Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; US markets mixed, Asia trades firm

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,064 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:05 IST. US markets ended on mixed note, while Asian markets are trading higher.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 11 paise down at 82.37 in a day of lacklustre trading. Over the near term we could see a range play out as we near the end of the financial year. We expect a range of 82.00 and 82.65 on spot.
NDTV appoints Upendra Kumar Sinha as non-executive chairperson & additional director
New Delhi Television (NDTV) has approved the appointment of Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director and also as Non-Executive Chairperson of the company; and Ms. Dipali Goenka, as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Woman Director.
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
The trend remains bearish as the benchmark index Nifty continues to stay below the critical moving average. Besides, the bearish crossover of the 21 EMA and the 55 EMA has been boosting the bearish market sentiment.
Sell the rally should be the theme for traders as the rallies are getting sold into. On the higher end, sellers may return around 17,250. The current weakness may take the Nifty towards 16,750 over the short term.
HDFC plans to raise Rs 57,000 crore through private placement
Ahead of the merger with HDFC Bank, the board of mortgage lending major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has approved plans to raise another Rs 57,000 crore through the issue of Non-convertible Debentures (NCD).
This will be done through multiple tranches, the company said in a release.
This is the second major fundraising announced by HDFC in the last two months. On February 26, HDFC raised Rs 25,000 crore through bonds at 7.97 percent coupon rate. It was the country's largest-ever bond issue.
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is set to take effect by June-July after receiving the necessary approvals from various regulatory authorities. The merger was announced in April last year.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty witnessed an extremely volatile day of trade yesterday. It witnessed sharp swings in both directions and ultimately managed to close in the green up ~40 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty traded within the range of the previous trading session. Intraday it made an attempt to cross the key hourly averages however it failed and also witnessed sharp selling pressure.
The intraday moves were violent and Nifty is unable to sustain at higher levels indicating weakness. On the downside the Nifty is within the range of 16,910 – 16,970 where the crucial fibonacci retracement levels are placed. It is holding on to the supports however unable to surpass the resistance and hence we are witnessing the sideways consolidation.
The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover and thus we shall continue to maintain our positive outlook on the index. On the upside initial targets are placed at 17,200 and above that it can extend higher to 17,450 – 17,500. The crucial support zone is placed at 16,910 – 16,870.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market Today: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 66.50 points in step with the Wall Street ending marginally up and Asian markets trading in gains
Aditya Birla Capital to sell off insurance broking arm to Edme Services
Financial Services firm Aditya Birla Capital has decided to exit the insurance broking business by selling its entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited (ABIBL) to Edme Services for an undisclosed amount.
The proposed deal includes the sale of the entire 25,65,103 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company (along with its nominees), representing 50.002 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of ABIBL to Edme Services Private Limited, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing. Read More
Kalyan Jewellers block deal to see 2.5% stake of Warburg Pincus changing hands
Warburg Pincus, one of the key investors in Kalyan Jewellers, will offload a 2.5 percent stake in the company through a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing sources, on March 27.
The shares would be sold by Highdell Investments, the subsidiary through which Warburg Pincus has made its investment in the jewellery firm.
Highdell would offload the shares at a price of Rs 110 apiece, taking the overall deal value to Rs 288 crore for the 2.5 percent stake.
Gold slips more than 1% as risk appetite improves
Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday as worries over a crisis in the banking sector subsided, prompting investors to scale back safe-haven trades in favour of riskier assets like equities and crude oil.
Spot gold dropped 1.2% to $1,952.95 per ounce by 2:10 p.m. EDT (18:10 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 1.5% lower at $1,953.80.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
Markets traded volatile in a narrow range and ended marginally in the green amid mixed cues. After the flat start, Nifty tried hard to inch higher however a sharp cut in the final hour trimmed the gains and it finally settled at 16,985.70 levels.
Most of the sectoral indices, barring defensive viz. FMCG and pharma, continue to reel under pressure wherein realty, energy and auto were among the top losers. Meanwhile, the broader indices underperformed and shed in the range of 0.5%-2%.
Amid uncertain global environment, participants are not reacting positively to any intermediate uptick in world indices and now a fresh decline in the broader markets further adding to their worries. We thus recommend maintaining a check on leveraged positions and let the market stabilize.
Safe-haven dollar slides as bank fears ease; yen surges
The U.S. dollar slid for a second day against major peers on Tuesday as receding fears of a full-blown banking crisis sapped demand for the safest assets.
The yen, traditionally also a safe haven, however, rebounded strongly for overnight losses, with analysts pointing to likely repatriation of overseas profits by Japanese corporations into the end of the country's fiscal year on Friday.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar also jumped, while the euro and sterling pushed higher.
The U.S. dollar index - which gauges the currency against six peers, including the yen - declined 0.14% to 102.6 during Asian trading, extending Monday's 0.35% drop.
Oil prices little changed; supply concerns, banking crisis in focus
Crude prices moved in a narrow range in early Asian trade on Tuesday after rallying in the previous session, with oil markets focused on developments in the banking crisis as well as on supply concerns and indications of strengthening demand.
Brent crude futures fell 2 cents to $78.10 a barrel at 0018 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude gained 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.89.
Asian markets are trading mostly higher in the early trade on March 28 with Hang Seng, Straits Times up 0.5 percent each, Kospi up 0.4.
S&P 500 ends up slightly; SVB deal lifts bank shares
The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Monday as a deal for Silicon Valley Bank's assets helped to boost bank shares, while a decline in technology-related stocks limited the day's gains.
The S&P 500 banks index rose 3.1%, while the KBW regional banking index ended up 0.6%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co shares climbed 2.9% and Bank of America added 5%. They were among stocks giving the S&P 500 its biggest boost on Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.55 points, or 0.6%, to 32,432.08, the S&P 500 gained 6.54 points, or 0.16%, to 3,977.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.12 points, or 0.47%, to 11,768.84.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 50 points or 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,063 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Monday:
Indian equity indices broke two-day losing streak to ended higher in a highly volatile trade on March 27, with the Sensex closing 126.76 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 57,653.86 and the Nifty was up 40.70 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,985.70.
After a firm start, the market extended gains as the day progress but final-hour selling seen in the auto, power and realty stocks limited the gains.
Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Sun Pharma and SBI were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, SBI Life Insurance, M&M and Tata Motors.
Among sectors, auto, capital goods, power and realty were down 0.5-2 percent, while the pharma index was up a percent.
The BSE midcap index shed 0.4 percent and the smallcap index was down 1.5 percent.