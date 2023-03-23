 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down on US Fed rate hike decision; Asian Paints, RIL among worst performers

Rakesh Patil
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, Wipro, HCL Technologies, BPCL and Infosys are among the major losers on the Nifty.

March 23, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Market at 10 am

Sensex was down 99.13 points or 0.17 percent at 58,115.46, while Nifty 50 was down 26.60 points or 0.16 percent at 17,125.30.

About 1694 shares advanced, 1104 shares declined, and 119 shares were unchanged.

March 23, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

HG Infra Engineering shares rally on winning road project from NHAI

Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose 2 percent in the early trade on March 23 after company was declared as the lowest bidder (L-1 bidder) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in Jharkhand.

The road project cost is Rs 764.01 crore with the construction period of 730 days, said HG Infra Engineering in a regulatory filing.

The project included construction of 6 lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) (Package 13).

March 23, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

GR Infraprojects shares gain on winning multiple projects

GR Infraprojects share price gained 4 percent in the early trade on March 23 after company was declared as the lowest bidder for projects in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.

Dibang Power consortium, a joint venture between GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering, has emerged as L-1 bidder for construction of civil works for LOT-4 comprising head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, power house & transformer cavern, tail race tunnels, pothead yard, adits etc. for Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) in Arunachal Pradesh, GR Infraprojects said in a stock exchange filing.

In addition, GR Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 for a project of six-laning of Surat – Nashik – Ahmednagar– Solapur – MH/KNT Border Greenfield stretch in the state of Maharashtra to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana with a cost of Rs 872.17 crore. Read More

March 23, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Ghanshyam Dhanani, Fund Manager, SAMCO MF:

Powell in its aggressive battle to tame inflation stands hawkish and raised interest rate by quarter percentage point, despite financial turmoil weighing the economy post collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. FOMC participants’ dot plot continue to recommend that they will keep the current pace of rate hikes in 2023.

However, markets would take a sigh of relief with Fed setting the stage for peaking of rate hikes, hinting departure from previous statements which cautioned “ongoing increases” would be appropriate to tackle inflation, despite status quo in quantitative tightening.

Despite the much anticipated 25 bps rate hike, bond yields are falling suggesting a classic understanding that rates have peaked out and are set to reverse ahead. Given what Mr. Bond Market is indicating, Fed may blink in the next show.

March 23, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

BSE Large Deals
CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
GTL Infra3000300.740.02
GTL Infra4000300.740.03
GV Films2000000.450.01
Adani Total Gas13017983.31.28
Adani Green Ene16999982.451.67
GTL Infra5000000.750.04
GTL Infra5000000.750.04
GTL Infra3429480.750.03
GTL Infra5000000.750.04
GTL Infra10000340.750.08
March 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 2,477 crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders or notification of awards of Rs 2,477 crore.

The orders in the T&D business of Rs 1,181 crore in India and overseas markets and EPC projects in the Water business of Rs 1,296 crore.

March 23, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

SENSEX Market Map
March 23, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Investors Meetings on March 23: