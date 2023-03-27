Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; NBCC, Zydus Life, Grasim in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,004.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:05 IST. US markets ended higher, while Asian markets are trading mixed.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets may see a firm opening in Monday trades on the back of buoyancy in SGX Nifty after US markets closed higher on Friday. Benchmark Nifty is likely to regain the psychological level of 17,000, but intra-day gyration could be seen as traders would be wary of weakness in other Asian indices amid concerns over global financial health.
Investors would be closely watching another big European financial giant Deutsche Bank, which tumbled 3.11% in Friday’s trade after the bank announced the redemption of $1.5 billion in a set of tier 2 notes due in 2028, and its credit default swaps surged to the highest level since their first introduction in 2019.
On the domestic front, the street suspects corporate India’s earnings could come under heavy pressure from inflation, economic downturn, and soaring interest rates. Technically, Nifty has a make-or-break support at 16,827 mark, while any strength could be seen above the 17,465 mark.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 82.38 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 82.48.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 42.25 points or 0.07% at 57,484.85, and the Nifty was up 28.50 points or 0.17% at 16,973.50.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
In March till 25th FPIs have invested Rs 6192 crores (NSDL) inclusive of the block deals. They have been buyers in autos and auto components, financial services, metals and mining and power. FPIs sold heavily in IT.
During the month, FPIs have been sellers in most emerging markets except China which continues to witness inflows due to the opening-up trade. FPIs are likely to be cautious in the near-term since there is a risk-off in equity markets globally due to the stress in the US banking system and crash in banking stocks.
In India inflows will be mainly targeted at domestic economy-facing sectors like banking, capital goods and autos. A contrarian trend in favour of IT and pharmaceuticals is likely in the near-term since the valuations of these segments have turned attractive after the recent corrections.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty witnessed an extremely volatile day of trade on Friday. On the hourly charts, the Nifty traded in the 16,910– 16,970 zone where the crucial Fibonacci retracement levels of the previous rise from 16,828–17,207 are placed.
This zone will be the make-or-break support zone. If the Nifty fails hold on to it, the index will likely start the next leg of the fall.
The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal and also supports our view that the pullback rally is not complete. We maintain our positive outlook on the Nifty. On the upside, the initial hurdle is at 17,180–17,210, from where the Nifty can rise to 17,315–17,430.
NSE to roll back 6% transaction charges on equity and F&O trading from April 1
The board of National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 24 stated that it has decided to rolled back the 6 percent increase in transaction charges on equity cash and derivatives segment, with effect from April 1.
In January 2021, the charges were increased by 6 percent partly, to augment the investor corpus in view of certain market exigencies due to broker defaults.
"Further with objective to systematically augment the corpus of NSE IPFT, it was also decided to recalibrate the contribution to NSE IPFT from Rs 0.01 per crore to Rs 10 per crore in cash equities market segment and equity futures and Rs 0.01 per crore to Rs 50 per crore in equity options," the exchange said in a release.
India's forex kitty jumps by $12.8 billion to $572.8 billion
India's forex kitty rose by USD 12.798 billion to USD 572.801 billion in the week ended March 17, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by USD 2.39 billion to a three-month low of USD 560.003 billion.
It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
The National Stock Exchange has retained Hindustan Aeronautics and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for March 27. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities
The Nifty slipped below the crucial 16,950 level as bears remained in control. With the fall coming after a few days of consolidation, it indicates an increase in bearish bets. The momentum indicator RSI is in a bearish crossover.
In the short term, the index can slip to 16,750. On the higher end, resistance is at 17,200.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 1,720.44 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 2,555.53 crore on March 24, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Asia shares skittish as banks face default stress
Asian shares struggled on Monday while U.S. and European stock futures edged higher on hopes authorities were working to ring fence stress in the global banking system, even as the cost of insuring against default neared dangerous levels.
Helping nerves were reports First Citizens BancShares Inc was in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
S&P 500 futures firmed 0.3% and Nasdaq futures 0.2%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures rallied 0.9% and FTSE futures 0.6%.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3%, but South Korea lost 0.5%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also eased 0.7%, led by a 0.5% drop in Chinese blue chips.
Ajit Mishra, VP-Technical Research, Religare Broking
The recent fall has put paid to hopes of sustained recovery and we might again end up seeing range-bound moves. For Nifty, major support is intact at 16,800. We reiterate our view to limit positions and maintain positions on both sides.
Wall Street ends volatile week higher as Fed officials ease bank fears
US stocks closed higher on Friday, marking the end of a tumultuous week as Federal Reserve officials calmed investor fears over a potential liquidity crisis in the banking sector.
While all three major U.S. stock indexes started the session sharply lower on the heels of a sell-off among European banks, those losses reversed by closing bell, repeating the intraday roller coaster ride of recent sessions.
At the conclusion of an up-and-down week, marked by a Fed interest rate hike and mounting worries over the health of the banking system, all three indexes notched weekly gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.28 points, or 0.41%, to 32,237.53, the S&P 500 gained 22.27 points, or 0.56%, to 3,970.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.56 points, or 0.31%, to 11,823.96.
RBI may go in for 25 basis point interest rate hike in monetary policy meet next month, say experts
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank will be meeting for three days on April 3, 5 and 6 to take into account various domestic and global factors before coming out with the first bi-monthly monetary policy for fiscal 2023-24.
Dollar steady as banking crisis fears keep investors jittery
The dollar was firm on Monday, while the yen hovered near its seven-week peak as investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to rein in worries over the global banking system.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was up 0.078% at 103.060, having gained 0.5% on Friday amid banking jitters, with shares of Deutsche Bank sliding nearly 9%.
Dalmia Cement to sell 42% stake in associate firm to Sarvapriya Healthcare
Dalmia Cement has "entered into a binding agreement to sell its entire investment of 1,87,23,743 equity shares of Rs 10 each (42.36 percent of share capital) of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited, an associate company, at a consideration of Rs 800 crore to Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions Private Limited, a promoter group company", the exchange filing stated.
The decision is in line with the company's "strategy to exit non-core business", and was pursuant to the approval given by the board of directors of Dalmia Bharat on March 25, it added.
The transaction will be consummated on or before April 25, 2023, the company noted. Out of the total payment of Rs 800 crore, 20 percent will be paid to Dalmia Cement on the date of consummation. Read More
Oil prices climb in relief rally as banking concerns ease
Oil prices climbed in early trade on Monday as concerns over turmoil in the banking sector eased, while comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend ratcheted up geopolitical tensions in Europe.
Brent crude futures gained 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.32 a barrel at 0040 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.65 a barrel, up 39 cents, or 0.6%.
Brent rose 2.8% last week, while WTI rebounded 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.
Asian markets are trading mixed on March 27 with Hang Seng down 1.5%, Kospi down 0.5%, while Straits Times up nearly 1 percent
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 106 points or 0.62 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,020 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7: 35 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian market ended lower on March 24 for the second consecutive session amid volatility and widespread selling after the Finance Bill 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha with some amendments which hit investor sentiment.
At close, the Sensex was down 398.18 points, or 0.69 percent, at 57,527.10, and the Nifty was down 131.90 points, or 0.77 percent, at 16,945.
The market started on a muted note on mixed global cues and swung between marginal gains and losses but last-hour selling dragged the indices to close near the day’s low.
For the week, the Sensex fell 0.8 percent and the Nifty 0.9 percent.
As per the amended Finance Bill, debt Mutual Funds (MFs) will now attract short-term capital gains if they invest less than 35 percent of their assets in equities. The amended bill also hiked by up to 25 percent the securities transaction tax (STT) on the sale of F&O contracts.
Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the biggest Nifty losers. The gainers were Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Infosys and Apollo Hospitals.
All sectoral indices ended in the red. PSU bank, metal and realty were down 2 percent each, while capital goods, oil & gas down a percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed over a percent each.