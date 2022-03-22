Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Gold eases as yields climb higher on aggressive Fed stance
Oil opens higher as EU members weigh Russian oil ban
Asian Markets trade mostly higher with Nikkei up 1%, Kospi up 0.7%
Wall Street slips after Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,292.49
|-571.44
|-0.99%
|Nifty 50
|17,117.60
|-169.45
|-0.98%
|Nifty Bank
|36,018.50
|-410.05
|-1.13%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Coal India
|182.30
|5.75
|+3.26%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Britannia
|3,237.55
|-118.40
|-3.53%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6276.35
|92.55
|+1.50%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|36149.35
|-633.35
|-1.72%
Gold prices fell on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh multi-year highs following Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's aggressive inflation stance, while safe-haven bullion remained underpinned by escalation in the Ukraine crisis.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,931.84 per ounce by 0105 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,930.20.
Oil opens higher as EU members weigh Russian oil ban:
Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday morning on news that some European Union members are considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market.
Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.21, or 1.97%, to $114.33 a barrel on NYMEX and Brent futures were up $2.51, or 2.26%, to $118.23 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0014 GMT.
Both contracts had settled up more than 7% on Monday as the potential for more supply disruptions weighed on the market.
Wall Street slips after Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, with stocks extending their slide after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to uncertainties regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.94 points, or 0.58%, to 34,552.99, the S&P 500 lost 1.94 points, or 0.04%, to 4,461.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.38 points, or 0.4%, to 13,838.46.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 24 points or 0.18 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,182.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian market ended a percent down on March 21 after make decent gains in the previous week amid mixed global cues and rising crude prices that are fanning fears of inflation.
At close, the Sensex was down 571.44 points, or 0.99 percent, at 57,292.49, and the Nifty was down 169.40 points, or 0.98 percent, at 17,117.60.
Amid mixed global cues, the market started the week on a positive note but erased all the gains in the initial hours and remained in negative territory throughout the session before closing near day's low point. Investors remained worried amid rising crude oil prices and no improvements in peace talk between Russia-Ukraine.
Coal India, Hindalco Industries, UPL, ONGC and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation, Grasim Industries and Shree Cements.
Except metal (up 1.5 percent), all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Auto, Energy, Bank, FMCG, PSU Bank indices fell 1 percent each.
Broader indices outperformed the main indices, but ended mixed with BSE midcap index fell 0.7 percent & smallcap index gained 0.4 percent.
Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote:
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.