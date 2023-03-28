Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; US markets mixed, Asia trades firm

March 28, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty witnessed an extremely volatile day of trade yesterday. It witnessed sharp swings in both directions and ultimately managed to close in the green up ~40 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty traded within the range of the previous trading session. Intraday it made an attempt to cross the key hourly averages however it failed and also witnessed sharp selling pressure.

The intraday moves were violent and Nifty is unable to sustain at higher levels indicating weakness. On the downside the Nifty is within the range of 16,910 – 16,970 where the crucial fibonacci retracement levels are placed. It is holding on to the supports however unable to surpass the resistance and hence we are witnessing the sideways consolidation.

The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover and thus we shall continue to maintain our positive outlook on the index. On the upside initial targets are placed at 17,200 and above that it can extend higher to 17,450 – 17,500. The crucial support zone is placed at 16,910 – 16,870.