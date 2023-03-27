 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; NBCC, Zydus Life, Grasim in focus

Rakesh Patil
Mar 27, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,004.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:05 IST. US markets ended higher, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

March 27, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Bond Yields Update

March 27, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Markets may see a firm opening in Monday trades on the back of buoyancy in SGX Nifty after US markets closed higher on Friday. Benchmark Nifty is likely to regain the psychological level of 17,000, but intra-day gyration could be seen as traders would be wary of weakness in other Asian indices amid concerns over global financial health.

Investors would be closely watching another big European financial giant Deutsche Bank, which tumbled 3.11% in Friday’s trade after the bank announced the redemption of $1.5 billion in a set of tier 2 notes due in 2028, and its credit default swaps surged to the highest level since their first introduction in 2019.

On the domestic front, the street suspects corporate India’s earnings could come under heavy pressure from inflation, economic downturn, and soaring interest rates. Technically, Nifty has a make-or-break support at 16,827 mark, while any strength could be seen above the 17,465 mark.

March 27, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 82.38 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 82.48.

March 27, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 42.25 points or 0.07% at 57,484.85, and the Nifty was up 28.50 points or 0.17% at 16,973.50.

March 27, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

March 27, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

In March till 25th FPIs have invested Rs 6192 crores (NSDL) inclusive of the block deals. They have been buyers in autos and auto components, financial services, metals and mining and power. FPIs sold heavily in IT.

During the month, FPIs have been sellers in most emerging markets except China which continues to witness inflows due to the opening-up trade. FPIs are likely to be cautious in the near-term since there is a risk-off in equity markets globally due to the stress in the US banking system and crash in banking stocks.

In India inflows will be mainly targeted at domestic economy-facing sectors like banking, capital goods and autos. A contrarian trend in favour of IT and pharmaceuticals is likely in the near-term since the valuations of these segments have turned attractive after the recent corrections.

March 27, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

March 27, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty witnessed an extremely volatile day of trade on Friday. On the hourly charts, the Nifty traded in the 16,910– 16,970 zone where the crucial Fibonacci retracement levels of the previous rise from 16,828–17,207 are placed.

This zone will be the make-or-break support zone. If the Nifty fails hold on to it, the index will likely start the next leg of the fall.

The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal and also supports our view that the pullback rally is not complete. We maintain our positive outlook on the Nifty. On the upside, the initial hurdle is at 17,180–17,210, from where the Nifty can rise to 17,315–17,430.

March 27, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

NSE to roll back 6% transaction charges on equity and F&O trading from April 1

The board of National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 24 stated that it has decided to rolled back the 6 percent increase in transaction charges on equity cash and derivatives segment, with effect from April 1.

In January 2021, the charges were increased by 6 percent partly, to augment the investor corpus in view of certain market exigencies due to broker defaults.

"Further with objective to systematically augment the corpus of NSE IPFT, it was also decided to recalibrate the contribution to NSE IPFT from Rs 0.01 per crore to Rs 10 per crore in cash equities market segment and equity futures and Rs 0.01 per crore to Rs 50 per crore in equity options," the exchange said in a release.