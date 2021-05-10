Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high led by PSU bank, metal, pharma stocks

May 10, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

Relief to postpone financial stress from India’s Covid-19 surge: Fitch Ratings

There are growing indications that India’s latest wave of Covid-19 infections will add to risks among financial institutions (FIs) by sapping near-term momentum from the economic recovery, says Fitch Ratings.

Measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 5 May will provide some relief to FIs in the next 12-24 months, but largely at the expense of postponing the recognition and resolution of underlying asset-quality problems, it added.