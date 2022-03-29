Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,593.49
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,222.00
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|35,710.50
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bharti Airtel
|733.05
|23.70
|+3.34%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UPL
|780.75
|-18.35
|-2.30%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2736.90
|33.05
|+1.22%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|36026.05
|-126.25
|-0.35%
The initial public offering of agricultural produce and commodities exporter Uma Exports received good response especially from retail investors on the first day of bidding, March 28 as the IPO was subscribed 2.14 times garnering bids for 1.97 crore equity shares against offer size of 92.30 lakh equity shares.
Retail investors bid 2.90 times the portion set aside for them, while the quota of non-institutional investors was subscribed 46 percent.
Qualified institutional buyers have not started bidding yet. Half of the offer is for QIBs, 35 percent for retail investors and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.
Uma Exports is planning to raise Rs 60 crore through its maiden public offer which is a fresh issue of shares.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Power Grid Corporation of India: The company approved investment worth Rs 821.3 crore in 5 projects including transmission system strengthening beyond Kolhapur for export of power from solar & wind energy zones in Southern Region, transmission system strengthening for Srinagar-Leh transmission system, augmentation of transformation capacity in southern region, and augmentation of transformation capacity at Kurukshetra & Patiala substations.
Somany Ceramics: The board approved the investment upto Rs 9.50 crore in company's subsidiary SR Continental, by way of subscription of equity shares. Out of the approved investment of Rs 9.50 crore, the company has now invested Rs 2.50 crore by way of right issue.
G R Infraprojects: The company has emerged as L-1 bidder for two projects - four laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Govindpur to Rajura in Maharashtra, and another four laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Bamni to MH/TG Border in Maharashta on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Commercial Operation NH(O).
Dolfin Rubbers: The board has approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share for every three existing equity shares held by the members, and also decided to migrate the company from BSE SME Platform to Main Board of BSE and NSE Limited.
Welspun Specialty Solutions: The company has received Rs 15.97 crore from one of its customer, a public sector undertaking after an arbitral award passed in favour of the company. This payment is with regard to certain disputes that arose out of a contract for supply of seamless pipes by the company.
Tata Power: The company has collaborated with Rustomjee Group, the leading real estate developer, to provide end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Aurobindo Pharma: The company has acquired business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare, for Rs 171 crore. Veritaz operates in pharmaceutical industry in India and sells branded generic formulations and other health care related products.
A total of three stocks are banned from trading in the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange on March 29 after these securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
The exchange has added one fresh stock to the list and removed three for Tuesday.
PVR, which announced a merger with its competitor Inox Leisure, is the latest addition to the ban list which dropped Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, and SAIL.
Vodafone Idea and Sun TV Network continue to be on the F&O ban list released by the exchange on Monday evening.
Chennai-based learning solutions provider Veranda Learning Solutions on March 28 raised Rs 46.75 crore from three anchor investors, ahead of public issue launch.
The company informed exchanges that they have finalised allocation of 34,12,500 equity shares to anchor investors, at an upper price band of Rs 137 per equity share.
AG Dynamic Funds acquired Rs 25 crore worth of equity shares, Resonanace Opportunities Fund bought Rs 10 crore worth of shares, and Next Orbit Ventures have been allocated shares worth Rs 11.74 crore by the company, through anchor book.
Veranda Learning Solutions is going to open its maiden public offer for subscription on March 29 and the last day would be March 31.
The company has fixed a price band at Rs 130-137 per equity share for the offer.
The public issue comprises equity shares worth Rs 200 crore by the company. It means the company will issue 1.53 crore equity shares at the lower price band and 1.45 crore shares at the higher price band.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 28 provided an option to the investors in Ruchi Soya's Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their applications. The withdrawal window will remain open till March 30.
The window for withdrawal of bids will be available on "March 28, 29 and 30", the regulator said, adding that the procedure for withdrawal shall be informed to the investors via an advertisement.
Asset manager BlackRock, and Mubadala Investment, the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates, are in talks to invest around $500 million and $200 million, respectively, in a proposed new energy entity to be floated by Tata Power.
The new vehicle will house all renewable energy assets of Tata Power, including hydropower, as well as its transmission and distribution business.
"Schaeffler India is on the verge of breaking out from the last three months' price consolidation. Indicators and oscillators like RSI, DMI and MACD have been showing strength in the current upmove."
Canada Pension Fund to sell 0.56% stake in SBI Life insurance:
SBI Life insurance on March 28 launched a block deal wherein Canada Pension Fund will sell its 0.56 percent stake in the company at a price band of Rs 1,039 - Rs 1,077 apiece, per a CNBC-TV18 report.
This is the second sale by Canada Pension Fund in a week. Last week it sold 4 crore shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The Canada Pension Fund on March 23 offloaded 1.41 to 2.02 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 1,681.26-1,769.75 per share.