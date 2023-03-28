 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; US markets mixed, Asia trades firm

Rakesh Patil
Mar 28, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,064 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:05 IST. US markets ended on mixed note, while Asian markets are trading higher.

March 28, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities

USDINR spot closed 11 paise down at 82.37 in a day of lacklustre trading. Over the near term we could see a range play out as we near the end of the financial year. We expect a range of 82.00 and 82.65 on spot.

March 28, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

NDTV appoints Upendra Kumar Sinha as non-executive chairperson & additional director

New Delhi Television (NDTV) has approved the appointment of Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director and also as Non-Executive Chairperson of the company; and Ms. Dipali Goenka, as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Woman Director.

March 28, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

The trend remains bearish as the benchmark index Nifty continues to stay below the critical moving average. Besides, the bearish crossover of the 21 EMA and the 55 EMA has been boosting the bearish market sentiment.

Sell the rally should be the theme for traders as the rallies are getting sold into. On the higher end, sellers may return around 17,250. The current weakness may take the Nifty towards 16,750 over the short term.

March 28, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

HDFC plans to raise Rs 57,000 crore through private placement

Ahead of the merger with HDFC Bank, the board of mortgage lending major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has approved plans to raise another Rs 57,000 crore through the issue of Non-convertible Debentures (NCD).

This will be done through multiple tranches, the company said in a release.

This is the second major fundraising announced by HDFC in the last two months. On February 26, HDFC raised Rs 25,000 crore through bonds at 7.97 percent coupon rate. It was the country's largest-ever bond issue.

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is set to take effect by June-July after receiving the necessary approvals from various regulatory authorities. The merger was announced in April last year.

March 28, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty witnessed an extremely volatile day of trade yesterday. It witnessed sharp swings in both directions and ultimately managed to close in the green up ~40 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty traded within the range of the previous trading session. Intraday it made an attempt to cross the key hourly averages however it failed and also witnessed sharp selling pressure.

The intraday moves were violent and Nifty is unable to sustain at higher levels indicating weakness. On the downside the Nifty is within the range of 16,910 – 16,970 where the crucial fibonacci retracement levels are placed. It is holding on to the supports however unable to surpass the resistance and hence we are witnessing the sideways consolidation.

The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover and thus we shall continue to maintain our positive outlook on the index. On the upside initial targets are placed at 17,200 and above that it can extend higher to 17,450 – 17,500. The crucial support zone is placed at 16,910 – 16,870.

March 28, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

Aditya Birla Capital to sell off insurance broking arm to Edme Services

Financial Services firm Aditya Birla Capital has decided to exit the insurance broking business by selling its entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited (ABIBL) to Edme Services for an undisclosed amount.

The proposed deal includes the sale of the entire 25,65,103 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company (along with its nominees), representing 50.002 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of ABIBL to Edme Services Private Limited, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing. Read More

March 28, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers block deal to see 2.5% stake of Warburg Pincus changing hands

Warburg Pincus, one of the key investors in Kalyan Jewellers, will offload a 2.5 percent stake in the company through a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing sources, on March 27.

The shares would be sold by Highdell Investments, the subsidiary through which Warburg Pincus has made its investment in the jewellery firm.

Highdell would offload the shares at a price of Rs 110 apiece, taking the overall deal value to Rs 288 crore for the 2.5 percent stake.

March 28, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Gold slips more than 1% as risk appetite improves

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday as worries over a crisis in the banking sector subsided, prompting investors to scale back safe-haven trades in favour of riskier assets like equities and crude oil.

Spot gold dropped 1.2% to $1,952.95 per ounce by 2:10 p.m. EDT (18:10 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 1.5% lower at $1,953.80.

March 28, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets traded volatile in a narrow range and ended marginally in the green amid mixed cues. After the flat start, Nifty tried hard to inch higher however a sharp cut in the final hour trimmed the gains and it finally settled at 16,985.70 levels.

Most of the sectoral indices, barring defensive viz. FMCG and pharma, continue to reel under pressure wherein realty, energy and auto were among the top losers. Meanwhile, the broader indices underperformed and shed in the range of 0.5%-2%.

Amid uncertain global environment, participants are not reacting positively to any intermediate uptick in world indices and now a fresh decline in the broader markets further adding to their worries. We thus recommend maintaining a check on leveraged positions and let the market stabilize.