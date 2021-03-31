English
March 31, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid mixed global cues; SpiceJet in focus

Nifty Bank and IT shed 1 percent each, while buying seen in the FMCG and Pharma names.

  • March 31, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Financial year closing has triggered significant buying in the US$INR pair as it moved to the highest levels in almost a month. A move above 74.10 may trigger a further pullback in the currency pair.
     
    The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at | 73.83 in the last session, gaining more than 1%. The open interest increased by almost 12% for the April series.

  • March 31, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research  Analyst, HDFC Securities 

    The short term trend of Nifty is positive and the market is expected to sustain above the crucial overhead resistance of 14,900 by next session. A sustainable move above this hurdle is expected to pull Nifty up to 15,200 in the short term. Any failure to do so could bring minor downward correction in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 14,750.

  • March 31, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • March 31, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on March 31 amid mixed global cues with Nifty below 14800.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 336.90 points or 0.67% at 49799.68, and the Nifty was down 82.30 points or 0.55% at 14762.80. About 555 shares have advanced, 520 shares declined, and 73 shares are unchanged.

  • March 31, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat to negative on the back of mixed global cues, led by rising US treasury yields on optimism surrounding vaccine rollouts and reopening of economies. US markets ended lower tracking losses in tech stocks amid rise in bond yields.

  • March 31, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 112 points or 0.22% at 50248.58, and the Nifty was up 22.80 points or 0.15% at 14867.90.

  • March 31, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity

  • March 31, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity

  • March 31, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Oil rises on expectations OPEC+ will maintain supply discipline

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, paring overnight losses a day ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies, with investors betting the producers will largely agree to extend their supply curbs into May.

