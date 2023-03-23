Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down on US Fed rate hike decision; Asian Paints, RIL among worst performers

March 23, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

India may have to cut capex in FY24 as revenue assumptions may be inflated: Fitch Ratings

India has some room to cut capital expenditure in FY24 as there may be pressure on revenue as the buoyancy assumptions in the Union budget may be inflated, Fitch Ratings said.

“The government's large ramp up in capex plans in FY24, does give a bit of room for them to manage/cut spending on the capex side, if there are pressures elsewhere in the budget. The revenue buoyancy assumption in the budget may be on the high side when compared to the historical performance, which could lead to pressure on revenues,” Jeremy Zook, Director, Asia Sovereign Ratings at Fitch, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“The government's capex plans are positive for the economic outlook. India still has a lot of infrastructure needs and the government can help with this significant increase in capex. But in FY24, if growth comes below our current 6.2 percent forecast, it could begin to add to some pressures on the revenue side. So, certainly, there are a lot of risks,” he said.