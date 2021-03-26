English
March 26, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 14,450, Sensex in the green led by the metal, bank, auto stocks

Metal index added over 2 percent, while Nifty Bank, FMCG, Infra, PSU Bank and Auto indices rose 1 percent each.

  • March 26, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

    Den Networks, Hathway Cable shares fall 2-4% as RIL to sell stake via OFS

    Share price of Den Networks and that of Hathway Cable and Datacom were down up to 4 percent each in the morning session on March 26 after Jio Futuristic Digital Holdings, Jio Digital Distribution Holdings, Jio Television Distribution Holdings, Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings decided to sell stake in the two companies through an offer for sale (OFS) on March 26 and March 30. Read more

  • March 26, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities: COMEX gold trades mixed near $1725/oz after a 0.5% decline yesterday. Gold is range-bound as support from virus concerns, loose monetary policy stance of major central banks, selling pressure in Chinese equity markets is countered by weaker investor interest and general strength in the US dollar. Gold may witness choppy trade reflecting mixed trade in US dollar and bond yields however general bias may be on the upside as Fed's dovish stance may lend some support.

  • March 26, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    The index has opened the new series with a gap up opening. That is because it has bounced from a strong support of 14300-14350. This should not be considered as a reversal in the trend. The markets might be taking a breather. The short-medium trend will turn positive only post-closure of 14750-14800. Until then any rally up can be assessed to go short on the Nifty. If we manage to break the lows of yesterday, we could slide down to levels closer to 14000.

  • March 26, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

  • March 26, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee gained in the early trade on March 26. It opened 10 paise higher at 72.52 per dollar against Thursday's close of 72.62, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On March 25, Indian rupee ended lower at 72.62 against previous close of 72.56.

  • March 26, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Kalyan Jewellers shares list at 15% discount to issue price

    Kalyan Jewellers share price opened on a tepid note as the stock fell 15 percent to Rs 73.95 compared to the issue price of Rs 87, on the National Stock Exchange, March 26. The muted subscription to its IPO and bearish trend in equity market dented sentiment.

    The stock declined 15.60 percent to list at Rs 73.90 on the BSE.

  • March 26, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Suryoday Small Finance Bank debuts at 4% discount to issue price

    Suryoday Small Finance Bank share price started off the first day of trading at a 4.2 percent discount at Rs 292 on March 26 on the National Stock Exchange, amid weak market conditions and muted subscription to IPO.

    The Rs 582.34 crore public issue was subscribed 2.37 times during March 17-19, the lowest subscription amongst IPOs closed in 2021. The stock opened at Rs 293 on the BSE, down by 3.93 percent compared to issue price of Rs 305.

  • March 26, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    Nifty Auto Index added 1 percent led by the Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge

  • March 26, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    HG Infra Engineering lowest bidder for project in Andhra Pradesh

    HG Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for development of six lane Aluru - Jakkuva section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in Andhra Pradesh on hyprid annuity mode," as per the company's press release. 

    HG Infra Engineering Ltd. was quoting at Rs 289.55, up Rs 9.40, or 3.36 percent on the BSE.

