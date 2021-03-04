English
March 04, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red, Nifty around 15,100 dragged by metal, HDFC twins

HDFC, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among major losers on the Nifty. All the sectoral indices are trading in the red.

  • March 04, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Crisil revises Indian Bank's bond outlook

    Indian Bank share price gained over a percent in the morning session on March 4 after Crisil revised bank's Tier 1, Tier 2 and Infrastructure Bonds' ratings to "stable" from "negative".

  • March 04, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The Indian rupee loges its biggest single session rise against the US dollar due to inflow of FPI on firm risk mood. It made high of 72.71 in the intraday session. 

    Treasury bond yield climb a bit in yesterday evening session will affect the local currency today, DXY trading above $91 mark. Technically, USDINR March Future closed at 73.13 on previous trading session, market could see bullish momentum up to 73.45 levels and above this it may go towards 74.10 in today’s session. Asian equities trading lower in today’s morning session.

  • March 04, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee gained in the early trade on March 4. It opened 33 paise higher at 73.03 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 73.36, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

    On March 3, the Indian rupee rose 64 paise and ended near the day's high at 72.72 per dollar against previous close of 73.36.

  • March 04, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    IOC proposes sale of hydrogen facilities instead of oil, gas pipelines: Report

    Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is not very keen on selling a stake in its pipelines and has instead proposed to sell some of its hydrogen-producing facilities.

    Indian Oil plans to hive off some of its hydrogen-producing units and sulphur recovery facilities at its refineries to a separate entity and sell stakes in it to one or more private companies, Economic Times reported, citing sources.

    Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 101.90, down Rs 0.70, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

  • March 04, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) share price added over 2 percent in the early trade on March 4 as the company said it is acquiring stake in Gangavaram Port.

    "... is acquiring the 31.5% stake (~ 16.3 crore shares) held by Windy Lakeside Investment (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) in Gangavaram Port (GPL), at Rs 120 per share for a consideration of Rs 1,954 crore and subject to regulatory approval," company said in a press release.

  • March 04, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    Due to huge volatility in the Dollar index and US yields, similar actions were seen in the rupee. However, we feel the rupee has moved towards its major support and bounce could be seen from 73 levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.13 in the last session. The open interest increased by 5% in the March series and 14% in the April series.

  • March 04, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Nifty Metal Index fell 2 percent dragged by the Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, SAIL, Hindustan Copper:

  • March 04, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    Angel Broking business updates:

    The company's February 2021 client base stood at 37.5 lakh against 17.1 lakh, a YoY growth of 119 percent. The gross client acquisition for February was at 2.9 lakh versus 70,000.

  • March 04, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel prices stable:

    Petrol and diesel prices across the country remain stable for the fifth day after a steep rise in fuel prices on February 27, 2021.

    The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained stable at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

