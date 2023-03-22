Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,150; Sobha, Tata Motors, M&M in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, TCS and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Coal India, Asian Paints, BPCL, Power Grid Corp and Britannia Industries.
CLSA view on Mahindra & Mahindra
-Buy rating, target at Rs1,619 per share
-Supply chain bottlenecks easing andplanning multiple EV launches
-Focused on supply chain management for EVs
-Mass market electric SUVs may be in the plans
-Electric tractors only for niche applications currently
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Bandhan Bank
|55199
|207.9
|1.15
|PNB
|202072
|47.8
|0.97
|Bajaj Finance
|1976
|5791.15
|1.14
|ICICI Prudentia
|50011
|422.45
|2.11
|Infosys
|10160
|1397.2
|1.42
|Jyoti Structure
|250000
|6.8
|0.17
|Kotak Mahindra
|41083
|1696.45
|6.97
|Kotak Mahindra
|15379
|1695.55
|2.61
|Kotak Mahindra
|13575
|1697
|2.3
|Kotak Mahindra
|21663
|1696.75
|3.68
Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as executive director for 3 years
On the basis of recommendation of the NRC and approval of RBI, the board of Bandhan Bank, at its meeting held on March 21, 2023, has approved the appointment of Mr. Ratan Kumar Kesh as Wholetime Director (Additional Director) of the bank, designated as Executive Director, with effect from March 31, 2023, for a period of three years, subject to approval of Shareholders of the bank.
Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 206.60, up Rs 3.80, or 1.87 percent.
FIIs are now 83 percent net short on index futures, but the massive short-covering that bulls are counting on, has turned out to be elusive so far
Citi On Hindustan Zinc
-Sell rating, target at Rs 260 per share
-Announced 4th interim dividend of Rs 26 per share, implying a cash outflow of Rs 10,990 crore
-Total dividend for FY23 thus far is Rs 75.5 per share, implying cash outflow of USD 3.9 billion
-Following 4th dividend, company will turn net debt from net cash
-Trades at a 6.7x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA versus average of 6.5x since FY16
Sobha share price fell 3 percent in the early trade on March 22 as Income Tax Department carried out search operation at its registered office and other premises.
Mahindra and Mahindra share fall as company to raise up to $1.3 billion
Mahindra & Mahindra share price fell in the early trade as company is in advanced talks with global investors to raise $1-1.3 billion by selling shares in its electric vehicle unit. The move is aimed at accelerating the expansion plans of its newly formed subsidiary called EV Co.
The automaker is likely to raise capital in multiple tranches over the next two financial years, primarily through stake sales in the EV subsidiary, which is currently valued at over $9.1 billion. The conglomerate has estimated an investment requirement of at least Rs 10,000 crore for its EV business in the next 2-3 years.
Tata Motors shares gain as company to raise commercial vehicles prices
Tata Motors share price gained in the early trade as company will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles starting from April 1st, 2023. The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.
As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.
The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant.
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened higher on March 22 with Nifty around 17,150.
The Sensex was up 284.67 points or 0.49% at 58,359.35, and the Nifty was up 83.50 points or 0.49% at 17,191.00. About 1353 shares advanced, 567 shares declined, and 84 shares unchanged.
SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, TCS and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Coal India, Asian Paints, BPCL, Power Grid Corp and Britannia Industries.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
We expect the recovery to strengthen further however upside still seems capped citing multiple hurdles till 17,400 levels in Nifty. Besides, caution ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meet would keep the volatility higher.
Participants should align their positions accordingly while keeping a check on leveraged trades.
ALERT | Sobha has informed that a search by the Income Tax Department is being carried out at the registered office and other premises of the company.
Hindustan Zinc announces fourth dividend payout of nearly Rs 11,000 crore
Hindustan Zinc has announced a dividend of Rs 26 per share for an unprecedented fourth time this financial year. With the latest interim dividend of Rs 10,983 crore, the company has now declared dividends of Rs 75.5 apiece for 2022-23, amounting to Rs 32,000 crore, the highest in its history.
This comes as Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group’s bid to raise capital by selling its international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for nearly $3 billion has been stalled by the government, which is a minority stakeholder.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
In tandem with upsurge in Asian markets, local equity indices are likely to edge higher in early trades Wednesday on the back of receding worries over the global banking sector. However, sideways movement could be seen ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision to trickle in later in the day today.
The street widely expects Chairman Jerome Powell to lift the key rate by another 25 basis points to the range of 4.75-5% but there are too many uncertainties surrounding Fed's policy outlook after the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. Technically, confirmation of strength for Nifty can be seen only above the 200- DMA at 17456 mark.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 20.39 points or 0.04% at 58,054.29, and the Nifty was up 59.40 points or 0.35% at 17,166.90.
Mahindra and Mahindra to raise up to $1.3 billion for electric vehicle arm
Mahindra & Mahindra is in advanced talks with global investors to raise $1-1.3 billion by selling shares in its electric vehicle unit. The move is aimed at accelerating the expansion plans of its newly formed subsidiary called EV Co.
The automaker is likely to raise capital in multiple tranches over the next two financial years, primarily through stake sales in the EV subsidiary, which is currently valued at over $9.1 billion. The conglomerate has estimated an investment requirement of at least Rs 10,000 crore for its EV business in the next 2-3 years.
Hariom Pipe Industries is in a classical uptrend and forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. The structure of the counter is lucrative, as it is trading above each of its significant moving averages. It also witnessed breakout of a channel formation on the longer timeframe.
Dollar subdued ahead of Fed rate decision
The dollar was pinned near five-week lows on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, with investors awaiting clarity on the path the central bank is likely to take in the wake of global banking turmoil.
Investor attention is zeroed in on whether the Fed will stick to its hawkish path to fight sticky inflation or pause interest rate hikes given recent trouble among banks which has included bankruptcy and last-minute rescues.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was at 103.22, just above the five-week low of 102.99 touched overnight. The euro was at $1.0767, hovering around a five-week high of $1.0789 scaled overnight.
Gold dips 2% as banking fears recede in run-up to Fed decision
Gold dropped about 2% on Tuesday as Treasury yields jumped and easing worries over a banking crisis prompted some investors to cautiously return to riskier assets, while markets await the US Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision.
Spot gold dipped 2.1% to $1,938.19 per ounce by 1731 GMT. US gold futures , too, fell 2.1% to settle at $1,941.10.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,454.63 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 1,946.06 crore on March 21, the National Stock Exchange’s provisional data showed.
Inflation expected to range between 5% and 5.6% in FY2024: RBI
The retail inflation is expected to range tightly between 5 percent and 5.6 percent if the country manages to successfully deal with the El Nino event, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on March 21.
“Over the financial year ahead (2023-24), inflation is expected to range tightly between 5.0 and 5.6 percent if India survives an El Nino event adversely affecting the southwest monsoon, given global uncertainties,” the bulletin said.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
We advise investors to remain cautious, as markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of Fed’s meeting outcome on Wednesday late evening. US Fed’s commentary amidst the ongoing financial crisis would be of key importance and can provide some direction to the markets.
Oil slips after unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks
Oil fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening.
Brent futures, which have risen more than 3% this week, were down 48 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.84 a barrel at 0203 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.20.
Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicles prices ahead of BS6 Phase II emission norms
Tata Motors will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles starting from April 1st, 2023. The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
We expect the positive momentum to continue over the next few trading sessions. On the hourly charts, we can observe positive divergence along with a positive crossover on the momentum indicator which indicates a loss of momentum on the downside and shall provide speed to the current pullback.
On the upside, we expect the Nifty to target the zone of 17,150 -17,200 which coincides with the previous swing high and the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the fall from 17,800. The immediate support stands at the lower end of the downward-sloping channel 16,800 – 16,850.
Bond Yields Update
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USD INR spot closed 2 paise higher at 82.66. It was a day of lackluster trading. The next major trigger remains the Fed meeting today night. We expect a broad range of 82.00 and 83.00 for the rest of the week.
Stock Market Today: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 19 points on Wednesday on the back of upbeat trading in Wall Street and peer markets in Asia ahead of Fed decision and bullish macro outlook
MobiKwik to file for IPO again in next 12-18 months, says co-founder
Gurugram-based payment service provider MobiKwik plans to file for an Initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12-18 months, Upasana Taku - Chairperson, Cofounder & COO of the company told Moneycontrol on March 21, 2023.
"We are ready again to file an IPO in the next 12-18 months. We planned to file it in March 2023 but due to several reasons couldn't be able to do so. But this time we have decided to go a little small. And it has been seen that in the last one year, hardly any tech company get approval for its IPO from SEBI," said Taku.
MobiKwik's IPO plans lapsed in November 2022. MobiKwik had approval from India's market regulator for its Rs 1,900-crore IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 400 crore. However, Paytm's disastrous IPO, which the company took part in with a valuation at $20 billion, dettered MobiKwik. Read More
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Global markets recovery ushered in gains in domestic equity indices as both benchmarks ended above the psychological levels on the back of strong gains in financials. However, the optimism may face hurdles as the recent turmoil in large banks in the US and Europe has shaken investor sentiment.
The US FOMC meeting on Wednesday on interest rate decision would be keenly eyed as any hike surpassing street expectations could unsettle investors. Also, falling crude oil prices at a faster pace is raising concerns over the weakening global economic health.
Asian shares stage a cautious bounce on Wednesday
Investors hope that a global banking crisis would be averted, said analysts.The Street is now watching out for the outlook on U.S. interest rates as the Federal Reserve holds a high-stakes meeting on policy.
Wall Street ends green on bank bounce as Fed takes focus
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Tuesday as widespread fears over liquidity in the banking sector abated and market participants eyed the Federal Reserve, which is expected to conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday with a 25 basis-point hike to its policy rate.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were bright green as the session closed, with energy (.SPNY) consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) and financials (.SPSY) enjoying the most sizable gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.02 points, or 0.98%, to 32,560.6, the S&P 500 gained 51.3 points, or 1.30%, to 4,002.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 184.57 points, or 1.58%, to 11,860.11.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 4.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,152 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
Indian indices erased the previous session's losses and ended on a positive note on March 21 amid easing banking crises in the US and the possibility of a pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
The Sensex was up 445.73 points or 0.77 percent at 58,074.68, and the Nifty was up 119.10 points or 0.70 percent at 17,107.50.
On the back of supportive global cues, the market started on a firm footing and remained green throughout the session amid volatility. Buying was seen in banking, capital goods and power stocks.
HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life Insurance were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Power Grid Corp, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra and TCS.
Among sectors, bank and capital goods were up 1 percent each, while oil and gas and power indices were up 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, information technology and FMCG lost 0.5 percent each.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.66 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.