Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down on US Fed rate hike decision; Asian Paints, RIL among worst performers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, Wipro, HCL Technologies, BPCL and Infosys are among the major losers on the Nifty.
Market at 10 am
Sensex was down 99.13 points or 0.17 percent at 58,115.46, while Nifty 50 was down 26.60 points or 0.16 percent at 17,125.30.
About 1694 shares advanced, 1104 shares declined, and 119 shares were unchanged.
HG Infra Engineering shares rally on winning road project from NHAI
Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose 2 percent in the early trade on March 23 after company was declared as the lowest bidder (L-1 bidder) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in Jharkhand.
The road project cost is Rs 764.01 crore with the construction period of 730 days, said HG Infra Engineering in a regulatory filing.
The project included construction of 6 lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) (Package 13).
GR Infraprojects shares gain on winning multiple projects
GR Infraprojects share price gained 4 percent in the early trade on March 23 after company was declared as the lowest bidder for projects in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.
Dibang Power consortium, a joint venture between GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering, has emerged as L-1 bidder for construction of civil works for LOT-4 comprising head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, power house & transformer cavern, tail race tunnels, pothead yard, adits etc. for Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) in Arunachal Pradesh, GR Infraprojects said in a stock exchange filing.
In addition, GR Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 for a project of six-laning of Surat – Nashik – Ahmednagar– Solapur – MH/KNT Border Greenfield stretch in the state of Maharashtra to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana with a cost of Rs 872.17 crore. Read More
Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for Olectra Greentech, Anupam Rasayan, Sudarshan Chemical Industries today
Sudarshan Chemical Industries extended its uptrend with above average volumes for third consecutive session, rising nearly 3 percent to Rs 416. The stock has been making higher highs formation for fifth day in a row.
Ghanshyam Dhanani, Fund Manager, SAMCO MF:
Powell in its aggressive battle to tame inflation stands hawkish and raised interest rate by quarter percentage point, despite financial turmoil weighing the economy post collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. FOMC participants’ dot plot continue to recommend that they will keep the current pace of rate hikes in 2023.
However, markets would take a sigh of relief with Fed setting the stage for peaking of rate hikes, hinting departure from previous statements which cautioned “ongoing increases” would be appropriate to tackle inflation, despite status quo in quantitative tightening.
Despite the much anticipated 25 bps rate hike, bond yields are falling suggesting a classic understanding that rates have peaked out and are set to reverse ahead. Given what Mr. Bond Market is indicating, Fed may blink in the next show.
Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 2,477 crore
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders or notification of awards of Rs 2,477 crore.
The orders in the T&D business of Rs 1,181 crore in India and overseas markets and EPC projects in the Water business of Rs 1,296 crore.
Investors Meetings on March 23:
Government to sell 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via offer for sale
The Government of India is going to sell up to 1.75 percent(58.51 lakh) equity shares of Hindustan Aeronauticsvia offer for sale on March 23 and March 24. It has an option to additionally sell 1.75 percent(58.51 lakh) equity shares of the company, which is an oversubscription option.
In case the oversubscription option is exercised, the equity shares forming part of the base offer size and the oversubscription option will represent 3.50 percent(1.17 crore) equity shares of HAL. The floor price for the offer will be Rs 2,450 per share, which is at a discount of 6.7 percent to closing price of March 22.
L&T signs agreement with McPhy for electrolyzer manufacturing
L&T has entered into an electrolyzer manufacturing binding agreement with McPhy Energy, a France-based leading electrolyzer technology and manufacturing company, for a long-term partnership to explore the opportunities unfolding in the emerging green hydrogen market.
Hero MotoCorp to revise price of motorcycles & scooters from April 1
Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its select motorcycles and scooters, effective from April 1, 2023.
The price revision is mainly due to cost increases on account of OBD 2 transition. The price revision will be around 2 percentand the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on negative on March 23 with Nifty below 17,100.
The Sensex was down 283.40 points or 0.49% at 57,931.19, and the Nifty was down 84.90 points or 0.49% at 17,067. About 819 shares advanced, 1004 shares declined, and 86 shares unchanged.
Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints, Wipro and Power Grid Corporation.
NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term ASM again
Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Wednesday said they will include Adani Power under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from Thursday.
Adani Power is shortlisted in short-term ASM framework Stage-I effective March 23, according to separate circulars available on the exchanges.
The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges moving Adani group stocks -- Adani Green Energy and NDTV -- from the second stage of the long-term ASM framework to Stage I on Monday.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets may witness a cautious start with the bias tilted towards bears amid weakness in the overnight US markets after the Fed increased interest rate by 25 bps, which came as per the street expectations. However, most of the Asian gauges are exhibiting firmness on Fed softening its stance and signalling that there may only be one more rate hike by the end of this year. Local traders are worried about the persisting selling by the overseas investors, which has been creating a lot of uncertainty.
Technically, Nifty may see intra-day support at 17017 and below the same downside risk seen at 16827 mark. The confirmation of strength is only above the 200- DMA at 17459 mark.
Bond Yields Update
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 29 paise higher at 82.37 per dollar on Thursday against Tuesday's close of 82.66.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 168.85 points or 0.29% at 58,045.74, and the Nifty was down 29.80 points or 0.17% at 17,122.10.
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities
The Nifty index remains in a buy-on-dip mode as long as the index stays above 17,000.
The immediate hurdle on the upside is at 17,200 where the highest open interest is built up on the call side. The index once surpassed the resistance will witness a sharp move on the upside toward the 17,500 level.
Govt amends export policy for biofuels
The government said the export of biofuel from special economic zones and export oriented units are allowed for fuel as well as non-fuel purposes without any restriction, if the biofuel is produced by using imported feed stock.
On August 28, 2018, the government had imposed restrictions on export of biofuels within days of putting similar conditions for its imports. A licence is required for both exports and imports of biofuels. Biofuels include ethyl alcohol, petroleum oil and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, bio-diesel and mixtures.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has amended that notification of 2018 "to the extent that export of biofuel from special economic zones/export oriented units, are allowed for fuel as well as non-fuel purpose without any restriction when produced using only imported feed stock".
Special economic zones and export oriented units are meant specifically for export purposes.
India may have to cut capex in FY24 as revenue assumptions may be inflated: Fitch Ratings
India has some room to cut capital expenditure in FY24 as there may be pressure on revenue as the buoyancy assumptions in the Union budget may be inflated, Fitch Ratings said.
“The government's large ramp up in capex plans in FY24, does give a bit of room for them to manage/cut spending on the capex side, if there are pressures elsewhere in the budget. The revenue buoyancy assumption in the budget may be on the high side when compared to the historical performance, which could lead to pressure on revenues,” Jeremy Zook, Director, Asia Sovereign Ratings at Fitch, told Moneycontrol in an interview.
“The government's capex plans are positive for the economic outlook. India still has a lot of infrastructure needs and the government can help with this significant increase in capex. But in FY24, if growth comes below our current 6.2 percent forecast, it could begin to add to some pressures on the revenue side. So, certainly, there are a lot of risks,” he said.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
The National Stock Exchange has retained Biocon and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for March 23. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have turn net buyers for first time in last 10 straight sessions, buying shares worth Rs 61.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 383.51 crore on March 22, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Global Surfaces to make debut today
Engineered quartz manufacturer Global Surfaces is going to make debut on the exchnaged today.
The natural stones processing company has received 12.21 times subscription to its maiden public issue which was opened for bidding during March 13-15, 2023. This was the second public issue in the current calendar year after Divgi TorqTransfer Systems.
The initial public offering fetched Global Surfaces Rs 154.98 crore which included a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 119.28 crore at the higher end of the price band of Rs 133-140 per share.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
Markets traded dull in a narrow range and ended marginally higher on Wednesday. Caution ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meeting capped movement till the end. Finally, the Nifty index closed at 17,151.90 levels; up by 0.26 percent. Meanwhile, mixed trends on the sectoral front and selective buying in midcap and smallcap space kept the participants busy till the end.
Markets will react to the outcome of the US Fed meeting in early trade on Thursday. And, the scheduled weekly expiry would further add to the volatility. Since we’re eyeing a hurdle around the 17,300-17,400 zone, participants should use further rebound to reduce positions.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.
Oil prices fall as investors weigh Fed chair comments, rate hike
Oil prices fell on Thursday following three sessions of gains, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell re-stated his commitment to curbing inflation, including the possibility of more interest rate rises.
Brent crude futures fell 80 cents, or 1%, to $75.89 a barrel by 00:09 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) dropped 84 cents, or 1.2%, to $70.06.
Both crude benchmarks had settled on Wednesday at their highest close since March 14.
Dollar slips as Fed outlook shifts
The dollar was under pressure near seven-week lows on Thursday as U.S. bond yields fell sharply after the Federal Reserve sounded close to calling time on interest rate hikes.
The dollar pared some of its losses when U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set off another round of bank stock selling and jitters over stability by telling Congress she hasn't considered or discussed blanket insurance for deposits.
The euro strengthened as much as 1.3% to its highest since early February at $1.0912, though by the Asian morning it had dropped back to bought $1.0872.
Sterling also shot to a seven-week high as British inflation unexpectedly rose, leaving it at an eye-watering 10.4% and heaping pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates and sound hawkish at its meeting later in the day.
Dollar/yen fell 0.7% overnight and was edging lower in the Asian morning at 131.19. Two-year Treasury yields fell 22 bps on Wednesday.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
The Nifty witnessed a rangebound day of trade yesterday. It opened on a positive note and consolidated thereafter to close the day on a positive note, up about 44 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty is in a pullback mode after correcting around 1,000 points between March 9 and March 20.
Today, the daily momentum indicator has triggered a fresh positive crossover which is a buy signal. Also, we believe that the pullback is not yet complete and we expect it to continue over the next few trading sessions.
On the upside, we expect it to retrace till levels of 17,460–17,500 where resistance in the form of the 200-day moving average is placed. On the downside the immediate support stands at the lower end of the downward sloping channel 16,800 – 16,830.
Gold edges higher after Fed signals pause in rate hikes
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points and signalled it was on the verge of pausing future hikes in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,972.72 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 1.3% to $1,974.60.
Gold prices jumped 2% on Wednesday after the Fed raised interest rates, but indicated it might pause further increases in borrowing costs after the recent collapse of two U.S. banks.
Govt to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL via offer for sale
The Centre is planning to sell up to 3.5 percent stake in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) via offer for sale (OFS), according to an exchange filing on March 22.
The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore, and the government has set a floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece, which is at a 6.6 percent discount from its current share price. Read More
Wall Street ends sharply lower as Jerome Powell warns inflation fight continues
Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530.49 points, or 1.63%, to 32,030.11, the S&P 500 lost 65.9 points, or 1.65%, to 3,936.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 190.15 points, or 1.6%, to 11,669.96.
Asian markets are trading mostly lower in the early trade on Thursday with Nikkei and Straits Times down 0.5 percent each, while Hang Seng was up 0.5 percent.
US Fed raises rates by quarter point
The US Federal Reserve on March 22 announced a quarter point-hike in interest rates, refusing to lower guard on a persistently high inflation but assured markets battered by a banking crisis that it has enough firepower to avert a contagion.
The Fed increased its funds target rate to a range of 4.75-5 percent, a level last seen prior to the 2007-08 global financial crisis.
The hike in rates, which came broadly on the expected lines, will further add to the cost of funds and refuel the risks of a potential recession that will have rippling effects not only in the world’s largest economy but elsewhere on the globe. The rate hike was necessitated by a sticky high inflation.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 53.50 points or 0.31 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,104.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
Indian equity indices ended higher for the second consecutive session, but with moderate gains amid volatility on March 22 as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting later tonight.
At close, the Sensex was up 139.91 points or 0.24 percent at 58,214.59, and the Nifty was up 44.40 points or 0.26 percent at 17,151.90.
After a positive start, the market erased most of the early gains but remained in the green territory throughout the session amid volatility. Buying was seen in the auto, bank and pharma names.
Top gainers on the Nifty were HDFC Life Insurance, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Tata Consumer Products, while losers were BPCL, Coal India, NTPC, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.
On the sectoral front, the pharma index added 1 percent and the PSU Bank index was up 0.8 percent.
The BSE midcap index ended on a flat note, while smallcap index rose 0.5 percent.