Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 14,450, Sensex in the green led by the metal, bank, auto stocks

March 26, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers shares list at 15% discount to issue price

Kalyan Jewellers share price opened on a tepid note as the stock fell 15 percent to Rs 73.95 compared to the issue price of Rs 87, on the National Stock Exchange, March 26. The muted subscription to its IPO and bearish trend in equity market dented sentiment.

The stock declined 15.60 percent to list at Rs 73.90 on the BSE.