Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher amid positive global cues

March 29, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company approved investment worth Rs 821.3 crore in 5 projects including transmission system strengthening beyond Kolhapur for export of power from solar & wind energy zones in Southern Region, transmission system strengthening for Srinagar-Leh transmission system, augmentation of transformation capacity in southern region, and augmentation of transformation capacity at Kurukshetra & Patiala substations.

Somany Ceramics: The board approved the investment upto Rs 9.50 crore in company's subsidiary SR Continental, by way of subscription of equity shares. Out of the approved investment of Rs 9.50 crore, the company has now invested Rs 2.50 crore by way of right issue.

G R Infraprojects: The company has emerged as L-1 bidder for two projects - four laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Govindpur to Rajura in Maharashtra, and another four laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Bamni to MH/TG Border in Maharashta on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Commercial Operation NH(O).

Dolfin Rubbers: The board has approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share for every three existing equity shares held by the members, and also decided to migrate the company from BSE SME Platform to Main Board of BSE and NSE Limited.

Welspun Specialty Solutions: The company has received Rs 15.97 crore from one of its customer, a public sector undertaking after an arbitral award passed in favour of the company. This payment is with regard to certain disputes that arose out of a contract for supply of seamless pipes by the company.

Tata Power: The company has collaborated with Rustomjee Group, the leading real estate developer, to provide end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Aurobindo Pharma: The company has acquired business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare, for Rs 171 crore. Veritaz operates in pharmaceutical industry in India and sells branded generic formulations and other health care related products.