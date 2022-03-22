Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

March 22, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST

Market on Monday:

The Indian market ended a percent down on March 21 after make decent gains in the previous week amid mixed global cues and rising crude prices that are fanning fears of inflation.

At close, the Sensex was down 571.44 points, or 0.99 percent, at 57,292.49, and the Nifty was down 169.40 points, or 0.98 percent, at 17,117.60.

Amid mixed global cues, the market started the week on a positive note but erased all the gains in the initial hours and remained in negative territory throughout the session before closing near day's low point. Investors remained worried amid rising crude oil prices and no improvements in peace talk between Russia-Ukraine.

Coal India, Hindalco Industries, UPL, ONGC and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation, Grasim Industries and Shree Cements.

Except metal (up 1.5 percent), all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Auto, Energy, Bank, FMCG, PSU Bank indices fell 1 percent each.

Broader indices outperformed the main indices, but ended mixed with BSE midcap index fell 0.7 percent & smallcap index gained 0.4 percent.