-based company stood at Rs 5,260 crore, up by 14 percent compared to Rs 4,606 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue in the October–December quarter stood at Rs 5,479 crore.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower in yet another volatile session on May 10 amid mixed global cues and selling across sectors, barring FMCG and bank.
At close, the Sensex was down 105.82 points, or 0.19 percent, at 54,364.85, and the Nifty was down 61.90 points, or 0.38 percent, at 16,240.
Coal India, Tata Steel, ONGC, Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were HUL, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank.
On the sectoral front, Nifty energy, IT, metal and pharma indices were down 1-5 percent. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank added 0.6 percent.
Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling 2 percent each.
Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.