Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; Asia, US markets fall

March 08, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Dollar jumps as Powell flags higher terminal rate

The dollar hit a three-month month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is likely to raise rates more than previously expected and warned that the process of getting inflation back to 2% has "a long way to go."

The dollar index rose as high as 105.65, up 1.3% on the day and the highest since Dec. 6. The euro dropped 1.28% to $1.0548.

The greenback reached 137.17 Japanese yen , up around 0.9% on the day and the highest since Dec. 20.

Sterling slipped 1.68% to $1.1824, after hitting $1.1822, the lowest since Nov. 21.

The Aussie dollar dropped 2.24% to $0.6582, the lowest since Nov. 11.