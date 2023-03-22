Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,150; Sobha, Tata Motors, M&M in focus

March 22, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

Market on Tuesday:

Indian indices erased the previous session's losses and ended on a positive note on March 21 amid easing banking crises in the US and the possibility of a pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The Sensex was up 445.73 points or 0.77 percent at 58,074.68, and the Nifty was up 119.10 points or 0.70 percent at 17,107.50.

On the back of supportive global cues, the market started on a firm footing and remained green throughout the session amid volatility. Buying was seen in banking, capital goods and power stocks.

HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life Insurance were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Power Grid Corp, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra and TCS.

Among sectors, bank and capital goods were up 1 percent each, while oil and gas and power indices were up 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, information technology and FMCG lost 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.66 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.