Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the Indian indices

March 08, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

Asian Markets trade higher:

Asian shares rallied on Monday while the dollar held near three-month peaks after the U.S. Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and a surprisingly strong payrolls report augured well for a global economic rebound.

There was also upbeat news in Asia, as China’s exports surged 155% in February compared with a year earlier when much of the economy shut down to fight the coronavirus.