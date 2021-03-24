Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 14,700 dragged by metal, financials; Anupam Rasayan lists at a discount

March 24, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

Anupam Rasayan share price opens at Rs 520, lower than issue price

Specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan share price opened with a 6.3 percent discount on the National Stock Exchange, March 24. The stock listed at Rs 520 against the issue price of Rs 555 per share.

The opening price on the BSE stood at Rs 534.70, registering a 3.6 percent loss. Analysts who talked to Moneycontrol had expected the stock to debut with 10-20 percent premium.

Anupam Rasayan India has garnered Rs 760 crore through its public issue which had seen a subscription of 44.06 times during March 12-16, 2021. Read More