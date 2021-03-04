Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red, Nifty around 15,100 dragged by metal, HDFC twins

March 04, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:

The Indian rupee loges its biggest single session rise against the US dollar due to inflow of FPI on firm risk mood. It made high of 72.71 in the intraday session.

Treasury bond yield climb a bit in yesterday evening session will affect the local currency today, DXY trading above $91 mark. Technically, USDINR March Future closed at 73.13 on previous trading session, market could see bullish momentum up to 73.45 levels and above this it may go towards 74.10 in today’s session. Asian equities trading lower in today’s morning session.