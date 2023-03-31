Closing Bell: Nifty ends around 17,350, Sensex gains 1,031 points; all sectors in the green

The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Domestic indices ended the last day of the month on optimistic note led by rally in global markets and FIIs turning net buyers. Sharp decline in India VIX from recent high of 17 zones to 12.8 levels, too supported the markets. Nifty opened gap up and continuously strengthen throughout the session to close with handsome gains of 279 points (+1.6%) at 17360 levels. All sectors ended in green with Oil & Gas, IT and Realty being major gainers.
Niche sectors like Sugar and Defence too were in limelight and we expect this momentum to continue. Large order inflows from government to various defence companies lifted the sector, while rally in sugar stock was seen due to increase in refined sugar prices and government’s thrust to double the ethanol blending by 2025. While Nifty ended FY23 on a flat note (-0.6%), Nifty midcap 100 closed with gains of 1%. However, Nifty Smallcap 100 succumbed to the global pressure - down 14% in FY23.
In FY24, we expect strong earnings growth of around 15% – largely because of improving margins as raw material prices cool-off. This would be further supported by demand revival that had moderated out since Q3FY23. Valuation too has come off substantially from 24x 1-year forward P/E in Oct’21 to 17x currently (v/s 20x long period average), offering moderate margin of safety.
In the near term, focus will now remain on RBI’s policy meeting next week, where 25-bps rate hike is expected in line with the hikes done by major global central banks. Apart from this, markets will also react to monthly Auto sales number data that will be released over the weekend.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Nifty broke out upwards on March 31 aided by positive global cues and year end buying. At close, Nifty was up 1.63% or 279.1 points at 17359.8. Volumes on the NSE were a little higher than recent average. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty as advance decline ratio rose to 2.28:1. Indian markets outperformed all other Asian markets for the day.
Global stock markets edged higher Friday, with investors assimilating mixed Chinese activity ahead of the release of key inflation data on both sides of the Atlantic even as the fears of banking crisis waned.
Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to equal-weight (EW), with the narrowing valuation premiums and a resilient economy.
Nifty rose smartly on March 31 with an upgap (above the highs of the previous 4 sessions). 17451-17529 could be the resistance for Nifty in the near term, while 17225 could be a support. Nifty rose 2.45% over the week – the largest weekly gains in 9 months. As we enter a new fiscal year, we may see some more gains before pre Q4 results nervousness kicks in.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
Markets ended the last session of the financial year on a high note, tracking firm global markets and supportive local cues. After the gap-up start, Nifty extended the positive tone as the session progressed and finally settled at 17,359.75 levels; up by 1.63%. All sectors contributed to the move wherein energy, IT and banking deserve special mention. In line with the trend, the market breadth was also inclined strongly on the advancing side.
Markets are taking comfort from stability in the global markets and we expect the positive tone to continue. On the index front, Nifty has finally ended a 2-week long consolidation phase (16,800-17,200) and it might take a breather around 17,400 before marching towards 17,600 levels. Amid all positivity, participants shouldn’t go overboard and maintain their focus on stock selection.
Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Analyst, Kotak Securities
Markets saw a perfect ending to FY23 as charged bulls went berserk on Dalal Street thus propelling both the benchmark indices to close above the psychological mark. The rally was long overdue as fading worries over the recent turmoil in the US and European banking industry prompted investors to latch upon the beaten down stocks. Also, falling US bond yields and the return of FIIs into the local markets in recent sessions have bolstered the market sentiment.
Technically, on daily charts the Nifty has formed a higher bottom formation and on weekly charts it has formed a long bullish candle which is broadly positive. In addition, after a long time the index is trading above the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) level which too is indicating further uptrend from the current levels.
For traders, 20-day SMA or 17,200 would act as a sacrosanct support zone, and above the same the index could rally till the 200-day SMA or 17,450 -17,550. However, below the 20-day SMA, uptrend would be vulnerable.
Meanwhile, in the Bank Nifty, positive sentiment is likely to continue in the near future and 40,200 could be the key support level. Above which, it could rally till the 50-day SMA or 40,800. Any further upside could lift the Bank Nifty till 41,250.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
Nifty witnessed continuation of positive momentum from the previous trading session and closed the day on with handsome gains of ~280 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty has managed to close above the 20-day moving average (17214) which is a sign of strength.
The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicator is suggesting further upside. The index is likely to test the zone of 17480 – 17500 where resistance in the form of the 200-day moving average and the upper end of the falling channel is placed.
A key observation to note here is that on the monthly chart the Nifty has managed to close above the 20-Month moving average (17351) which is a positive sign. In terms of price pattern, it has formed a Doji pattern indicating a pause after falling for three consecutive months. During April, Nifty is likely to witness a rebound with IT, Energy, Metals, Capital Goods and PSU banks leading from the front.
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
Bulls remained at the helm as the benchmark Nifty closed well above the crucial resistance level of 17250. On the daily chart, the index has moved above the recent consolidation, suggesting a rise in optimism.
The momentum oscillator RSI has entered a bullish crossover. The trend is likely to remain strong as long as it remains above 17200. On the higher end, the next important level is 17500–17600, where bears will be waiting.
Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
The Indian rupee marked the second weekly and best quarterly gains in the last nine quarters following lower trade deficits and lower crude oil prices. The foreign fund inflows and stronger regional currencies also supported the rupee’s recovery.
Ahead of next week’s RBI monetary policy decision, the rupee is expected to trade between 81.70 to 82.50. Market participants are already pricing in a quarter basis points increase in the interest rate and expecting a pause for the later part of the year.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
As the financial year drew to a close, the market witnessed an upward trend marked by bullish moves in the banking and IT sectors driven by robust global cues. Notably, an increased interest from foreign institutional investors due to the moderation in Indian stock valuations also aided. While the US market awaits the release of personal consumption expenditures data, which is considered a crucial indicator for forecasting the Federal Reserve's future actions, domestic investors await the RBI MPC meeting scheduled next week.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Domestic equity markets ended the week on a strong note. For the week, domestic markets closed in the positive territory. Sensex 30 and Nifty 50 index rose more than 2%. BSE Midcap and BSE Small-cap index gained ~ 1-2%. Most of the sectoral indices reported positive gains during the week. However, BSE Power index saw negative returns during the week.
Key global equity markets also witnessed a recovery, even though sentiments remained volatile. Euro zone headline inflation slowed to 6.9% in March 2023, down from 8.5% in February 2023.
Crude oil price rose this week from the lows witnessed earlier this month. Markets will continue to focus on inflation numbers across key economies and related Central Bank actions. Domestic markets will keenly watch out for RBI policy meet scheduled next week. Over the coming weeks, the market will also start focusing on Q4FY23 earnings season.
Rupee Close:
Indian rupee ended 15 paise higher at 82.18 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.33.
Market Close
: benchmark indices ended on a strong note with Nifty above 17,300 amid buying seen across the sectors.
At close, the Sensex was up 1,031.43 points or 1.78% at 58,991.52, and the Nifty was up 279.10 points or 1.63% at 17,359.80. About 2322 shares advanced, 1145 shares declined, and 108 shares unchanged.
Top gainers on the Nifty included Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors, while losers included Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.
All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Information Technology index up 2.5 percent, while auto, bank, FMCG, Capital Goods, Realty and Oil & Gas up 1 percent each.
The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.
Jefferies View On SBI Cards & Payment Services
-Initiate buy call, target at Rs 900 per share
-Penetration into SBI Base, co-branded card tie-ups to drive market share gain
-NIMs to bottom in H1FY24 & could inch higher over FY24-26e
-Profit to grow at 23% CAGR over FY23-26e
-Company’s underperformance versus Nifty in the past 6 months reflects concerns around NIM
-Our residual income valuation implies 26x FY25e EPS & 5.8x FY25e BV
SBI Cards & Payment Services was quoting at Rs 739, up Rs 18.90, or 2.62 percent on the BSE.
Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
Indian Rupee appreciated today amid weak dollar and positive domestic markets. FII inflows over the past 2 sessions also supported the domestic currency. However, surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains. Crude oil has gained by about 7.5% this week. Dollar declined on decline in safe haven appeal amid easing worries over the banking crisis in US. Lower revision to the US GDP and rising weekly unemployment claims also weighed on the greenback.
We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on month end Dollar demand from importers and lower level buying of Dollars by RBI. However, rise in risk appetite in global markets and a soft Dollar may support Rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of India’s fiscal deficit and current account deficit data and US core CPE deflator. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 81.60 to Rs 82.80 in the near term.
Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities, HDFC Securities
Crude Oil prices retreated on Friday as short term traders took profit after recent rallied in price with benchmark NYMEX WTI crude oil were trading down by 0.60% at $73.80 per barrel. WTI Crude oil price still up almost 6.0% for this week on back of supply concern and improved risk on sentiment.
Earlier this week disruption of Kurdistan's oil exports looks set to continue into further, with oil production in the region being shut in due to limited storage capacity. Also U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week added bullish sentiment in oil price.
We expect Crude oil price should consolidate in upper range with positive bias. NYMEX WTI Crude oil prices face resistance at $75.0 per barrel and support at $71.95 per barrel for the day. MCX Crude Oil April future having supports at Rs 6200 and resistance at Rs 6020 for the day.
Nomura View On Reliance Industries
-Buy rating, target at Rs 2,850 per share
-Progressing towards listing JFSL; listing expected in the coming months
-Recent decline in company’s share price has been underpinned by index-related sell-off
-Outlook across company’s businesses remains strong
-Expect company to lay down strong roadmap for growth in financials sector in coming AGM
-Equity shareholders of RIL will receive 1 share of JFSL for each share held in RIL
Jefferies View On Bharat Electronics
-Buy call, target at Rs 125 per share
-Company has been gaining share in spend on the back of indigenisation
-India’s domestic defence procurement budget is up just 18% YoY in FY24E
-Rs 50,100 crore orderbook (2.7x FY23E Revenues) provides FY24E-25E revenue visibility
-Secular theme offers some protection in an uncertain global recessionary environment
Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 97.40, up Rs 5.91, or 6.46 percent.
Rahul Kalantri VP- Commodities , Mehta Equities
Gold prices surged to an over one-year high in March, breaking the USD 2,000 mark for the first time since 2022. Year 2022 was a record-breaking year for central banks in terms of buying gold which was ~1136 tonnes in total. Geopolitical tensions and slowdown in the global economy usually lift the demand for gold as it is considered as a safe investment product during the periods of uncertainty. A recovery in the US dollar and rising bond yields also weighed on the outlook for gold.
After hitting a two-decade high in September, the US currency shed significantly early this year which has also supported the gold prices to maintain the northward momentum.
Going forward, uncertainty over Fed’s next action would keep gold prices volatile and north. We believe there is a high probability that the US central bank may hike rates until they get to see high inflation levels back to the target as per the FOMC committee. This may continue to put pressure on gold. However, a firm physical demand from China and India would limit major selling pressure on prices.
We continue to maintain the outlook for continued buying by this sector, with emerging market countries leading the charge as their allocations languish behind those of advanced economies. For short term gold would trade in the range of USD 1920-USD 2078 either side breakout of the range could give further direction based on FED action.
For a longer term, if gold breaks and sustains above USD 2078 then we would see a big upside move that could go till USD 2240 & USD 2365 levels. In the domestic market, gold might come to levels of 64500 & 66800.
Coal India surpasses annual output target for first time in 17 years
Coal India Ltd said on Friday it had breached its annual production target of 700 million tonnes, the first time it had surpassed its goal since the fiscal year that ended in March 2006.
The world's largest coal mining company will likely end the fiscal year ending on Friday with an output of 703.4 million tonnes, it said, 13% higher than the 622.6 million tonnes it produced the previous fiscal year.
JTL Industries completes amalgamation with Chetan Industries
JTL Industries has completed its merger with Chetan Industries Limited and has operationalized additional 36,000 MTPA capacity at Mandi Plant, Punjab.
Market at 3 PM
Benchmark indices were trading near the day's high with Nifty around 17,350.
The Sensex was up 1,026.48 points or 1.77% at 58,986.57, and the Nifty was up 283.60 points or 1.66% at 17,364.30. About 2349 shares advanced, 950 shares declined, and 91 shares unchanged.
Phoenix Mills Large Trade | 45 lakh shares (2.62% equity) worth Rs 584.98 crore change hands at an average of Rs 1,300 per share.
Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Gold and silver price witnessed profit booking after gaining by more than 1%, on the back of steady dollar, while investors kept their eyes peeled for USinflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move.
On data front, market participants were cautious ahead of the US final Q4 GDP data, which was reported at 2.6%, against previous data at 3.2%.
The Fed's favored inflation gauge, core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), is due later today. Investors will be looking for clues about the path of the UScentral bank's monetary policy.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a roughly 50-50 chance of the Fed maintaining rates at current levels at its May meeting. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1970-1995 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs. 59,500 – 60,300 could be expected.
DCM Shriram commissions capacity expansion at Bharuch plant
DCM Shriram has informed that the expansion of Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride capacity from 60 KPD to 150 KPD (including 15 TPD debottlenecking in existing unit) at Bharuch (Gujarat) plant of the company, has been commissioned.
DCM Shriram was quoting at Rs 757.65, up Rs 8.75, or 1.17 percent.
RVNL emerges as lowest bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 720.67 crore
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for construction of Six Lane Elevated Kona Expressway from km 0.145 to km 7.337 of NH-117 in the state of West Bengal on EPC mode.
The cost of project is Rs 720.67 crore.
January Telecom Data
Reliance Jio net addition stood at 16.58 lakh users in January against 17.08 lakh. Bharti Airtel net addition at 12.81 lakh users in January versus 15.26 lakh, while Vodafone Idea net lost 13.60 lakh users in January versus loss of 24.71 lakh users, MoM.
CIL Nova Petrochemicals to consider sale of polyster yarn unit
CIL Nova Petrochemicals' board members will meet on March 31 to consider the sale of or dispose off the polyster yarn unit in Ahmedabad through slump sale via business transfer agreement (BTA). This is subject to approval of shareholders of the company.
CIL Nova Petrochemicals was quoting at Rs 18.14, down Rs 0.76, or 4.02 percent on the BSE.
Jindal Steel appoints Damodar Mittal & Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay as additional directors
Jindal Steel & Power has appointed Damodar Mittal & Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay as additional directors. The appointment of both is made in the category of executive directors of the company. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi and Sunil Kumar Agrawal have stepped down as directors of the company.
Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 547.95, up Rs 2.55, or 0.47 percent.
Shruti Kant Rustagi resigns as CFO of Lumax Industries
Shruti Kant Rustagi has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Lumax Industries after his transfer to group corporate materials function, with effect from March 31. Kenjiro Nakazono has also resigned as Executive Director - Whole Time Director of the company with effect from April 7.
The board has appointed Ravi Teltia as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer designated of the company with effect from April 1.
REC board approves sale & transfer of entire shareholding of KPS 1 Transmission to Megha Engineering
The Board of Directors of REC in its meeting held on March 30, 2023 approved the sale and transfer of the entire shareholding of KPS 1 Transmission Limited, presently held by REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), wholly owned subsidiary of REC, to Mi s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, the successful bidder selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process.
REC was quoting at Rs 115.65, down Rs 0.05, or 0.04 percent.
IPOs galore in FY24: Here is how much companies plan to raise
Currently, 54 Indian firms are seeking to procure Rs 76,189 crore and have secured market regulator approval, whilst another 19 companies intending to raise approximately Rs 32,940 crore are awaiting the green light from SEBI.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Reliance
|2,335.65
|4.52
|9.50m
|Infosys
|1,428.10
|3.22
|5.68m
|ICICI Bank
|877.30
|3.09
|20.38m
|Tata Motors
|421.20
|2.93
|8.90m
|Nestle
|19,520.15
|2.45
|77.60k
Coal India exceeds current fiscal year production target, aims for 780 Million Tons in FY24
Coal India, a miner owned by the government, announced that it has surpassed its production target of 700 million tons for the current fiscal year.
The company, headquartered in Kolkata, has achieved a production of 703.4 million tons, marking a 13 percent increase from the previous year, with only one day remaining for the fiscal year to end.
As per the filing, Coal India aims to produce 780 million tons for the FY24, beginning from April 1.
Market at 2 pm:
Sensex was up 1,010.11 points or 1.74 percentat 58,970.20, while Nifty was up 279.80 points or 1.64 percentat 17,360.50.About 2,424 shares advanced, 845 shares declined, and 90 shares were unchanged.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
The April series is off to a good start. The relative stability of the world markets is one of the main causes. In addition, FIIs began some cash market buying and some short covering in the F&O market. But, given that they began the April series with 91% of their positions in index futures short, there is still room for a significant short-covering move.
Due to the rise in interest rates in the USA, the Nasdaq was the global equity market leader in the previous decline. But, it has already recovered 20% from its bottom, signalling the conclusion of the bear market. It also suggests that the market anticipates an impending peak in interest rates in the USA.
Historically, the equity market has performed well in April. Technically speaking, Nifty has established a short-term bottom around 16,800 levels, and it successfully crossed its 20-DMA of 17,220 during today's trading session, which is encouraging for the bulls. The 200-DMA of 17,450 is an immediate barrier; above it, we can anticipate a move toward the 17,600 level.
Bajaj Electricals Large Trade | 7.03 lakh shares (0.61% equity) worth Rs 76.45 crore change hands at an average of Rs 1,088 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
Bajaj Electricals was quoting at Rs 1,069.00, down Rs 34.10, or 3.09 percent.
Paytm Large Trade | 8.75 lakh shares (0.13% equity) worth Rs 56.78 crore change hands at an average of Rs 648.45 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
Nifty Information Technology index rose 1 percent supported by Mphasis, Coforge, Infosys
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|MphasiS
|1,785.00
|3.89
|427.16k
|COFORGE LTD.
|3,763.75
|2.82
|150.29k
|Infosys
|1,421.00
|2.71
|4.49m
|LTIMindtree
|4,698.00
|1.68
|189.08k
|HCL Tech
|1,084.65
|1.61
|1.89m
|TCS
|3,188.55
|1.58
|1.29m
|Tech Mahindra
|1,098.00
|1.56
|1.60m
|Wipro
|364.40
|1.49
|2.45m
|L&T Technology
|3,391.50
|1.02
|115.23k
GR Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for project worth Rs 848 crore
GR Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for construction of 4-lane access controlled greenfield highway in Mahabubabed district, on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Telangana.
The project cost is Rs 847.87 crore and the completion period is 730 days from appointed date.
Further, the company has also received Letter of Award from NHAI for 4 road projects worth Rs 3,713 crore in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.
Nomura View On Lupin
-Buy call, target Rs 856 per share
-Expect investors’ concerns to remain high
-Number of inspection observations for Pithampur unit is high
-Six observations were issued for Pithampur Unit following inspection in Jan 2019
-Assessment of US FDA outcome can’t be made until details of observations are available
Lupin was quoting at Rs 645.80, down Rs 6.65, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.
Currently, 54 Indian firms are seeking to procure Rs 76,189 crore and have secured market regulator approval, whilst another 19 companies intending to raise approximately Rs 32,940 crore are awaiting the green light from SEBI.
Mahindra Lifespace arm transfers 9.24 acres of residential land to Alliance Group
Mahindra Lifespace Developers' subsidiary Mahindra World City Developers has transferred land admeasuring 9.24 acres on perpetual lease within the Mahindra World City, Chennai to Alliance Budget Housing India for the development of a multi-storey residential project.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers was quoting at Rs 351.00, up Rs 16.30, or 4.87 percent.
Cyrus Mody, Founder & Managing Partner, Viceroy Properties
Although real estate sales in the month of March witnessed a marginal dip as compared to the previous year, the end-user-driven property market has attracted a lot of interest from buyers of Luxury homes. Buyers have understood the importance of larger and well-planned spaces and are reconsidering their priorities.
During this festive season of Gudi Padwa, there is a huge demand and positive buyer sentiment toward upgrading to a better lifestyle and the preference is for projects that provide spacious homes and all-inclusive amenities.
According to the State Government data, Mumbai saw 11,913 registrations until March 30th, 2023.
We foresee this sentiment to continue irrespective of the mild turbulence in the economy as home buying sentiment in the luxury segment continues to piggyback on the sensibilities of upgrading to a bigger and better home, especially in newer micro-markets emerging due to the infrastructural boost.