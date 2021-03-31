Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid mixed global cues; SpiceJet in focus

March 31, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The short term trend of Nifty is positive and the market is expected to sustain above the crucial overhead resistance of 14,900 by next session. A sustainable move above this hurdle is expected to pull Nifty up to 15,200 in the short term. Any failure to do so could bring minor downward correction in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 14,750.