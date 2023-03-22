 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,150; Sobha, Tata Motors, M&M in focus

Rakesh Patil
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, TCS and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Coal India, Asian Paints, BPCL, Power Grid Corp and Britannia Industries.

March 22, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

CLSA view on Mahindra & Mahindra

-Buy rating, target at Rs1,619 per share

-Supply chain bottlenecks easing andplanning multiple EV launches

-Focused on supply chain management for EVs

-Mass market electric SUVs may be in the plans

-Electric tractors only for niche applications currently

March 22, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

NSE Large Deals
CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
Bandhan Bank55199207.91.15
PNB20207247.80.97
Bajaj Finance19765791.151.14
ICICI Prudentia50011422.452.11
Infosys101601397.21.42
Jyoti Structure2500006.80.17
Kotak Mahindra410831696.456.97
Kotak Mahindra153791695.552.61
Kotak Mahindra1357516972.3
Kotak Mahindra216631696.753.68
March 22, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as executive director for 3 years

On the basis of recommendation of the NRC and approval of RBI, the board of Bandhan Bank, at its meeting held on March 21, 2023, has approved the appointment of Mr. Ratan Kumar Kesh as Wholetime Director (Additional Director) of the bank, designated as Executive Director, with effect from March 31, 2023, for a period of three years, subject to approval of Shareholders of the bank.

Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 206.60, up Rs 3.80, or 1.87 percent.

March 22, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Citi On Hindustan Zinc 

-Sell rating, target at Rs 260 per share
-Announced 4th interim dividend of Rs 26 per share, implying a cash outflow of Rs 10,990 crore
-Total dividend for FY23 thus far is Rs 75.5 per share, implying cash outflow of USD 3.9 billion
-Following 4th dividend, company will turn net debt from net cash
-Trades at a 6.7x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA versus average of 6.5x since FY16

March 22, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Sobha share price fell 3 percent in the early trade on March 22 as Income Tax Department carried out search operation at its registered office and other premises.

March 22, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Mahindra and Mahindra share fall as company to raise up to $1.3 billion

Mahindra & Mahindra share price fell in the early trade as company is in advanced talks with global investors to raise $1-1.3 billion by selling shares in its electric vehicle unit. The move is aimed at accelerating the expansion plans of its newly formed subsidiary called EV Co.

The automaker is likely to raise capital in multiple tranches over the next two financial years, primarily through stake sales in the EV subsidiary, which is currently valued at over $9.1 billion. The conglomerate has estimated an investment requirement of at least Rs 10,000 crore for its EV business in the next 2-3 years.

March 22, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Tata Motors shares gain as company to raise commercial vehicles prices

Tata Motors share price gained in the early trade as company will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles starting from April 1st, 2023. The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.

As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.

The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant.

March 22, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened higher on March 22 with Nifty around 17,150.

The Sensex was up 284.67 points or 0.49% at 58,359.35, and the Nifty was up 83.50 points or 0.49% at 17,191.00. About 1353 shares advanced, 567 shares declined, and 84 shares unchanged.

SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, TCS and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Coal India, Asian Paints, BPCL, Power Grid Corp and Britannia Industries.