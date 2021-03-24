English
March 24, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 14,700 dragged by metal, financials; Anupam Rasayan lists at a discount

Metal index down nearly 2 percent. The selling was also seen in the auto, bank and IT stocks, while pharma stocks gained.

  • March 24, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    The Nifty is currently in a zone of resistance where a trend is expected to emerge. The zone is between 14,750-14,900. If we are unable to get past this patch, we could turn from here and resume the current downtrend. That could lead us to levels closer to 14,400. If the market can sustain above 14,900, the index could endeavor a move to 15,300.

  • March 24, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Anupam Rasayan share price opens at Rs 520, lower than issue price

    Specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan share price opened with a 6.3 percent discount on the National Stock Exchange, March 24. The stock listed at Rs 520 against the issue price of Rs 555 per share.

    The opening price on the BSE stood at Rs 534.70, registering a 3.6 percent loss. Analysts who talked to Moneycontrol had expected the stock to debut with 10-20 percent premium.

    Anupam Rasayan India has garnered Rs 760 crore through its public issue which had seen a subscription of 44.06 times during March 12-16, 2021. Read More

  • March 24, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Bharti Airtel share price rises as subsidiary sales tower biz:

    Bharti Airtel share price rose on March 24 after its subsidiary Airtel Africa signed agreements to sell its telecommunications tower companies in Madagascar and Malawi to Helios Towers plc, as per the company's press release. Click to Read More

  • March 24, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains following the previous day's plunge, but gains were capped as pandemic lockdowns in Europe and a build in US crude stocks curbed risk appetite and raised oversupply fears.

  • March 24, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index shed over 1 percent dragged by the Tata Steel, APL Apollo, NALCO:

  • March 24, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Glenmark gets USFDA nod for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, the generic version of Thorazine Tablets, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline.

    Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 468.30, up Rs 2.65, or 0.57 percent on the BSE.

  • March 24, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • March 24, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on March 24 with Nifty below 14800 amid weak global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 302.03 points or 0.60% at 49,749.41, and the Nifty was down 87.30 points or 0.59% at 14,727.50. About 494 shares have advanced, 668 shares declined, and 66 shares are unchanged.

