May 10, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high led by PSU bank, metal, pharma stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Pharma, metal and PSU Bank indices rose 2 percent each, while energy index added 1 percent.

  • May 10, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

    Relief to postpone financial stress from India’s Covid-19 surge: Fitch Ratings

    There are growing indications that India’s latest wave of Covid-19 infections will add to risks among financial institutions (FIs) by sapping near-term momentum from the economic recovery, says Fitch Ratings. 

    Measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 5 May will provide some relief to FIs in the next 12-24 months, but largely at the expense of postponing the recognition and resolution of underlying asset-quality problems, it added.

  • May 10, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Vivimed Labs shares hit upper circuit: Vivimed Labs received Government of India approval to manufacture and market Favipiravir Tablet 200 mg & 400 mg under Vivimed’s brand name “Favulous” across India. It is used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

  • May 10, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Arihant Capital on Dabur India: At current market price of Rs 535, Dabur India is trading at a FY23 P/E of 46.2x to its EPS of Rs 11.6. The management targets high single digit volume growth in FY22E. It expects to maintain operating margin 20-21 percent with price increases and cost saving measures. While rural is expected to sustain a healthy growth trend in FY22 too. Also the company is continuously increasing its direct reach (E-commerce grew 2x YoY (5-6 percent of domestic sales).The segment’s increased salience will continue to drive premiumization). 

    We value Dabur at PE of 43x to its FY23E EPS of Rs 11.6, which yields a target price of Rs 498. We assign a reduce rating on the stock.

  • May 10, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The markets are trading well above the resistance of 14700. If we maintain this today, we can scale up higher to 15200-15250. Since we have been able to cross 14700, this level has now become a good support for the Nifty. 

    As long as this holds, we can use any dip or intraday correction to buy into the markets for higher targets. If 14700 breaks on a closing basis, the index could slip to 14400.

  • May 10, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

    TelOne Zimbabwe selects Tejas for network capacity expansion:

    Tejas Networks today announced that TelOne, one of Zimbabwe’s largest telecom entities and the most affordable internet service provider, has deployed Tejas’ 100G/100G+ coherent DWDM solution.

    At 10:24 hrs Tejas Networks was quoting at Rs 186.35, down Rs 1.30, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.

  • May 10, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    JSPL makes prepayment of Rs 2462 crore to lenders:

    JSPL is its press release said that it has made a prepayment of Rs 2,462 crore to its term lenders.

    Jindal Steel & Power touched a 52-week high of Rs 501.60 and quoting at Rs 491.10, up Rs 10.70, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.

  • May 10, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    BSE Healthcare index rose 2 percent led by the Bliss GVS Pharma, Gufic Biosciences and Wockhardt:

  • May 10, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit falls 45%:

    The country's largest cement manufacturer on May 7 registered a 45.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,775.23 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. But the adjusted profit grew by 57 percent, compared to Rs 1,129 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    Consolidated revenue grew by 32.7 percent YoY to Rs 14,405.61 crore in March 2021 quarter, with volume growth at 28 percent YoY.

    UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 6,404.55, down Rs 80.25, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.

  • May 10, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Avenue Supermarts net profit up 52% at Rs 413.88 crore:

    D-Mart retail chain operator Avenue Supermarts on May 8 clocked a healthy 52.6 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 413.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

    Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,411.7 crore in Q4FY21, the company added.

    Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 2,871.05, down Rs 17.70, or 0.61 percent on the BSE.

