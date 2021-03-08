English
March 08, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,110 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices were trading higher tracking positive close from the US markets.

  • March 08, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

    In the short term, until the market is not breaking 15,280 levels, our bias should be on the downside. In the coming week, we could see Nifty/Sensex touching 14,750/50,000 or 14,550/49,300 levels. On the higher side, 15,150/51,200 and 15,280/51,600 would be major hurdles. The focus should be on FMCG and auto companies.

  • March 08, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Brent cracks $70 for first time:

    Brent crude futures jumped above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while U.S. crude touched its highest in more than two years, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, reported Reuters.

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar fell against the currencies of major commodity exporters on Monday as investors increased bets on countries that will benefit from rising prices for oil, metals, and other goods.

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade higher:

    Asian shares rallied on Monday while the dollar held near three-month peaks after the U.S. Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and a surprisingly strong payrolls report augured well for a global economic rebound.

    There was also upbeat news in Asia, as China’s exports surged 155% in February compared with a year earlier when much of the economy shut down to fight the coronavirus.

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Wall Street ends higher:

    Wall Street and a gauge of global equity markets on Friday recovered from earlier losses as investors took stock of a report that showed faster-than-expected U.S. jobs growth but which had previously stoked inflation concerns.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 446.98 points, or 1.45%, to 31,371.12, the S&P 500 gained 59.5 points, or 1.58%, to 3,827.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 147.19 points, or 1.16%, to 12,870.66.

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 156.50 points or 1.05 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,110 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Market on Friday:

    The market fell for the second consecutive day on March 5 amid weak global cues, with the Sensex closing 440.76 points, or 0.87 percent, lower at 50,405.32 and the Nifty ending 142.70 points, or 0.95 percent, down at 14,938.10.

    All the sectoral indices ended in the red. The Nifty PSU bank index shed 4 percent and the metal index slipped 2.7 percent. The Nifty auto, IT and pharma indices were down a percent each.

    Mid and smallcaps indices underperformed the main indices, with a loss of 1.5-2 percent.

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • March 08, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

