Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; NBCC, Zydus Life, Grasim in focus

March 27, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Markets may see a firm opening in Monday trades on the back of buoyancy in SGX Nifty after US markets closed higher on Friday. Benchmark Nifty is likely to regain the psychological level of 17,000, but intra-day gyration could be seen as traders would be wary of weakness in other Asian indices amid concerns over global financial health.

Investors would be closely watching another big European financial giant Deutsche Bank, which tumbled 3.11% in Friday’s trade after the bank announced the redemption of $1.5 billion in a set of tier 2 notes due in 2028, and its credit default swaps surged to the highest level since their first introduction in 2019.

On the domestic front, the street suspects corporate India’s earnings could come under heavy pressure from inflation, economic downturn, and soaring interest rates. Technically, Nifty has a make-or-break support at 16,827 mark, while any strength could be seen above the 17,465 mark.